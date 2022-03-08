Patrick Cripps runs away from Max Gawn during the AAMI Community Series clash on March 3, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

THE PRE-SEASON practice matches are over and it's now time to fine tune our Fantasy team ahead of the first lockout next week.

With only one AAMI Community Series match and one unofficial practice match for each side, data is limited, but there's still enough to help you with some important decisions.

One of the favourite stats for coaches look to is the centre bounce attendances (CBAs). Midfielders are generally the players who score the most Fantasy points consistently, with those playing as inside midfielders attending the centre bounces, are hot property.

Defenders taking the kick-in have the opportunity to get an easy three points as the kick will count when they step outside the square and play on.

When looking at scores, it is great to consider the high scorers, but it is equally important to analyse the scoring rates. A player may have had a modest score but played limited time on ground. As long as they’re in their club’s best 22, then they can be players worth targeting if you predict their time of ground (TOG) to increase.

NEW IN 2022: CBAs, kick-ins and time on ground can all be found exclusively in the AFL Live Official App under advanced stats in the match centre

Kick-ins (play on): Chayce Jones 2 (2), Andrew McPherson 2 (2), Brodie Smith 2 (1), Ben Davis 1 (1), Luke Brown 1 (0).

Player Position Price Fantasy TOG CBA Reilly O'Brien RUC $723,000 109 82 27 Joshua Rachele MID/FWD $280,000 90 78 0 Rory Sloane MID $718,000 88 76 20 Brodie Smith DEF $668,000 84 83 0 Matt Crouch MID $649,000 76 71 22 Harry Schoenberg MID $582,000 67 85 13 Ben Keays MID $906,000 66 88 15 Chayce Jones DEF $404,000 61 88 0 Lachlan Sholl MID $564,000 60 90 0 Ned McHenry FWD $418,000 58 82 0 Rory Laird MID $937,000 49 44 12 Nick Murray DEF $335,000 48 91 0 Andrew McPherson DEF $476,000 48 75 0 Jake Soligo MID $220,000 48 66 0 Mitchell Hinge DEF $383,000 46 79 0 Jordon Butts DEF $366,000 42 89 0 Riley Thilthorpe FWD $429,000 40 82 5 Luke Brown DEF $462,000 37 86 0 Darcy Fogarty FWD $388,000 36 88 0 Lachlan Gollant FWD $306,000 23 78 0 Tom Doedee DEF $538,000 19 44 0 Ben Davis DEF/FWD $318,000 17 45 0 Elliott Himmelberg FWD $493,000 17 55 0 Luke Pedlar MID/FWD $210,000 13 15 0 Sam Berry FWD $359,000 10 40 14

Kick-ins (play on): Daniel Rich 5 (4), Brandon Starcevich 4 (3), Marcus Adams 1 (1), Keidean Coleman 1 (0), Harris Andrews 1 (0), Jack Payne 1 (0).

Player Position Price Fantasy TOG CBA Lachie Neale MID $792,000 106 87 23 Charlie Cameron FWD $522,000 96 86 0 Hugh McCluggage MID $839,000 94 81 14 Jarrod Berry MID $725,000 86 82 11 Jarryd Lyons MID $982,000 81 75 8 Marcus Adams DEF $514,000 76 100 0 Daniel McStay FWD $548,000 71 83 0 Daniel Rich DEF $823,000 69 62 0 Darcy Fort RUC $383,000 66 84 8 Zac Bailey MID/FWD $610,000 63 80 16 Harris Andrews DEF $566,000 61 100 0 Brandon Starcevich DEF $418,000 59 84 0 Joe Daniher FWD $605,000 56 90 0 Nakia Cockatoo FWD $339,000 56 77 1 Noah Answerth DEF $325,000 51 69 0 Callum Ah Chee DEF $347,000 49 42 0 Lincoln McCarthy FWD $538,000 48 84 0 Oscar McInerney RUC $643,000 45 82 18 Mitch Robinson MID $645,000 45 75 0 Tom Fullarton FWD $351,000 42 80 0 Deven Robertson MID $519,000 35 54 5 Keidean Coleman DEF/FWD $343,000 34 30 0 James Madden DEF $356,000 20 64 0 Harry Sharp MID $198,000 15 30 0 Jack Payne DEF $446,000 3 19 0

Kick-ins (play on): Zac Williams 3 (3), Nic Newman 3 (3), Mitch McGovern 2 (2), Adam Saad 1 (1).

