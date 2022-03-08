THE PRE-SEASON practice matches are over and it's now time to fine tune our Fantasy team ahead of the first lockout next week.
With only one AAMI Community Series match and one unofficial practice match for each side, data is limited, but there's still enough to help you with some important decisions.
One of the favourite stats for coaches look to is the centre bounce attendances (CBAs). Midfielders are generally the players who score the most Fantasy points consistently, with those playing as inside midfielders attending the centre bounces, are hot property.
FANTASY LATEST Tips, strategy, draft, podcasts, more
PLAY AFL FANTASY Pick your team NOW
FANTASY DRAFT KIT Click here to download your draft bible
WHO WENT WELL? Every player's Fantasy score from the practice matches
Defenders taking the kick-in have the opportunity to get an easy three points as the kick will count when they step outside the square and play on.
When looking at scores, it is great to consider the high scorers, but it is equally important to analyse the scoring rates. A player may have had a modest score but played limited time on ground. As long as they’re in their club’s best 22, then they can be players worth targeting if you predict their time of ground (TOG) to increase.
NEW IN 2022: CBAs, kick-ins and time on ground can all be found exclusively in the AFL Live Official App under advanced stats in the match centre
Kick-ins (play on): Chayce Jones 2 (2), Andrew McPherson 2 (2), Brodie Smith 2 (1), Ben Davis 1 (1), Luke Brown 1 (0).
|
Player
|
Position
|
Price
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
Reilly O'Brien
|
RUC
|
$723,000
|
109
|
82
|
27
|
Joshua Rachele
|
MID/FWD
|
$280,000
|
90
|
78
|
0
|
Rory Sloane
|
MID
|
$718,000
|
88
|
76
|
20
|
Brodie Smith
|
DEF
|
$668,000
|
84
|
83
|
0
|
Matt Crouch
|
MID
|
$649,000
|
76
|
71
|
22
|
Harry Schoenberg
|
MID
|
$582,000
|
67
|
85
|
13
|
Ben Keays
|
MID
|
$906,000
|
66
|
88
|
15
|
Chayce Jones
|
DEF
|
$404,000
|
61
|
88
|
0
|
Lachlan Sholl
|
MID
|
$564,000
|
60
|
90
|
0
|
Ned McHenry
|
FWD
|
$418,000
|
58
|
82
|
0
|
Rory Laird
|
MID
|
$937,000
|
49
|
44
|
12
|
Nick Murray
|
DEF
|
$335,000
|
48
|
91
|
0
|
Andrew McPherson
|
DEF
|
$476,000
|
48
|
75
|
0
|
Jake Soligo
|
MID
|
$220,000
|
48
|
66
|
0
|
Mitchell Hinge
|
DEF
|
$383,000
|
46
|
79
|
0
|
Jordon Butts
|
DEF
|
$366,000
|
42
|
89
|
0
|
Riley Thilthorpe
|
FWD
|
$429,000
|
40
|
82
|
5
|
Luke Brown
|
DEF
|
$462,000
|
37
|
86
|
0
|
Darcy Fogarty
|
FWD
|
$388,000
|
36
|
88
|
0
|
Lachlan Gollant
|
FWD
|
$306,000
|
23
|
78
|
0
|
Tom Doedee
|
DEF
|
$538,000
|
19
|
44
|
0
|
Ben Davis
|
DEF/FWD
|
$318,000
|
17
|
45
|
0
|
Elliott Himmelberg
|
FWD
|
$493,000
|
17
|
55
|
0
|
Luke Pedlar
|
MID/FWD
|
$210,000
|
13
|
15
|
0
|
Sam Berry
|
FWD
|
$359,000
|
10
|
40
|
14
Kick-ins (play on): Daniel Rich 5 (4), Brandon Starcevich 4 (3), Marcus Adams 1 (1), Keidean Coleman 1 (0), Harris Andrews 1 (0), Jack Payne 1 (0).
