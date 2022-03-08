THE PRE-SEASON practice matches are over and it's now time to fine tune our Fantasy team ahead of the first lockout next week.

With only one AAMI Community Series match and one unofficial practice match for each side, data is limited, but there's still enough to help you with some important decisions. 

One of the favourite stats for coaches look to is the centre bounce attendances (CBAs). Midfielders are generally the players who score the most Fantasy points consistently, with those playing as inside midfielders attending the centre bounces, are hot property.

Defenders taking the kick-in have the opportunity to get an easy three points as the kick will count when they step outside the square and play on. 

When looking at scores, it is great to consider the high scorers, but it is equally important to analyse the scoring rates. A player may have had a modest score but played limited time on ground. As long as they’re in their club’s best 22, then they can be players worth targeting if you predict their time of ground (TOG) to increase.

NEW IN 2022: CBAs, kick-ins and time on ground can all be found exclusively in the AFL Live Official App under advanced stats in the match centre

Kick-ins (play on): Chayce Jones 2 (2), Andrew McPherson 2 (2), Brodie Smith 2 (1), Ben Davis 1 (1), Luke Brown 1 (0).

Player

Position

Price

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

Reilly O'Brien

RUC

$723,000

109

82

27

Joshua Rachele

MID/FWD

$280,000

90

78

0

Rory Sloane

MID

$718,000

88

76

20

Brodie Smith

DEF

$668,000

84

83

0

Matt Crouch

MID

$649,000

76

71

22

Harry Schoenberg

MID

$582,000

67

85

13

Ben Keays

MID

$906,000

66

88

15

Chayce Jones

DEF

$404,000

61

88

0

Lachlan Sholl

MID

$564,000

60

90

0

Ned McHenry

FWD

$418,000

58

82

0

Rory Laird

MID

$937,000

49

44

12

Nick Murray

DEF

$335,000

48

91

0

Andrew McPherson

DEF

$476,000

48

75

0

Jake Soligo

MID

$220,000

48

66

0

Mitchell Hinge

DEF

$383,000

46

79

0

Jordon Butts

DEF

$366,000

42

89

0

Riley Thilthorpe

FWD

$429,000

40

82

5

Luke Brown

DEF

$462,000

37

86

0

Darcy Fogarty

FWD

$388,000

36

88

0

Lachlan Gollant

FWD

$306,000

23

78

0

Tom Doedee

DEF

$538,000

19

44

0

Ben Davis

DEF/FWD

$318,000

17

45

0

Elliott Himmelberg

FWD

$493,000

17

55

0

Luke Pedlar

MID/FWD

$210,000

13

15

0

Sam Berry

FWD

$359,000

10

40

14

Kick-ins (play on): Daniel Rich 5 (4), Brandon Starcevich 4 (3), Marcus Adams 1 (1), Keidean Coleman 1 (0), Harris Andrews 1 (0), Jack Payne 1 (0).

