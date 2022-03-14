The Traders are back with another Fantasy podcast!

MORE than 100,000 Toyota AFL Fantasy coaches are ready to lock in their teams ahead of the first game of the season on Wednesday night, but more needs to be known before final teams can be locked away.

Teams will drop throughout the week.

On Tuesday evening we’ll hear the 22s for Melbourne v Western Bulldogs. On Wednesday it’ll be Carlton v Richmond teams. We’ll know four teams before the Grand Final rematch. As games commence, players are locked in. That means, you can’t select (or move someone in your team) someone from competing teams.

The Traders run through all you need to know on the latest episode of their podcast to help you get set this week.

Hear about some of the players Roy, Calvin and Warnie will be locking in and when they’ll be making decisions based on the fixture. It’s going to be a busy week, but our resident Fantasy experts will be there every step of the way!

In this episode

1:00 - The boys are coming off the successful Bacon Cup Draft weekend.

2:45 - Roy's fun way of determining the Draft order.

4:00 - Calvin thinks his stash forwards strategy wasn't the best for his Draft squad.

6:30 - Wednesday 7:10pm AEDT is the first lockout time where Demons and Bulldogs must be picked.

8:50 - If Hugo Ralphsmith is named, he's a great option for F6.

11:15 - Friday and Saturday 22s are named on Thursday, teams playing Sunday will be announced Friday.

15:30 - "You need 30 green dots playing this week".

20:00 - Will Brodie has gone from Calvin's team.

23:45 - Value defenders such as Justin McInerney, George Hewett and James Sicily are popular picks.

31:45 - How to go about Fantasy Draft trades with your mates.

34:50 - If Jack Macrae is one of your big dog midfielders, make him your captain straight up.

39:30 - Is it crazy to consider Tim English with his RUC/FWD status?

43:00 - Roy's advice is to not chase PODs.

45:30 - Josh Kelly is one of the best midfield picks under-$900k.