|
Player
|
Position
|
Price
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
Lachie Neale
|
MID
|
$792,000
|
106
|
87
|
23
|
Charlie Cameron
|
FWD
|
$522,000
|
96
|
86
|
0
|
Hugh McCluggage
|
MID
|
$839,000
|
94
|
81
|
14
|
Jarrod Berry
|
MID
|
$725,000
|
86
|
82
|
11
|
Jarryd Lyons
|
MID
|
$982,000
|
81
|
75
|
8
|
Marcus Adams
|
DEF
|
$514,000
|
76
|
100
|
0
|
Daniel McStay
|
FWD
|
$548,000
|
71
|
83
|
0
|
Daniel Rich
|
DEF
|
$823,000
|
69
|
62
|
0
|
Darcy Fort
|
RUC
|
$383,000
|
66
|
84
|
8
|
Zac Bailey
|
MID/FWD
|
$610,000
|
63
|
80
|
16
|
Harris Andrews
|
DEF
|
$566,000
|
61
|
100
|
0
|
Brandon Starcevich
|
DEF
|
$418,000
|
59
|
84
|
0
|
Joe Daniher
|
FWD
|
$605,000
|
56
|
90
|
0
|
Nakia Cockatoo
|
FWD
|
$339,000
|
56
|
77
|
1
|
Noah Answerth
|
DEF
|
$325,000
|
51
|
69
|
0
|
Callum Ah Chee
|
DEF
|
$347,000
|
49
|
42
|
0
|
Lincoln McCarthy
|
FWD
|
$538,000
|
48
|
84
|
0
|
Oscar McInerney
|
RUC
|
$643,000
|
45
|
82
|
18
|
Mitch Robinson
|
MID
|
$645,000
|
45
|
75
|
0
|
Tom Fullarton
|
FWD
|
$351,000
|
42
|
80
|
0
|
Deven Robertson
|
MID
|
$519,000
|
35
|
54
|
5
|
Keidean Coleman
|
DEF/FWD
|
$343,000
|
34
|
30
|
0
|
James Madden
|
DEF
|
$356,000
|
20
|
64
|
0
|
Harry Sharp
|
MID
|
$198,000
|
15
|
30
|
0
|
Jack Payne
|
DEF
|
$446,000
|
3
|
19
|
0
Kick-ins (play on): Zac Williams 3 (3), Nic Newman 3 (3), Mitch McGovern 2 (2), Adam Saad 1 (1).
|
Player
|
Position
|
Price
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
Patrick Cripps
|
MID
|
$686,000
|
141
|
83
|
26
|
Matthew Kennedy
|
MID
|
$720,000
|
135
|
78
|
17
|
Zac Fisher
|
FWD
|
$485,000
|
100
|
86
|
4
|
Adam Cerra
|
MID
|
$732,000
|
94
|
79
|
19
|
Nic Newman
|
DEF
|
$725,000
|
92
|
84
|
0
|
Mitch McGovern
|
FWD
|
$463,000
|
89
|
62
|
0
|
George Hewett
|
DEF/MID
|
$537,000
|
87
|
79
|
24
|
Adam Saad
|
DEF
|
$586,000
|
85
|
84
|
0
|
Lochie O'Brien
|
MID
|
$449,000
|
77
|
80
|
0
|
Matthew Owies
|
FWD
|
$434,000
|
67
|
77
|
0
|
Oscar McDonald
|
FWD
|
$343,000
|
63
|
96
|
0
|
Will Setterfield
|
MID
|
$661,000
|
60
|
88
|
0
|
Marc Pittonet
|
RUC
|
$588,000
|
56
|
85
|
24
|
Lewis Young
|
DEF/RUC
|
$382,000
|
55
|
100
|
0
|
Tom De Koning
|
RUC
|
$507,000
|
49
|
83
|
5
|
Zac Williams
|
DEF
|
$600,000
|
47
|
82
|
0
|
Jack Martin
|
FWD
|
$527,000
|
45
|
65
|
0
|
Jordan Boyd
|
DEF
|
$190,000
|
45
|
80
|
0
|
Matthew Cottrell
|
MID
|
$476,000
|
37
|
46
|
0
|
Harry McKay
|
FWD
|
$589,000
|
33
|
50
|
0
|
Ed Curnow
|
MID
|
$746,000
|
32
|
34
|
0
|
Tom Williamson
|
DEF
|
$394,000
|
31
|
50
|
0
|
Jack Silvagni
|
FWD
|
$533,000
|
30
|
39
|
1
|
Corey Durdin
|
FWD
|
$190,000
|
24
|
43
|
0
|
Luke Parks
|
DEF
|
$238,000
|
22
|
49
|
0
|
Lachie Plowman
|
DEF
|
$403,000
|
10
|
74
|
0
Kick-ins (play on): Darcy Moore 5 (5), Scott Pendleury 2 (1), John Noble 1 (1), Brayden Maynard 1 (0).