Player

Position

Price

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

Lachie Neale

MID

$792,000

106

87

23

Charlie Cameron

FWD

$522,000

96

86

0

Hugh McCluggage

MID

$839,000

94

81

14

Jarrod Berry

MID

$725,000

86

82

11

Jarryd Lyons

MID

$982,000

81

75

8

Marcus Adams

DEF

$514,000

76

100

0

Daniel McStay

FWD

$548,000

71

83

0

Daniel Rich

DEF

$823,000

69

62

0

Darcy Fort

RUC

$383,000

66

84

8

Zac Bailey

MID/FWD

$610,000

63

80

16

Harris Andrews

DEF

$566,000

61

100

0

Brandon Starcevich

DEF

$418,000

59

84

0

Joe Daniher

FWD

$605,000

56

90

0

Nakia Cockatoo

FWD

$339,000

56

77

1

Noah Answerth

DEF

$325,000

51

69

0

Callum Ah Chee

DEF

$347,000

49

42

0

Lincoln McCarthy

FWD

$538,000

48

84

0

Oscar McInerney

RUC

$643,000

45

82

18

Mitch Robinson

MID

$645,000

45

75

0

Tom Fullarton

FWD

$351,000

42

80

0

Deven Robertson

MID

$519,000

35

54

5

Keidean Coleman

DEF/FWD

$343,000

34

30

0

James Madden

DEF

$356,000

20

64

0

Harry Sharp

MID

$198,000

15

30

0

Jack Payne

DEF

$446,000

3

19

0

Kick-ins (play on): Zac Williams 3 (3), Nic Newman 3 (3), Mitch McGovern 2 (2), Adam Saad 1 (1).

Player

Position

Price

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

Patrick Cripps

MID

$686,000

141

83

26

Matthew Kennedy

MID

$720,000

135

78

17

Zac Fisher

FWD

$485,000

100

86

4

Adam Cerra

MID

$732,000

94

79

19

Nic Newman

DEF

$725,000

92

84

0

Mitch McGovern

FWD

$463,000

89

62

0

George Hewett

DEF/MID

$537,000

87

79

24

Adam Saad

DEF

$586,000

85

84

0

Lochie O'Brien

MID

$449,000

77

80

0

Matthew Owies

FWD

$434,000

67

77

0

Oscar McDonald

FWD

$343,000

63

96

0

Will Setterfield

MID

$661,000

60

88

0

Marc Pittonet

RUC

$588,000

56

85

24

Lewis Young

DEF/RUC

$382,000

55

100

0

Tom De Koning

RUC

$507,000

49

83

5

Zac Williams

DEF

$600,000

47

82

0

Jack Martin

FWD

$527,000

45

65

0

Jordan Boyd

DEF

$190,000

45

80

0

Matthew Cottrell

MID

$476,000

37

46

0

Harry McKay

FWD

$589,000

33

50

0

Ed Curnow

MID

$746,000

32

34

0

Tom Williamson

DEF

$394,000

31

50

0

Jack Silvagni

FWD

$533,000

30

39

1

Corey Durdin

FWD

$190,000

24

43

0

Luke Parks

DEF

$238,000

22

49

0

Lachie Plowman

DEF

$403,000

10

74

0

Kick-ins (play on): Darcy Moore 5 (5), Scott Pendleury 2 (1), John Noble 1 (1), Brayden Maynard 1 (0).

Player

Position

Price

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

Nick Daicos

MID

$284,000

99

87

9

Jack Crisp

DEF/MID

$854,000

95

89

16

Scott Pendlebury

MID

$708,000

90

85

6

Brodie Grundy

RUC

$893,000

83

80

24

John Noble

DEF

$626,000

82

80

0

Josh Daicos

MID

$599,000

81

91

0

Brayden Maynard

DEF

$683,000

67

87

0

Oliver Henry

FWD

$387,000

65

87

0

Will Hoskin-Elliott

MID

$603,000

58

79

0

Jamie Elliott

FWD

$620,000

58

78

10

Finlay Macrae

MID

$351,000

57

57

3

Jordan De Goey

MID/FWD

$707,000

55

71

15

Steele Sidebottom

MID/FWD

$741,000

54

82

0

Callum L. Brown

FWD

$436,000

53

44

6

Tyler Brown

MID

$369,000

46

71

12

Jack Madgen

DEF

$514,000

46

91

0

Jack Ginnivan

FWD

$334,000

44

87

0

Mason Cox

FWD

$386,000

43

88

3

Trey Ruscoe

DEF

$380,000

42

39

0

Trent Bianco

FWD

$513,000

42

48

0

Nathan Murphy

MID

$385,000

38

64

0

Darcy Moore

DEF

$613,000

38

90

0

Beau McCreery

FWD

$349,000

23

72

0

Nathan Kreuger

DEF

$287,000

20

35

0

Patrick Lipinski

MID

$606,000

18

20

4

Kick-ins (play on): Jordan Ridley 5 (5), Tom Cutler 2 (2), Nick Hind 2 (0).

