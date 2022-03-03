Brisbane's Harris Andrews poses for a photo during the team's photo day on February 15, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE full-back Harris Andrews is looking to be a more balanced defender in 2022 following an off-season of reflection on his game.

Andrews has set an incredibly high bar, earning Therabody All-Australian jackets in 2019 and 2020, but slipped ever-so-slightly last year as opponents took advantage of his aggressive positioning.

A knee niggle late in the season didn't help, but the 25-year-old said that was no excuse for some below-par performances.

Rather, Andrews used the off-season to assess what he could do better.

Brisbane's Harris Andrews collides with Melbourne's Bayley Fritsch during the qualifying final on August 28, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

"I did a lot of reflecting at the end of last season and understood I need to be better as a footballer and teammate," he said.

"It's just finding that balance between stopping my opponent and looking to help out guys elsewhere.

"A couple of times last year opposition forwards were able to get on top of me and kick a few goals and I probably lost a bit of balance in that sense.

"I'm continually learning my craft and building my understanding of the game in different situations."

Brisbane's Harris Andrews spoils an attempted mark by Richmond's Tom Lynch during round 18, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

By normal standards Andrews still had a fine season, finishing sixth in the Lions' best and fairest, effecting more spoils than any player in the competition and finishing second behind Jake Lever for intercept marks.

He was beaten on occasions though, with Harry McKay kicking six goals and Max King three in one quarter a couple of standouts.

"There's definitely been a few things I've worked on over the last couple of months," Andrews said.

"Making sure I can contain my forward from kicking goals and having an influence is super important, but I'm not going to go away from competing hard and assisting my teammates where I can."

Carlton's Harry McKay marks in front of Brisbane's Harris Andrews during round six, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Andrews copped some external criticism, including from St Kilda champion Nick Riewoldt, who described his qualifying final performance against Melbourne as "disinterested" and "arrogant".

"You definitely hear things in the media, I'm not someone that completely switches off," Andrews said.

"It's just important to get back to knowing what works for you.

"I can't wait for the season to start and put that into action."