Player Position Price Fantasy TOG CBA Patrick Cripps MID $686,000 141 83 26 Matthew Kennedy MID $720,000 135 78 17 Zac Fisher FWD $485,000 100 86 4 Adam Cerra MID $732,000 94 79 19 Nic Newman DEF $725,000 92 84 0 Mitch McGovern FWD $463,000 89 62 0 George Hewett DEF/MID $537,000 87 79 24 Adam Saad DEF $586,000 85 84 0 Lochie O'Brien MID $449,000 77 80 0 Matthew Owies FWD $434,000 67 77 0 Oscar McDonald FWD $343,000 63 96 0 Will Setterfield MID $661,000 60 88 0 Marc Pittonet RUC $588,000 56 85 24 Lewis Young DEF/RUC $382,000 55 100 0 Tom De Koning RUC $507,000 49 83 5 Zac Williams DEF $600,000 47 82 0 Jack Martin FWD $527,000 45 65 0 Jordan Boyd DEF $190,000 45 80 0 Matthew Cottrell MID $476,000 37 46 0 Harry McKay FWD $589,000 33 50 0 Ed Curnow MID $746,000 32 34 0 Tom Williamson DEF $394,000 31 50 0 Jack Silvagni FWD $533,000 30 39 1 Corey Durdin FWD $190,000 24 43 0 Luke Parks DEF $238,000 22 49 0 Lachie Plowman DEF $403,000 10 74 0

Kick-ins (play on): Darcy Moore 5 (5), Scott Pendleury 2 (1), John Noble 1 (1), Brayden Maynard 1 (0).

Player Position Price Fantasy TOG CBA Nick Daicos MID $284,000 99 87 9 Jack Crisp DEF/MID $854,000 95 89 16 Scott Pendlebury MID $708,000 90 85 6 Brodie Grundy RUC $893,000 83 80 24 John Noble DEF $626,000 82 80 0 Josh Daicos MID $599,000 81 91 0 Brayden Maynard DEF $683,000 67 87 0 Oliver Henry FWD $387,000 65 87 0 Will Hoskin-Elliott MID $603,000 58 79 0 Jamie Elliott FWD $620,000 58 78 10 Finlay Macrae MID $351,000 57 57 3 Jordan De Goey MID/FWD $707,000 55 71 15 Steele Sidebottom MID/FWD $741,000 54 82 0 Callum L. Brown FWD $436,000 53 44 6 Tyler Brown MID $369,000 46 71 12 Jack Madgen DEF $514,000 46 91 0 Jack Ginnivan FWD $334,000 44 87 0 Mason Cox FWD $386,000 43 88 3 Trey Ruscoe DEF $380,000 42 39 0 Trent Bianco FWD $513,000 42 48 0 Nathan Murphy MID $385,000 38 64 0 Darcy Moore DEF $613,000 38 90 0 Beau McCreery FWD $349,000 23 72 0 Nathan Kreuger DEF $287,000 20 35 0 Patrick Lipinski MID $606,000 18 20 4

Kick-ins (play on): Jordan Ridley 5 (5), Tom Cutler 2 (2), Nick Hind 2 (0).