Player

Position

Price

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

Jye Caldwell

MID

$488,000

98

75

12

Peter Wright

RUC/FWD

$581,000

89

86

5

Archie Perkins

FWD

$421,000

81

83

5

Darcy Parish

MID

$885,000

79

77

19

Jordan Ridley

DEF

$671,000

77

86

0

Andrew McGrath

MID

$709,000

77

79

9

Kyle Langford

MID

$726,000

77

82

0

Sam Draper

RUC

$481,000

75

79

19

Will Snelling

FWD

$656,000

73

83

12

Nick Hind

DEF

$709,000

70

85

0

Tom Cutler

DEF

$521,000

67

89

0

Zach Merrett

MID

$925,000

62

45

11

Nicholas Martin

NA

NA

57

42

0

Brayden Ham

MID/FWD

$435,000

53

80

0

James Stewart

DEF

$408,000

52

87

0

Kaine Baldwin

FWD

$190,000

51

80

0

Mason Redman

DEF

$567,000

50

78

0

Nik Cox

MID

$471,000

50

78

4

Devon Smith

FWD

$543,000

49

83

0

Dyson Heppell

DEF

$795,000

47

66

0

Matt Guelfi

MID

$475,000

42

79

0

Harrison Jones

FWD

$359,000

40

76

0

Jayden Laverde

DEF

$484,000

33

78

0

Brandon Zerk-Thatcher

DEF

$310,000

10

24

0

Kick-ins (play on): Luke Ryan 4 (2), Nathan Wilson 1 (0), Brennan Cox 1 (0).

Player

Position

Price

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

Luke Ryan

DEF

$733,000

118

79

0

Andrew Brayshaw

MID

$875,000

102

77

15

Michael Walters

FWD

$516,000

97

76

0

Will Brodie

MID/FWD

$387,000

96

67

13

Matt Taberner

FWD

$524,000

93

89

0

Blake Acres

MID

$554,000

92

81

0

Caleb Serong

MID

$691,000

91

71

15

Heath Chapman

DEF

$408,000

90

77

0

Jordan Clark

MID

$552,000

82

84

0

Bailey Banfield

FWD

$419,000

77

76

0

Liam Henry

FWD

$317,000

67

76

0

Sam Switkowski

FWD

$465,000

66

69

0

Brennan Cox

DEF

$386,000

65

84

0

Hayden Young

DEF

$543,000

61

72

0

Nathan Wilson

DEF

$517,000

58

42

0

Michael Frederick

FWD

$397,000

58

70

0

Lachie Schultz

FWD

$486,000

57

76

0

David Mundy

MID

$746,000

57

62

10

Travis Colyer

FWD

$473,000

57

81

0

Alex Pearce

DEF

$309,000

48

81

0

Sean Darcy

RUC

$786,000

47

80

16

Mitch Crowden

FWD

$366,000

43

68

22

Lloyd Meek

RUC

$338,000

41

40

6

Griffin Logue

DEF

$406,000

34

80

0

Rory Lobb

FWD

$591,000

18

39

3

Kick-ins (play on): Zach Tuohy 7 (6), Isaac Smith 4 (3), Zach Guthrie 2 (2), Jake Kolodjashnij 2 (1), Cam Guthrie 2 (1).