|
Player
|
Position
|
Price
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
Nick Daicos
|
MID
|
$284,000
|
99
|
87
|
9
|
Jack Crisp
|
DEF/MID
|
$854,000
|
95
|
89
|
16
|
Scott Pendlebury
|
MID
|
$708,000
|
90
|
85
|
6
|
Brodie Grundy
|
RUC
|
$893,000
|
83
|
80
|
24
|
John Noble
|
DEF
|
$626,000
|
82
|
80
|
0
|
Josh Daicos
|
MID
|
$599,000
|
81
|
91
|
0
|
Brayden Maynard
|
DEF
|
$683,000
|
67
|
87
|
0
|
Oliver Henry
|
FWD
|
$387,000
|
65
|
87
|
0
|
Will Hoskin-Elliott
|
MID
|
$603,000
|
58
|
79
|
0
|
Jamie Elliott
|
FWD
|
$620,000
|
58
|
78
|
10
|
Finlay Macrae
|
MID
|
$351,000
|
57
|
57
|
3
|
Jordan De Goey
|
MID/FWD
|
$707,000
|
55
|
71
|
15
|
Steele Sidebottom
|
MID/FWD
|
$741,000
|
54
|
82
|
0
|
Callum L. Brown
|
FWD
|
$436,000
|
53
|
44
|
6
|
Tyler Brown
|
MID
|
$369,000
|
46
|
71
|
12
|
Jack Madgen
|
DEF
|
$514,000
|
46
|
91
|
0
|
Jack Ginnivan
|
FWD
|
$334,000
|
44
|
87
|
0
|
Mason Cox
|
FWD
|
$386,000
|
43
|
88
|
3
|
Trey Ruscoe
|
DEF
|
$380,000
|
42
|
39
|
0
|
Trent Bianco
|
FWD
|
$513,000
|
42
|
48
|
0
|
Nathan Murphy
|
MID
|
$385,000
|
38
|
64
|
0
|
Darcy Moore
|
DEF
|
$613,000
|
38
|
90
|
0
|
Beau McCreery
|
FWD
|
$349,000
|
23
|
72
|
0
|
Nathan Kreuger
|
DEF
|
$287,000
|
20
|
35
|
0
|
Patrick Lipinski
|
MID
|
$606,000
|
18
|
20
|
4
Kick-ins (play on): Jordan Ridley 5 (5), Tom Cutler 2 (2), Nick Hind 2 (0).
|
Player
|
Position
|
Price
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
Jye Caldwell
|
MID
|
$488,000
|
98
|
75
|
12
|
Peter Wright
|
RUC/FWD
|
$581,000
|
89
|
86
|
5
|
Archie Perkins
|
FWD
|
$421,000
|
81
|
83
|
5
|
Darcy Parish
|
MID
|
$885,000
|
79
|
77
|
19
|
Jordan Ridley
|
DEF
|
$671,000
|
77
|
86
|
0
|
Andrew McGrath
|
MID
|
$709,000
|
77
|
79
|
9
|
Kyle Langford
|
MID
|
$726,000
|
77
|
82
|
0
|
Sam Draper
|
RUC
|
$481,000
|
75
|
79
|
19
|
Will Snelling
|
FWD
|
$656,000
|
73
|
83
|
12
|
Nick Hind
|
DEF
|
$709,000
|
70
|
85
|
0
|
Tom Cutler
|
DEF
|
$521,000
|
67
|
89
|
0
|
Zach Merrett
|
MID
|
$925,000
|
62
|
45
|
11
|
Nicholas Martin
|
NA
|
NA
|
57
|
42
|
0
|
Brayden Ham
|
MID/FWD
|
$435,000
|
53
|
80
|
0
|
James Stewart
|
DEF
|
$408,000
|
52
|
87
|
0
|
Kaine Baldwin
|
FWD
|
$190,000
|
51
|
80
|
0
|
Mason Redman
|
DEF
|
$567,000
|
50
|
78
|
0
|
Nik Cox
|
MID
|
$471,000
|
50
|
78
|
4
|
Devon Smith
|
FWD
|
$543,000
|
49
|
83
|
0
|
Dyson Heppell
|
DEF
|
$795,000
|
47
|
66
|
0
|
Matt Guelfi
|
MID
|
$475,000
|
42
|
79
|
0
|
Harrison Jones
|
FWD
|
$359,000
|
40
|
76
|
0
|
Jayden Laverde
|
DEF
|
$484,000
|
33
|
78
|
0
|
Brandon Zerk-Thatcher
|
DEF
|
$310,000
|
10
|
24
|
0
Kick-ins (play on): Luke Ryan 4 (2), Nathan Wilson 1 (0), Brennan Cox 1 (0).