Player Position Price Fantasy TOG CBA Jye Caldwell MID $488,000 98 75 12 Peter Wright RUC/FWD $581,000 89 86 5 Archie Perkins FWD $421,000 81 83 5 Darcy Parish MID $885,000 79 77 19 Jordan Ridley DEF $671,000 77 86 0 Andrew McGrath MID $709,000 77 79 9 Kyle Langford MID $726,000 77 82 0 Sam Draper RUC $481,000 75 79 19 Will Snelling FWD $656,000 73 83 12 Nick Hind DEF $709,000 70 85 0 Tom Cutler DEF $521,000 67 89 0 Zach Merrett MID $925,000 62 45 11 Nicholas Martin NA NA 57 42 0 Brayden Ham MID/FWD $435,000 53 80 0 James Stewart DEF $408,000 52 87 0 Kaine Baldwin FWD $190,000 51 80 0 Mason Redman DEF $567,000 50 78 0 Nik Cox MID $471,000 50 78 4 Devon Smith FWD $543,000 49 83 0 Dyson Heppell DEF $795,000 47 66 0 Matt Guelfi MID $475,000 42 79 0 Harrison Jones FWD $359,000 40 76 0 Jayden Laverde DEF $484,000 33 78 0 Brandon Zerk-Thatcher DEF $310,000 10 24 0

Kick-ins (play on): Luke Ryan 4 (2), Nathan Wilson 1 (0), Brennan Cox 1 (0).

Player Position Price Fantasy TOG CBA Luke Ryan DEF $733,000 118 79 0 Andrew Brayshaw MID $875,000 102 77 15 Michael Walters FWD $516,000 97 76 0 Will Brodie MID/FWD $387,000 96 67 13 Matt Taberner FWD $524,000 93 89 0 Blake Acres MID $554,000 92 81 0 Caleb Serong MID $691,000 91 71 15 Heath Chapman DEF $408,000 90 77 0 Jordan Clark MID $552,000 82 84 0 Bailey Banfield FWD $419,000 77 76 0 Liam Henry FWD $317,000 67 76 0 Sam Switkowski FWD $465,000 66 69 0 Brennan Cox DEF $386,000 65 84 0 Hayden Young DEF $543,000 61 72 0 Nathan Wilson DEF $517,000 58 42 0 Michael Frederick FWD $397,000 58 70 0 Lachie Schultz FWD $486,000 57 76 0 David Mundy MID $746,000 57 62 10 Travis Colyer FWD $473,000 57 81 0 Alex Pearce DEF $309,000 48 81 0 Sean Darcy RUC $786,000 47 80 16 Mitch Crowden FWD $366,000 43 68 22 Lloyd Meek RUC $338,000 41 40 6 Griffin Logue DEF $406,000 34 80 0 Rory Lobb FWD $591,000 18 39 3

Kick-ins (play on): Zach Tuohy 7 (6), Isaac Smith 4 (3), Zach Guthrie 2 (2), Jake Kolodjashnij 2 (1), Cam Guthrie 2 (1).

Player Position Price Fantasy TOG CBA Cameron Guthrie MID $922,000 92 64 16 Zach Guthrie DEF $508,000 92 89 0 Tom Atkins DEF $584,000 85 85 0 Isaac Smith MID $780,000 85 80 0 Joel Selwood MID $734,000 83 37 8 Zach Tuohy DEF/MID $704,000 78 83 0 Patrick Dangerfield MID $728,000 76 78 14 Max Holmes MID/FWD $432,000 75 80 10 Jeremy Cameron FWD $548,000 74 92 0 Sam De Koning DEF/FWD $190,000 70 91 0 Cooper Stephens MID $190,000 62 64 7 Jake Kolodjashnij DEF $442,000 59 89 0 Shaun Higgins FWD $662,000 55 79 1 Quinton Narkle MID $477,000 50 53 13 Luke Dahlhaus FWD $440,000 49 43 0 Tyson Stengle FWD $298,000 47 84 0 Brad Close FWD $486,000 44 81 0 Tom Hawkins FWD $634,000 42 86 0 Francis Evans FWD $190,000 39 69 0 Nick Stevens MID $190,000 36 61 0 Rhys Stanley RUC $651,000 35 73 21 Mark Blicavs DEF $603,000 32 67 0 Brandan Parfitt MID $642,000 28 46 12 Jed Bews DEF $506,000 16 17 0 Shannon Neale FWD $190,000 11 37 3 Esava Ratugolea RUC/FWD $383,000 5 73 3

Kick-ins (play on): Lachie Weller 4 (3), Sean Lemmens 1 (1), Wil Powell 1 (1).