Player

Position

Price

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

Cameron Guthrie

MID

$922,000

92

64

16

Zach Guthrie

DEF

$508,000

92

89

0

Tom Atkins

DEF

$584,000

85

85

0

Isaac Smith

MID

$780,000

85

80

0

Joel Selwood

MID

$734,000

83

37

8

Zach Tuohy

DEF/MID

$704,000

78

83

0

Patrick Dangerfield

MID

$728,000

76

78

14

Max Holmes

MID/FWD

$432,000

75

80

10

Jeremy Cameron

FWD

$548,000

74

92

0

Sam De Koning

DEF/FWD

$190,000

70

91

0

Cooper Stephens

MID

$190,000

62

64

7

Jake Kolodjashnij

DEF

$442,000

59

89

0

Shaun Higgins

FWD

$662,000

55

79

1

Quinton Narkle

MID

$477,000

50

53

13

Luke Dahlhaus

FWD

$440,000

49

43

0

Tyson Stengle

FWD

$298,000

47

84

0

Brad Close

FWD

$486,000

44

81

0

Tom Hawkins

FWD

$634,000

42

86

0

Francis Evans

FWD

$190,000

39

69

0

Nick Stevens

MID

$190,000

36

61

0

Rhys Stanley

RUC

$651,000

35

73

21

Mark Blicavs

DEF

$603,000

32

67

0

Brandan Parfitt

MID

$642,000

28

46

12

Jed Bews

DEF

$506,000

16

17

0

Shannon Neale

FWD

$190,000

11

37

3

Esava Ratugolea

RUC/FWD

$383,000

5

73

3

Kick-ins (play on): Lachie Weller 4 (3), Sean Lemmens 1 (1), Wil Powell 1 (1).

Player

Position

Price

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

Touk Miller

MID

$1,024,000

134

78

22

Ben Ainsworth

FWD

$583,000

109

76

0

Matt Rowell

MID

$464,000

101

78

24

Wil Powell

DEF

$606,000

91

83

0

Brayden Fiorini

MID

$857,000

89

78

9

Noah Anderson

MID

$679,000

79

71

16

Nick Holman

FWD

$548,000

74

78

0

Darcy Macpherson

FWD

$552,000

68

85

1

David Swallow

MID

$751,000

62

79

0

Jack Lukosius

DEF/MID

$721,000

59

50

0

Alex Davies

MID

$386,000

56

67

4

Lachie Weller

MID/FWD

$669,000

54

81

0

Rory Atkins

MID

$350,000

52

89

0

Charlie Ballard

DEF

$517,000

51

79

0

Sean Lemmens

DEF

$421,000

47

83

0

Brandon Ellis

MID

$787,000

47

67

0

Jarrod Witts

RUC

$572,000

47

54

15

Mabior Chol

RUC

$507,000

42

37

4

Caleb Graham

DEF/RUC

$304,000

39

94

0

Sam Flanders

FWD

$496,000

34

36

1

Alex Sexton

FWD

$505,000

33

42

0

Sam Collins

DEF

$465,000

33

66

0

Izak Rankine

FWD

$429,000

27

88

4

Ned Moyle

RUC

$190,000

21

32

6

Levi Casboult

FWD

$408,000

20

88

2

Rory Thompson

DEF

$190,000

17

41

0

Kick-ins (play on):Isaac Cumming 6 (5), Lachie Whitfield 2 (2), Harry Perryman 2 (0)