|
Player
|
Position
|
Price
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
Luke Ryan
|
DEF
|
$733,000
|
118
|
79
|
0
|
Andrew Brayshaw
|
MID
|
$875,000
|
102
|
77
|
15
|
Michael Walters
|
FWD
|
$516,000
|
97
|
76
|
0
|
Will Brodie
|
MID/FWD
|
$387,000
|
96
|
67
|
13
|
Matt Taberner
|
FWD
|
$524,000
|
93
|
89
|
0
|
Blake Acres
|
MID
|
$554,000
|
92
|
81
|
0
|
Caleb Serong
|
MID
|
$691,000
|
91
|
71
|
15
|
Heath Chapman
|
DEF
|
$408,000
|
90
|
77
|
0
|
Jordan Clark
|
MID
|
$552,000
|
82
|
84
|
0
|
Bailey Banfield
|
FWD
|
$419,000
|
77
|
76
|
0
|
Liam Henry
|
FWD
|
$317,000
|
67
|
76
|
0
|
Sam Switkowski
|
FWD
|
$465,000
|
66
|
69
|
0
|
Brennan Cox
|
DEF
|
$386,000
|
65
|
84
|
0
|
Hayden Young
|
DEF
|
$543,000
|
61
|
72
|
0
|
Nathan Wilson
|
DEF
|
$517,000
|
58
|
42
|
0
|
Michael Frederick
|
FWD
|
$397,000
|
58
|
70
|
0
|
Lachie Schultz
|
FWD
|
$486,000
|
57
|
76
|
0
|
David Mundy
|
MID
|
$746,000
|
57
|
62
|
10
|
Travis Colyer
|
FWD
|
$473,000
|
57
|
81
|
0
|
Alex Pearce
|
DEF
|
$309,000
|
48
|
81
|
0
|
Sean Darcy
|
RUC
|
$786,000
|
47
|
80
|
16
|
Mitch Crowden
|
FWD
|
$366,000
|
43
|
68
|
22
|
Lloyd Meek
|
RUC
|
$338,000
|
41
|
40
|
6
|
Griffin Logue
|
DEF
|
$406,000
|
34
|
80
|
0
|
Rory Lobb
|
FWD
|
$591,000
|
18
|
39
|
3
Kick-ins (play on): Zach Tuohy 7 (6), Isaac Smith 4 (3), Zach Guthrie 2 (2), Jake Kolodjashnij 2 (1), Cam Guthrie 2 (1).
|
Player
|
Position
|
Price
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
Cameron Guthrie
|
MID
|
$922,000
|
92
|
64
|
16
|
Zach Guthrie
|
DEF
|
$508,000
|
92
|
89
|
0
|
Tom Atkins
|
DEF
|
$584,000
|
85
|
85
|
0
|
Isaac Smith
|
MID
|
$780,000
|
85
|
80
|
0
|
Joel Selwood
|
MID
|
$734,000
|
83
|
37
|
8
|
Zach Tuohy
|
DEF/MID
|
$704,000
|
78
|
83
|
0
|
Patrick Dangerfield
|
MID
|
$728,000
|
76
|
78
|
14
|
Max Holmes
|
MID/FWD
|
$432,000
|
75
|
80
|
10
|
Jeremy Cameron
|
FWD
|
$548,000
|
74
|
92
|
0
|
Sam De Koning
|
DEF/FWD
|
$190,000
|
70
|
91
|
0
|
Cooper Stephens
|
MID
|
$190,000
|
62
|
64
|
7
|
Jake Kolodjashnij
|
DEF
|
$442,000
|
59
|
89
|
0
|
Shaun Higgins
|
FWD
|
$662,000
|
55
|
79
|
1
|
Quinton Narkle
|
MID
|
$477,000
|
50
|
53
|
13
|
Luke Dahlhaus
|
FWD
|
$440,000
|
49
|
43
|
0
|
Tyson Stengle
|
FWD
|
$298,000
|
47
|
84
|
0
|
Brad Close
|
FWD
|
$486,000
|
44
|
81
|
0
|
Tom Hawkins
|
FWD
|
$634,000
|
42
|
86
|
0
|
Francis Evans
|
FWD
|
$190,000
|
39
|
69
|
0
|
Nick Stevens
|
MID
|
$190,000
|
36
|
61
|
0
|
Rhys Stanley
|
RUC
|
$651,000
|
35
|
73
|
21
|
Mark Blicavs
|
DEF
|
$603,000
|
32
|
67
|
0
|
Brandan Parfitt
|
MID
|
$642,000
|
28
|
46
|
12
|
Jed Bews
|
DEF
|
$506,000
|
16
|
17
|
0
|
Shannon Neale
|
FWD
|
$190,000
|
11
|
37
|
3
|
Esava Ratugolea
|
RUC/FWD
|
$383,000
|
5
|
73
|
3
Kick-ins (play on): Lachie Weller 4 (3), Sean Lemmens 1 (1), Wil Powell 1 (1).