Player Position Price Fantasy TOG CBA Touk Miller MID $1,024,000 134 78 22 Ben Ainsworth FWD $583,000 109 76 0 Matt Rowell MID $464,000 101 78 24 Wil Powell DEF $606,000 91 83 0 Brayden Fiorini MID $857,000 89 78 9 Noah Anderson MID $679,000 79 71 16 Nick Holman FWD $548,000 74 78 0 Darcy Macpherson FWD $552,000 68 85 1 David Swallow MID $751,000 62 79 0 Jack Lukosius DEF/MID $721,000 59 50 0 Alex Davies MID $386,000 56 67 4 Lachie Weller MID/FWD $669,000 54 81 0 Rory Atkins MID $350,000 52 89 0 Charlie Ballard DEF $517,000 51 79 0 Sean Lemmens DEF $421,000 47 83 0 Brandon Ellis MID $787,000 47 67 0 Jarrod Witts RUC $572,000 47 54 15 Mabior Chol RUC $507,000 42 37 4 Caleb Graham DEF/RUC $304,000 39 94 0 Sam Flanders FWD $496,000 34 36 1 Alex Sexton FWD $505,000 33 42 0 Sam Collins DEF $465,000 33 66 0 Izak Rankine FWD $429,000 27 88 4 Ned Moyle RUC $190,000 21 32 6 Levi Casboult FWD $408,000 20 88 2 Rory Thompson DEF $190,000 17 41 0

Kick-ins (play on):Isaac Cumming 6 (5), Lachie Whitfield 2 (2), Harry Perryman 2 (0)

Player Position Price Fantasy TOG CBA Josh Kelly MID $870,000 122 86 13 Tim Taranto MID/FWD $904,000 122 97 6 Stephen Coniglio MID/FWD $695,000 120 77 15 Callan Ward MID $703,000 118 78 0 Tom Green MID $602,000 95 81 16 Lachie Whitfield DEF/MID $795,000 86 82 0 Braydon Preuss RUC $367,000 85 78 10 Jake Riccardi MID/FWD $563,000 79 90 0 Bobby Hill FWD $405,000 77 74 1 Harry Perryman DEF $716,000 71 59 0 Jacob Hopper MID $746,000 69 76 17 Sam Taylor DEF $550,000 64 86 0 Xavier O'Halloran MID $429,000 63 89 0 Isaac Cumming DEF $722,000 62 73 0 Tanner Bruhn FWD $316,000 60 71 12 Matt Flynn RUC $590,000 56 68 17 Connor Idun DEF $468,000 55 65 0 Phil Davis DEF $357,000 51 79 0 Lachie Ash DEF/MID $652,000 50 70 1 Harry Himmelberg FWD $533,000 48 89 0 James Peatling DEF $366,000 40 47 0 Lachlan Keeffe DEF $398,000 37 78 0 Jarrod Brander MID $517,000 23 45 0 Daniel Lloyd FWD $550,000 16 33 0 Conor Stone MID/FWD $258,000 8 30 0

Kick-ins (play on): Blake Hardwick 5 (4), Jack Scrimshaw 3 (2), James Sicily 2 (2).