Player

Position

Price

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

Josh Kelly

MID

$870,000

122

86

13

Tim Taranto

MID/FWD

$904,000

122

97

6

Stephen Coniglio

MID/FWD

$695,000

120

77

15

Callan Ward

MID

$703,000

118

78

0

Tom Green

MID

$602,000

95

81

16

Lachie Whitfield

DEF/MID

$795,000

86

82

0

Braydon Preuss

RUC

$367,000

85

78

10

Jake Riccardi

MID/FWD

$563,000

79

90

0

Bobby Hill

FWD

$405,000

77

74

1

Harry Perryman

DEF

$716,000

71

59

0

Jacob Hopper

MID

$746,000

69

76

17

Sam Taylor

DEF

$550,000

64

86

0

Xavier O'Halloran

MID

$429,000

63

89

0

Isaac Cumming

DEF

$722,000

62

73

0

Tanner Bruhn

FWD

$316,000

60

71

12

Matt Flynn

RUC

$590,000

56

68

17

Connor Idun

DEF

$468,000

55

65

0

Phil Davis

DEF

$357,000

51

79

0

Lachie Ash

DEF/MID

$652,000

50

70

1

Harry Himmelberg

FWD

$533,000

48

89

0

James Peatling

DEF

$366,000

40

47

0

Lachlan Keeffe

DEF

$398,000

37

78

0

Jarrod Brander

MID

$517,000

23

45

0

Daniel Lloyd

FWD

$550,000

16

33

0

Conor Stone

MID/FWD

$258,000

8

30

0

Kick-ins (play on): Blake Hardwick 5 (4), Jack Scrimshaw 3 (2), James Sicily 2 (2).

Player

Position

Price

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

Conor Nash

MID/FWD

$466,000

96

77

14

Tom Phillips

MID

$613,000

93

82

0

Josh Ward

MID

$278,000

91

67

17

James Worpel

MID

$661,000

77

84

18

Jack Scrimshaw

DEF

$669,000

71

84

0

Jai Newcombe

MID

$430,000

69

79

21

James Sicily

DEF

$510,000

66

80

0

Chad Wingard

MID/FWD

$740,000

61

67

2

Blake Hardwick

DEF

$683,000

59

89

0

Harry Morrison

MID/FWD

$561,000

58

90

0

Connor Macdonald

MID

$240,000

57

71

0

Dylan Moore

FWD

$590,000

55

85

0

Max Lynch

RUC

$392,000

54

39

8

Finn Maginness

MID/FWD

$311,000

53

83

4

Ned Long

MID/FWD

$190,000

48

43

2

Luke Breust

FWD

$513,000

48

74

0

Mitch Lewis

FWD

$504,000

46

88

0

Jack Gunston

FWD

$468,000

43

85

0

Liam Shiels

MID

$706,000

34

44

0

Ben McEvoy

RUC/FWD

$671,000

32

87

3

Ned Reeves

RUC

$492,000

29

54

15

Jacob Koschitzke

FWD

$412,000

27

49

0

Sam Frost

DEF

$492,000

27

90

0

Denver Grainger-Barras

DEF

$272,000

17

79

0

Tyler Brockman

FWD

$360,000

10

30

0

Kick-ins (play on): Adam Tomlinson 3 (2), Jayden Hunt 2 (2), Jake Bowey 2 (1).

Player

Position

Price

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

Max Gawn

RUC

$911,000

124

88

20

Christian Petracca

MID

$930,000

96

87

25

Clayton Oliver

MID

$912,000

83

89

28

Alex Neal-Bullen

FWD

$595,000

78

78

3

Bayley Fritsch

FWD

$516,000

76

90

0

Jake Lever

DEF

$529,000

72

92

0

Tom McDonald

FWD

$625,000

68

78

0

James Harmes

MID

$690,000

68

68

2

Kysaiah Pickett

FWD

$539,000

65

81

1

Ed Langdon

MID

$714,000

65

95

0

Jake Bowey

DEF

$371,000

61

83

0

Adam Tomlinson

DEF

$493,000

60

95

0

Jack Viney

MID

$740,000

58

72

20

Tom Sparrow

MID/FWD

$421,000

54

78

11

Luke Jackson

RUC/FWD

$520,000

52

69

10

Ben Brown

FWD

$505,000

47

75

0

Angus Brayshaw

MID

$558,000

42

81

0

Joel Smith

DEF

$220,000

39

94

0

Charlie Spargo

FWD

$457,000

38

74

0

James Jordon

MID

$587,000

38

78

0

Jayden Hunt

DEF

$457,000

37

80

0

Oskar Baker

MID

$447,000

17

37

0

Sam Weideman

FWD

$350,000

15

14

0

Daniel Turner

DEF

$190,000

4

25

0

Kick-ins (play on): Jack Ziebell 6 (6), Luke McDonald 3 (3), Aiden Corr 1 (1).