|
Player
|
Position
|
Price
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
Touk Miller
|
MID
|
$1,024,000
|
134
|
78
|
22
|
Ben Ainsworth
|
FWD
|
$583,000
|
109
|
76
|
0
|
Matt Rowell
|
MID
|
$464,000
|
101
|
78
|
24
|
Wil Powell
|
DEF
|
$606,000
|
91
|
83
|
0
|
Brayden Fiorini
|
MID
|
$857,000
|
89
|
78
|
9
|
Noah Anderson
|
MID
|
$679,000
|
79
|
71
|
16
|
Nick Holman
|
FWD
|
$548,000
|
74
|
78
|
0
|
Darcy Macpherson
|
FWD
|
$552,000
|
68
|
85
|
1
|
David Swallow
|
MID
|
$751,000
|
62
|
79
|
0
|
Jack Lukosius
|
DEF/MID
|
$721,000
|
59
|
50
|
0
|
Alex Davies
|
MID
|
$386,000
|
56
|
67
|
4
|
Lachie Weller
|
MID/FWD
|
$669,000
|
54
|
81
|
0
|
Rory Atkins
|
MID
|
$350,000
|
52
|
89
|
0
|
Charlie Ballard
|
DEF
|
$517,000
|
51
|
79
|
0
|
Sean Lemmens
|
DEF
|
$421,000
|
47
|
83
|
0
|
Brandon Ellis
|
MID
|
$787,000
|
47
|
67
|
0
|
Jarrod Witts
|
RUC
|
$572,000
|
47
|
54
|
15
|
Mabior Chol
|
RUC
|
$507,000
|
42
|
37
|
4
|
Caleb Graham
|
DEF/RUC
|
$304,000
|
39
|
94
|
0
|
Sam Flanders
|
FWD
|
$496,000
|
34
|
36
|
1
|
Alex Sexton
|
FWD
|
$505,000
|
33
|
42
|
0
|
Sam Collins
|
DEF
|
$465,000
|
33
|
66
|
0
|
Izak Rankine
|
FWD
|
$429,000
|
27
|
88
|
4
|
Ned Moyle
|
RUC
|
$190,000
|
21
|
32
|
6
|
Levi Casboult
|
FWD
|
$408,000
|
20
|
88
|
2
|
Rory Thompson
|
DEF
|
$190,000
|
17
|
41
|
0
Kick-ins (play on):Isaac Cumming 6 (5), Lachie Whitfield 2 (2), Harry Perryman 2 (0)
|
Player
|
Position
|
Price
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
Josh Kelly
|
MID
|
$870,000
|
122
|
86
|
13
|
Tim Taranto
|
MID/FWD
|
$904,000
|
122
|
97
|
6
|
Stephen Coniglio
|
MID/FWD
|
$695,000
|
120
|
77
|
15
|
Callan Ward
|
MID
|
$703,000
|
118
|
78
|
0
|
Tom Green
|
MID
|
$602,000
|
95
|
81
|
16
|
Lachie Whitfield
|
DEF/MID
|
$795,000
|
86
|
82
|
0
|
Braydon Preuss
|
RUC
|
$367,000
|
85
|
78
|
10
|
Jake Riccardi
|
MID/FWD
|
$563,000
|
79
|
90
|
0
|
Bobby Hill
|
FWD
|
$405,000
|
77
|
74
|
1
|
Harry Perryman
|
DEF
|
$716,000
|
71
|
59
|
0
|
Jacob Hopper
|
MID
|
$746,000
|
69
|
76
|
17
|
Sam Taylor
|
DEF
|
$550,000
|
64
|
86
|