Player Position Price Fantasy TOG CBA Conor Nash MID/FWD $466,000 96 77 14 Tom Phillips MID $613,000 93 82 0 Josh Ward MID $278,000 91 67 17 James Worpel MID $661,000 77 84 18 Jack Scrimshaw DEF $669,000 71 84 0 Jai Newcombe MID $430,000 69 79 21 James Sicily DEF $510,000 66 80 0 Chad Wingard MID/FWD $740,000 61 67 2 Blake Hardwick DEF $683,000 59 89 0 Harry Morrison MID/FWD $561,000 58 90 0 Connor Macdonald MID $240,000 57 71 0 Dylan Moore FWD $590,000 55 85 0 Max Lynch RUC $392,000 54 39 8 Finn Maginness MID/FWD $311,000 53 83 4 Ned Long MID/FWD $190,000 48 43 2 Luke Breust FWD $513,000 48 74 0 Mitch Lewis FWD $504,000 46 88 0 Jack Gunston FWD $468,000 43 85 0 Liam Shiels MID $706,000 34 44 0 Ben McEvoy RUC/FWD $671,000 32 87 3 Ned Reeves RUC $492,000 29 54 15 Jacob Koschitzke FWD $412,000 27 49 0 Sam Frost DEF $492,000 27 90 0 Denver Grainger-Barras DEF $272,000 17 79 0 Tyler Brockman FWD $360,000 10 30 0

Kick-ins (play on): Adam Tomlinson 3 (2), Jayden Hunt 2 (2), Jake Bowey 2 (1).

Player Position Price Fantasy TOG CBA Max Gawn RUC $911,000 124 88 20 Christian Petracca MID $930,000 96 87 25 Clayton Oliver MID $912,000 83 89 28 Alex Neal-Bullen FWD $595,000 78 78 3 Bayley Fritsch FWD $516,000 76 90 0 Jake Lever DEF $529,000 72 92 0 Tom McDonald FWD $625,000 68 78 0 James Harmes MID $690,000 68 68 2 Kysaiah Pickett FWD $539,000 65 81 1 Ed Langdon MID $714,000 65 95 0 Jake Bowey DEF $371,000 61 83 0 Adam Tomlinson DEF $493,000 60 95 0 Jack Viney MID $740,000 58 72 20 Tom Sparrow MID/FWD $421,000 54 78 11 Luke Jackson RUC/FWD $520,000 52 69 10 Ben Brown FWD $505,000 47 75 0 Angus Brayshaw MID $558,000 42 81 0 Joel Smith DEF $220,000 39 94 0 Charlie Spargo FWD $457,000 38 74 0 James Jordon MID $587,000 38 78 0 Jayden Hunt DEF $457,000 37 80 0 Oskar Baker MID $447,000 17 37 0 Sam Weideman FWD $350,000 15 14 0 Daniel Turner DEF $190,000 4 25 0

Kick-ins (play on): Jack Ziebell 6 (6), Luke McDonald 3 (3), Aiden Corr 1 (1).

Player Position Price Fantasy TOG CBA Tristan Xerri FWD $281,000 110 89 16 Luke Davies-Uniacke MID $684,000 98 84 15 Luke McDonald MID $571,000 85 89 0 Todd Goldstein RUC $720,000 83 81 7 Jason Horne-Francis MID $290,000 78 72 8 Tarryn Thomas MID/FWD $681,000 78 81 13 Hugh Greenwood MID $735,000 77 72 11 Jared Polec MID $640,000 75 83 0 Bailey Scott FWD $454,000 73 94 0 Jack Ziebell DEF $839,000 67 81 0 Nick Larkey FWD $456,000 67 91 0 Curtis Taylor MID/FWD $501,000 62 75 0 Jy Simpkin MID $801,000 61 82 15 Jack Mahony FWD $439,000 56 80 0 Kayne Turner DEF $418,000 55 82 0 Aidan Corr DEF $411,000 54 82 0 Lachie Young DEF/MID $437,000 44 88 0 Tom Powell MID/FWD $574,000 42 69 4 Charlie Lazzaro MID/FWD $358,000 37 64 3 Josh Walker DEF $445,000 33 55 0 Jaidyn Stephenson FWD $711,000 26 77 0 Kyron Hayden DEF $302,000 24 72 0 Eddie Ford FWD $346,000 11 25 0 Joshua Goater MID $248,000 10 34 0

Kick-ins (play on): Riley Bonner 6 (5), Ryan Burton 1 (1), Dylan Byrne-Jones 1 (1).