Player

Position

Price

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

Tristan Xerri

FWD

$281,000

110

89

16

Luke Davies-Uniacke

MID

$684,000

98

84

15

Luke McDonald

MID

$571,000

85

89

0

Todd Goldstein

RUC

$720,000

83

81

7

Jason Horne-Francis

MID

$290,000

78

72

8

Tarryn Thomas

MID/FWD

$681,000

78

81

13

Hugh Greenwood

MID

$735,000

77

72

11

Jared Polec

MID

$640,000

75

83

0

Bailey Scott

FWD

$454,000

73

94

0

Jack Ziebell

DEF

$839,000

67

81

0

Nick Larkey

FWD

$456,000

67

91

0

Curtis Taylor

MID/FWD

$501,000

62

75

0

Jy Simpkin

MID

$801,000

61

82

15

Jack Mahony

FWD

$439,000

56

80

0

Kayne Turner

DEF

$418,000

55

82

0

Aidan Corr

DEF

$411,000

54

82

0

Lachie Young

DEF/MID

$437,000

44

88

0

Tom Powell

MID/FWD

$574,000

42

69

4

Charlie Lazzaro

MID/FWD

$358,000

37

64

3

Josh Walker

DEF

$445,000

33

55

0

Jaidyn Stephenson

FWD

$711,000

26

77

0

Kyron Hayden

DEF

$302,000

24

72

0

Eddie Ford

FWD

$346,000

11

25

0

Joshua Goater

MID

$248,000

10

34

0

Kick-ins (play on): Riley Bonner 6 (5), Ryan Burton 1 (1), Dylan Byrne-Jones 1 (1).

Player

Position

Price

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

Ollie Wines

MID

$938,000

109

83

22

Zak Butters

FWD

$639,000

107

85

15

Connor Rozee

FWD

$567,000

106

79

7

Riley Bonner

DEF/MID

$576,000

105

86

0

Darcy Byrne-Jones

DEF

$643,000

100

85

0

Travis Boak

MID

$819,000

98

83

17

Karl Amon

MID

$828,000

97

80

8

Ryan Burton

DEF

$616,000

96

79

0

Dan Houston

DEF

$670,000

90

86

0

Xavier Duursma

MID

$586,000

89

74

5

Lachie Jones

DEF

$368,000

86

74

0

Willem Drew

MID

$633,000

72

69

19

Mitch Georgiades

FWD

$444,000

71

73

0

Jeremy Finlayson

FWD

$465,000

70

81

2

Aliir Aliir

DEF

$556,000

67

91

0

Tom Jonas

DEF

$510,000

51

89

0

Sam Hayes

RUC

$190,000

50

45

12

Jed McEntee

MID/FWD

$190,000

46

80

0

Tom Clurey

DEF

$454,000

45

96

0

Todd Marshall

FWD

$468,000

42

74

1

Scott Lycett

RUC

$718,000

42

50

17

Jackson Mead

MID

$190,000

34

63

3

Josh Sinn

DEF/MID

$268,000

29

43

0

Sam Mayes

FWD

$586,000

10

36

0

Robbie Gray

FWD

$609,000

6

18

0

Kick-ins (play on): Jayden Short 9 (6), Nathan Broad 2 (0), Dylan Grimes 1 (1), Daniel Rioli 1 (1), Josh Gibcus 1 (1), Hugo Ralphsmith 1 (1).

