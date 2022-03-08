Brayden Maynard at Collingwood's team photo day on March 1, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD has failed to overturn Brayden Maynard's two-match ban with the AFL Tribunal dismissing the challenge on Tuesday night.

Maynard was suspended for striking GWS forward Daniel Lloyd during Sunday's AAMI Community Series clash with the Match Review Officer assessing the incident as careless, high impact and high contact.

After a relatively quick hearing, the jury upheld the suspension, meaning Maynard will miss the first two matches against St Kilda and Adelaide.

More to come