Player Position Price Fantasy TOG CBA Ollie Wines MID $938,000 109 83 22 Zak Butters FWD $639,000 107 85 15 Connor Rozee FWD $567,000 106 79 7 Riley Bonner DEF/MID $576,000 105 86 0 Darcy Byrne-Jones DEF $643,000 100 85 0 Travis Boak MID $819,000 98 83 17 Karl Amon MID $828,000 97 80 8 Ryan Burton DEF $616,000 96 79 0 Dan Houston DEF $670,000 90 86 0 Xavier Duursma MID $586,000 89 74 5 Lachie Jones DEF $368,000 86 74 0 Willem Drew MID $633,000 72 69 19 Mitch Georgiades FWD $444,000 71 73 0 Jeremy Finlayson FWD $465,000 70 81 2 Aliir Aliir DEF $556,000 67 91 0 Tom Jonas DEF $510,000 51 89 0 Sam Hayes RUC $190,000 50 45 12 Jed McEntee MID/FWD $190,000 46 80 0 Tom Clurey DEF $454,000 45 96 0 Todd Marshall FWD $468,000 42 74 1 Scott Lycett RUC $718,000 42 50 17 Jackson Mead MID $190,000 34 63 3 Josh Sinn DEF/MID $268,000 29 43 0 Sam Mayes FWD $586,000 10 36 0 Robbie Gray FWD $609,000 6 18 0

Kick-ins (play on): Jayden Short 9 (6), Nathan Broad 2 (0), Dylan Grimes 1 (1), Daniel Rioli 1 (1), Josh Gibcus 1 (1), Hugo Ralphsmith 1 (1).

Player Position Price Fantasy TOG CBA Jayden Short DEF $783,000 126 83 0 Liam Baker DEF $610,000 110 81 3 Trent Cotchin MID $636,000 104 67 16 Noah Balta DEF $459,000 93 73 5 Toby Nankervis RUC $699,000 91 76 16 Nathan Broad DEF $567,000 87 90 0 Kamdyn McIntosh MID $516,000 87 81 0 Daniel Rioli DEF/FWD $469,000 87 79 0 Hugo Ralphsmith MID/FWD $258,000 86 85 0 Dion Prestia MID $769,000 84 70 18 Jack Ross MID $468,000 81 87 4 Dustin Martin MID/FWD $682,000 77 86 16 Jake Aarts FWD $418,000 75 81 10 Jason Castagna FWD $482,000 69 76 0 Jack Riewoldt FWD $539,000 68 84 0 Ivan Soldo RUC $393,000 62 60 5 Shane Edwards MID $545,000 59 78 0 Joshua Gibcus DEF $274,000 55 81 0 Tom J. Lynch FWD $519,000 54 87 0 Robbie Tarrant DEF $506,000 43 94 0 Shai Bolton MID/FWD $652,000 42 73 5 Bigoa Nyuon DEF $190,000 31 40 0 Dylan Grimes DEF $495,000 28 48 0 Will Martyn MID $268,000 18 23 6 Maurice Rioli MID/FWD $190,000 10 17 0

Kick-ins (play on): Bradley Hill 5 (5), Jack Sinclair 5 (2), Dougal Howard 2 (2), Josh Battle 2 (2), Jimmy Webster 2 (0), Ben Paton 1 (0).