Player

Position

Price

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

Jayden Short

DEF

$783,000

126

83

0

Liam Baker

DEF

$610,000

110

81

3

Trent Cotchin

MID

$636,000

104

67

16

Noah Balta

DEF

$459,000

93

73

5

Toby Nankervis

RUC

$699,000

91

76

16

Nathan Broad

DEF

$567,000

87

90

0

Kamdyn McIntosh

MID

$516,000

87

81

0

Daniel Rioli

DEF/FWD

$469,000

87

79

0

Hugo Ralphsmith

MID/FWD

$258,000

86

85

0

Dion Prestia

MID

$769,000

84

70

18

Jack Ross

MID

$468,000

81

87

4

Dustin Martin

MID/FWD

$682,000

77

86

16

Jake Aarts

FWD

$418,000

75

81

10

Jason Castagna

FWD

$482,000

69

76

0

Jack Riewoldt

FWD

$539,000

68

84

0

Ivan Soldo

RUC

$393,000

62

60

5

Shane Edwards

MID

$545,000

59

78

0

Joshua Gibcus

DEF

$274,000

55

81

0

Tom J. Lynch

FWD

$519,000

54

87

0

Robbie Tarrant

DEF

$506,000

43

94

0

Shai Bolton

MID/FWD

$652,000

42

73

5

Bigoa Nyuon

DEF

$190,000

31

40

0

Dylan Grimes

DEF

$495,000

28

48

0

Will Martyn

MID

$268,000

18

23

6

Maurice Rioli

MID/FWD

$190,000

10

17

0

Kick-ins (play on): Bradley Hill 5 (5), Jack Sinclair 5 (2), Dougal Howard 2 (2), Josh Battle 2 (2), Jimmy Webster 2 (0), Ben Paton 1 (0).

Player

Position

Price

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

Rowan Marshall

RUC

$752,000

101

81

18

Jack Steele

MID

$1,018,000

86

82

20

Bradley Hill

DEF

$597,000

86

89

0

Mason Wood

FWD

$488,000

86

78

0

Josh Battle

FWD

$517,000

78

83

0

Sebastian Ross

MID

$669,000

76

80

19

Jack Sinclair

DEF

$665,000

72

90

0

Max King

FWD

$459,000

72

83

0

Ben Paton

DEF

$380,000

66

86

0

Hunter Clark

DEF/MID

$609,000

65

68

10

Tim Membrey

FWD

$647,000

64

82

0

Dougal Howard

DEF

$512,000

63

91

0

Callum Wilkie

DEF

$529,000

60

82

0

Brad Crouch

MID

$798,000

57

64

14

Dan Butler

FWD

$460,000

57

84

0

Ryan Byrnes

MID/FWD

$528,000

54

63

0

Jade Gresham

MID/FWD

$509,000

53

77

5

Jimmy Webster

DEF

$518,000

51

78

0

Jack Higgins

FWD

$579,000

50

78

0

Jack Hayes

FWD/RUC

$190,000

49

78

6

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera

DEF/MID

$270,000

36

33

0

Daniel McKenzie

MID

$501,000

32

54

0

Mitch Owens

MID

$226,000

27

24

4

Jack Billings

MID

$699,000

21

42

0

Cooper Sharman

FWD

$463,000

11

17

0

Marcus Windhager

MID/FWD

$198,000

3

32

0

Kick-ins (play on): Jake Lloyd 6 (6), Nick Blakey 3 (3).