0
|
Xavier O'Halloran
|
MID
|
$429,000
|
63
|
89
|
0
|
Isaac Cumming
|
DEF
|
$722,000
|
62
|
73
|
0
|
Tanner Bruhn
|
FWD
|
$316,000
|
60
|
71
|
12
|
Matt Flynn
|
RUC
|
$590,000
|
56
|
68
|
17
|
Connor Idun
|
DEF
|
$468,000
|
55
|
65
|
0
|
Phil Davis
|
DEF
|
$357,000
|
51
|
79
|
0
|
Lachie Ash
|
DEF/MID
|
$652,000
|
50
|
70
|
1
|
Harry Himmelberg
|
FWD
|
$533,000
|
48
|
89
|
0
|
James Peatling
|
DEF
|
$366,000
|
40
|
47
|
0
|
Lachlan Keeffe
|
DEF
|
$398,000
|
37
|
78
|
0
|
Jarrod Brander
|
MID
|
$517,000
|
23
|
45
|
0
|
Daniel Lloyd
|
FWD
|
$550,000
|
16
|
33
|
0
|
Conor Stone
|
MID/FWD
|
$258,000
|
8
|
30
|
0
Kick-ins (play on): Blake Hardwick 5 (4), Jack Scrimshaw 3 (2), James Sicily 2 (2).
|
Player
|
Position
|
Price
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
Conor Nash
|
MID/FWD
|
$466,000
|
96
|
77
|
14
|
Tom Phillips
|
MID
|
$613,000
|
93
|
82
|
0
|
Josh Ward
|
MID
|
$278,000
|
91
|
67
|
17
|
James Worpel
|
MID
|
$661,000
|
77
|
84
|
18
|
Jack Scrimshaw
|
DEF
|
$669,000
|
71
|
84
|
0
|
Jai Newcombe
|
MID
|
$430,000
|
69
|
79
|
21
|
James Sicily
|
DEF
|
$510,000
|
66
|
80
|
0
|
Chad Wingard
|
MID/FWD
|
$740,000
|
61
|
67
|
2
|
Blake Hardwick
|
DEF
|
$683,000
|
59
|
89
|
0
|
Harry Morrison
|
MID/FWD
|
$561,000
|
58
|
90
|
0
|
Connor Macdonald
|
MID
|
$240,000
|
57
|
71
|
0
|
Dylan Moore
|
FWD
|
$590,000
|
55
|
85
|
0
|
Max Lynch
|
RUC
|
$392,000
|
54
|
39
|
8
|
Finn Maginness
|
MID/FWD
|
$311,000
|
53
|
83
|
4
|
Ned Long
|
MID/FWD
|
$190,000
|
48
|
43
|
2
|
Luke Breust
|
FWD
|
$513,000
|
48
|
74
|
0
|
Mitch Lewis
|
FWD
|
$504,000
|
46
|
88
|
0
|
Jack Gunston
|
FWD
|
$468,000
|
43
|
85
|
0
|
Liam Shiels
|
MID
|
$706,000
|
34
|
44
|
0
|
Ben McEvoy
|
RUC/FWD
|
$671,000
|
32
|
87
|
3
|
Ned Reeves
|
RUC
|
$492,000
|
29
|
54
|
15
|
Jacob Koschitzke
|
FWD
|
$412,000
|
27
|
49
|
0
|
Sam Frost
|
DEF
|
$492,000
|
27
|
90
|
0
|
Denver Grainger-Barras
|
DEF
|
$272,000
|
17
|
79
|
0
|
Tyler Brockman
|
FWD
|
$360,000
|
10
|
30
|
0
Kick-ins (play on): Adam Tomlinson 3 (2), Jayden Hunt 2 (2), Jake Bowey 2 (1).