Player Position Price Fantasy TOG CBA Rowan Marshall RUC $752,000 101 81 18 Jack Steele MID $1,018,000 86 82 20 Bradley Hill DEF $597,000 86 89 0 Mason Wood FWD $488,000 86 78 0 Josh Battle FWD $517,000 78 83 0 Sebastian Ross MID $669,000 76 80 19 Jack Sinclair DEF $665,000 72 90 0 Max King FWD $459,000 72 83 0 Ben Paton DEF $380,000 66 86 0 Hunter Clark DEF/MID $609,000 65 68 10 Tim Membrey FWD $647,000 64 82 0 Dougal Howard DEF $512,000 63 91 0 Callum Wilkie DEF $529,000 60 82 0 Brad Crouch MID $798,000 57 64 14 Dan Butler FWD $460,000 57 84 0 Ryan Byrnes MID/FWD $528,000 54 63 0 Jade Gresham MID/FWD $509,000 53 77 5 Jimmy Webster DEF $518,000 51 78 0 Jack Higgins FWD $579,000 50 78 0 Jack Hayes FWD/RUC $190,000 49 78 6 Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera DEF/MID $270,000 36 33 0 Daniel McKenzie MID $501,000 32 54 0 Mitch Owens MID $226,000 27 24 4 Jack Billings MID $699,000 21 42 0 Cooper Sharman FWD $463,000 11 17 0 Marcus Windhager MID/FWD $198,000 3 32 0

Kick-ins (play on): Jake Lloyd 6 (6), Nick Blakey 3 (3).

Player Position Price Fantasy TOG CBA Justin McInerney DEF/MID $583,000 107 83 4 Oliver Florent MID $609,000 105 79 8 Chad Warner MID $579,000 101 76 6 Isaac Heeney FWD $639,000 100 72 5 Nick Blakey DEF $501,000 97 80 0 James Rowbottom MID $634,000 93 79 13 Jake Lloyd DEF $823,000 90 81 1 Callum Mills MID $922,000 86 41 8 Luke Parker MID $833,000 83 69 12 Errol Gulden FWD $609,000 79 78 3 Dylan Stephens MID $526,000 73 83 3 Josh P. Kennedy MID $746,000 67 70 4 Sam Wicks FWD $477,000 64 86 0 Will Hayward FWD $522,000 61 92 0 Logan McDonald FWD $331,000 60 71 0 Tom Hickey RUC $690,000 59 68 17 Patrick McCartin DEF/FWD $271,000 56 91 0 Braeden Campbell DEF $414,000 54 80 0 Tom McCartin DEF $456,000 50 90 0 Hayden McLean FWD $461,000 48 77 2 Dane Rampe DEF $589,000 45 91 0 Sam Reid FWD $538,000 32 78 1 Harry Cunningham DEF $577,000 28 47 0 Lachlan McAndrew RUC $190,000 16 14 3 Ben Ronke FWD $337,000 9 11 0 Matty Roberts MID $224,000 7 13 2

Kick-ins (play on): Alex WIthderden 6 (6), Shannon Hurn 4 (3), Jeremy McGovern 2 (1), Josh Rothan 1 (1).

Player Position Price Fantasy TOG CBA Tim Kelly MID $707,000 110 76 21 Alex Witherden DEF $791,000 84 91 0 Andrew Gaff MID $815,000 80 79 8 Shannon Hurn DEF $736,000 79 67 0 Jamaine Jones FWD $405,000 75 70 7 Jack Redden MID $786,000 66 84 13 Brady Hough MID $230,000 65 83 0 Luke Foley DEF $363,000 63 96 0 Tom Barrass DEF $523,000 62 88 0 Connor West FWD $362,000 62 69 7 Tom Joyce NA NA 58 60 10 Liam Ryan FWD $474,000 57 71 0 Patrick Naish NA NA 52 37 0 Jackson Nelson DEF $446,000 50 70 0 Zac Langdon FWD $392,000 49 79 0 Jack Petruccelle FWD $404,000 49 76 2 Josh Rotham DEF $600,000 47 91 0 Nic Naitanui RUC $713,000 43 58 16 Hugh Dixon FWD/RUC $190,000 38 89 0 Sam Petrevski-Seton DEF $514,000 36 57 0 Jeremy McGovern DEF $604,000 35 85 0 Willie Rioli FWD $293,000 35 65 7 Bailey J. Williams RUC/FWD $332,000 27 70 6 Josh J. Kennedy FWD $502,000 27 80 0 Callum Jamieson RUC $190,000 1 11 3

Kick-ins (play on): Bailey Dale 5 (5), Caleb Daniel 5 (4), Ed Richards 3 (2), Josh Schache 1 (1).