Player

Position

Price

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

Justin McInerney

DEF/MID

$583,000

107

83

4

Oliver Florent

MID

$609,000

105

79

8

Chad Warner

MID

$579,000

101

76

6

Isaac Heeney

FWD

$639,000

100

72

5

Nick Blakey

DEF

$501,000

97

80

0

James Rowbottom

MID

$634,000

93

79

13

Jake Lloyd

DEF

$823,000

90

81

1

Callum Mills

MID

$922,000

86

41

8

Luke Parker

MID

$833,000

83

69

12

Errol Gulden

FWD

$609,000

79

78

3

Dylan Stephens

MID

$526,000

73

83

3

Josh P. Kennedy

MID

$746,000

67

70

4

Sam Wicks

FWD

$477,000

64

86

0

Will Hayward

FWD

$522,000

61

92

0

Logan McDonald

FWD

$331,000

60

71

0

Tom Hickey

RUC

$690,000

59

68

17

Patrick McCartin

DEF/FWD

$271,000

56

91

0

Braeden Campbell

DEF

$414,000

54

80

0

Tom McCartin

DEF

$456,000

50

90

0

Hayden McLean

FWD

$461,000

48

77

2

Dane Rampe

DEF

$589,000

45

91

0

Sam Reid

FWD

$538,000

32

78

1

Harry Cunningham

DEF

$577,000

28

47

0

Lachlan McAndrew

RUC

$190,000

16

14

3

Ben Ronke

FWD

$337,000

9

11

0

Matty Roberts

MID

$224,000

7

13

2

Kick-ins (play on): Alex WIthderden 6 (6), Shannon Hurn 4 (3), Jeremy McGovern 2 (1), Josh Rothan 1 (1).

Player

Position

Price

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

Tim Kelly

MID

$707,000

110

76

21

Alex Witherden

DEF

$791,000

84

91

0

Andrew Gaff

MID

$815,000

80

79

8

Shannon Hurn

DEF

$736,000

79

67

0

Jamaine Jones

FWD

$405,000

75

70

7

Jack Redden

MID

$786,000

66

84

13

Brady Hough

MID

$230,000

65

83

0

Luke Foley

DEF

$363,000

63

96

0

Tom Barrass

DEF

$523,000

62

88

0

Connor West

FWD

$362,000

62

69

7

Tom Joyce

NA

NA

58

60

10

Liam Ryan

FWD

$474,000

57

71

0

Patrick Naish

NA

NA

52

37

0

Jackson Nelson

DEF

$446,000

50

70

0

Zac Langdon

FWD

$392,000

49

79

0

Jack Petruccelle

FWD

$404,000

49

76

2

Josh Rotham

DEF

$600,000

47

91

0

Nic Naitanui

RUC

$713,000

43

58

16

Hugh Dixon

FWD/RUC

$190,000

38

89

0

Sam Petrevski-Seton

DEF

$514,000

36

57

0

Jeremy McGovern

DEF

$604,000

35

85

0

Willie Rioli

FWD

$293,000

35

65

7

Bailey J. Williams

RUC/FWD

$332,000

27

70

6

Josh J. Kennedy

FWD

$502,000

27

80

0

Callum Jamieson

RUC

$190,000

1

11

3

Kick-ins (play on): Bailey Dale 5 (5), Caleb Daniel 5 (4), Ed Richards 3 (2), Josh Schache 1 (1).

Player

Position

Price

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

Jack Macrae

MID

$972,000

143

81

18

Adam Treloar

MID/FWD

$731,000

108

81

17

Marcus Bontempelli

MID

$905,000

107

87

15

Tim English

RUC/FWD

$673,000

106

79

19

Josh Dunkley

MID/FWD

$767,000

105

81

21

Bailey Smith

MID

$733,000

99

82

7

Caleb Daniel

DEF

$729,000

90

84

0

Bailey Dale

DEF

$700,000

82

82

0

Ed Richards

DEF

$368,000

72

80

0

Laitham Vandermeer

FWD

$430,000

72

79

0

Hayden Crozier

DEF

$550,000

69

81

0

Aaron Naughton

FWD

$560,000

68

85

0

Bailey Williams

DEF

$565,000

64

80

0

Josh Schache

DEF/FWD

$408,000

64

100

0

Roarke Smith

MID

$389,000

63

76

0

Cody Weightman

FWD

$480,000

59

78

0

Lachie Hunter

MID

$714,000

54

84

0

Jason Johannisen

FWD

$404,000

48

84

0

Stefan Martin

RUC

$430,000

37

63

7

Robbie McComb

MID

$190,000

34

39

0

Mitch Hannan

FWD

$444,000

28

78

0

Zaine Cordy

DEF

$373,000

17

91

0

Alex Keath

DEF

$457,000

16

44

0