|
Player
|
Position
|
Price
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
Max Gawn
|
RUC
|
$911,000
|
124
|
88
|
20
|
Christian Petracca
|
MID
|
$930,000
|
96
|
87
|
25
|
Clayton Oliver
|
MID
|
$912,000
|
83
|
89
|
28
|
Alex Neal-Bullen
|
FWD
|
$595,000
|
78
|
78
|
3
|
Bayley Fritsch
|
FWD
|
$516,000
|
76
|
90
|
0
|
Jake Lever
|
DEF
|
$529,000
|
72
|
92
|
0
|
Tom McDonald
|
FWD
|
$625,000
|
68
|
78
|
0
|
James Harmes
|
MID
|
$690,000
|
68
|
68
|
2
|
Kysaiah Pickett
|
FWD
|
$539,000
|
65
|
81
|
1
|
Ed Langdon
|
MID
|
$714,000
|
65
|
95
|
0
|
Jake Bowey
|
DEF
|
$371,000
|
61
|
83
|
0
|
Adam Tomlinson
|
DEF
|
$493,000
|
60
|
95
|
0
|
Jack Viney
|
MID
|
$740,000
|
58
|
72
|
20
|
Tom Sparrow
|
MID/FWD
|
$421,000
|
54
|
78
|
11
|
Luke Jackson
|
RUC/FWD
|
$520,000
|
52
|
69
|
10
|
Ben Brown
|
FWD
|
$505,000
|
47
|
75
|
0
|
Angus Brayshaw
|
MID
|
$558,000
|
42
|
81
|
0
|
Joel Smith
|
DEF
|
$220,000
|
39
|
94
|
0
|
Charlie Spargo
|
FWD
|
$457,000
|
38
|
74
|
0
|
James Jordon
|
MID
|
$587,000
|
38
|
78
|
0
|
Jayden Hunt
|
DEF
|
$457,000
|
37
|
80
|
0
|
Oskar Baker
|
MID
|
$447,000
|
17
|
37
|
0
|
Sam Weideman
|
FWD
|
$350,000
|
15
|
14
|
0
|
Daniel Turner
|
DEF
|
$190,000
|
4
|
25
|
0
Kick-ins (play on): Jack Ziebell 6 (6), Luke McDonald 3 (3), Aiden Corr 1 (1).
|
Player
|
Position
|
Price
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
Tristan Xerri
|
FWD
|
$281,000
|
110
|
89
|
16
|
Luke Davies-Uniacke
|
MID
|
$684,000
|
98
|
84
|
15
|
Luke McDonald
|
MID
|
$571,000
|
85
|
89
|
0
|
Todd Goldstein
|
RUC
|
$720,000
|
83
|
81
|
7
|
Jason Horne-Francis
|
MID
|
$290,000
|
78
|
72
|
8
|
Tarryn Thomas
|
MID/FWD
|
$681,000
|
78
|
81
|
13
|
Hugh Greenwood
|
MID
|
$735,000
|
77
|
72
|
11
|
Jared Polec
|
MID
|
$640,000
|
75
|
83
|
0
|
Bailey Scott
|
FWD
|
$454,000
|
73
|
94
|
0
|
Jack Ziebell
|
DEF
|
$839,000
|
67
|
81
|
0
|
Nick Larkey
|
FWD
|
$456,000
|
67
|
91
|
0
|
Curtis Taylor
|
MID/FWD
|
$501,000
|
62
|
75
|
0
|
Jy Simpkin
|
MID
|
$801,000
|
61
|
82
|
15
|
Jack Mahony
|
FWD
|
$439,000
|
56
|
80
|
0
|
Kayne Turner
|
DEF
|
$418,000
|
55
|
82
|
0
|
Aidan Corr
|
DEF
|
$411,000
|
54
|
82
|
0
|
Lachie Young
|
DEF/MID
|
$437,000
|
44
|
88
|
0
|
Tom Powell
|
MID/FWD
|
$574,000
|
42
|
69
|
4
|
Charlie Lazzaro
|
MID/FWD
|
$358,000
|
37
|
64
|
3
|
Josh Walker
|
DEF
|
$445,000
|
33
|
55
|
0
|
Jaidyn Stephenson
|
FWD
|
$711,000
|
26
|
77
|
0
|
Kyron Hayden
|
DEF
|
$302,000
|
24
|
72
|
0
|
Eddie Ford
|
FWD
|
$346,000
|
11
|
25
|
0
|
Joshua Goater
|
MID
|
$248,000
|
10
|
34
|
0
Kick-ins (play on): Riley Bonner 6 (5), Ryan Burton 1 (1), Dylan Byrne-Jones 1 (1).
|
Player
|
Position
|
Price
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
Ollie Wines
|
MID
|
$938,000
|
109
|
83
|
22
|
Zak Butters
|
FWD
|
$639,000
|
107
|
85
|
15
|
Connor Rozee
|
FWD
|
$567,000
|
106
|
79
|
7
|
Riley Bonner
|
DEF/MID
|
$576,000
|
105
|
86
|
0
|
Darcy Byrne-Jones
|
DEF
|
$643,000
|
100
|
85
|
0
|
Travis Boak
|
MID
|
$819,000
|
98
|
83
|
17
|
Karl Amon
|
MID
|
$828,000
|
97
|
80
|
8
|
Ryan Burton
|
DEF
|
$616,000
|
96
|
79
|
0
|
Dan Houston
|
DEF
|
$670,000
|
90
|
86
|
0
|
Xavier Duursma
|
MID
|
$586,000
|
89
|
74
|
5
|
Lachie Jones
|
DEF
|
$368,000
|
86
|
74
|
0
|
Willem Drew
|
MID
|
$633,000
|
72
|
69
|
19
|
Mitch Georgiades
|
FWD
|
$444,000
|
71
|
73
|
0
|
Jeremy Finlayson
|
FWD
|
$465,000
|
70
|
81
|
2
|
Aliir Aliir
|
DEF
|
$556,000
|
67
|
91
|
0
|
Tom Jonas
|
DEF
|
$510,000
|
51
|
89
|
0
|
Sam Hayes
|
RUC
|
$190,000
|
50
|
45
|
12
|
Jed McEntee
|
MID/FWD
|
$190,000
|
46
|
80
|
0
|
Tom Clurey
|
DEF
|
$454,000
|
45
|
96
|
0
|
Todd Marshall
|
FWD
|
$468,000
|
42
|
74
|
1
|
Scott Lycett
|
RUC
|
$718,000
|
42
|
50
|
17
|
Jackson Mead
|
MID
|
$190,000
|
34
|
63
|
3
|
Josh Sinn
|
DEF/MID
|
$268,000
|
29
|
43
|
0
|
Sam Mayes
|
FWD
|
$586,000
|
10
|
36
|
0
|
Robbie Gray
|
FWD
|
$609,000
|
6
|
18
|
0
Kick-ins (play on): Jayden Short 9 (6), Nathan Broad 2 (0), Dylan Grimes 1 (1), Daniel Rioli 1 (1), Josh Gibcus 1 (1), Hugo Ralphsmith 1 (1).
|
Player
|
Position
|
Price
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
Jayden Short
|
DEF
|
$783,000
|
126
|
83
|
0
|
Liam Baker
|
DEF
|
$610,000
|
110
|
81
|
3
|
Trent Cotchin
|
MID
|
$636,000
|
104
|
67
|
16
|
Noah Balta
|
DEF
|
$459,000
|
93
|
73
|
5
|
Toby Nankervis
|
RUC
|
$699,000
|
91
|
76
|
16
|
Nathan Broad
|
DEF
|
$567,000
|
87
|
90
|
0
|
Kamdyn McIntosh
|
MID
|
$516,000
|
87
|
81
|
0
|
Daniel Rioli
|
DEF/FWD
|
$469,000
|
87
|
79
|
0
|
Hugo Ralphsmith
|
MID/FWD
|
$258,000
|
86
|
85
|
0
|
Dion Prestia
|
MID
|
$769,000
|
84
|
70
|
18
|
Jack Ross
|
MID
|
$468,000
|
81
|
87
|
4
|
Dustin Martin
|
MID/FWD
|
$682,000
|
77
|
86
|
16
|
Jake Aarts
|
FWD
|
$418,000
|
75
|
81
|
10
|
Jason Castagna
|
FWD
|
$482,000
|
69
|
76
|
0
|
Jack Riewoldt
|
FWD
|
$539,000
|
68
|
84
|
0
|
Ivan Soldo
|
RUC
|
$393,000
|
62
|
60
|
5
|
Shane Edwards
|
MID
|
$545,000
|
59
|
78
|
0
|
Joshua Gibcus
|
DEF
|
$274,000
|
55
|
81
|
0
|
Tom J. Lynch
|
FWD
|
$519,000
|
54
|
87
|
0
|
Robbie Tarrant
|
DEF
|
$506,000
|
43
|
94
|
0
|
Shai Bolton
|
MID/FWD
|
$652,000
|
42
|
73
|
5
|
Bigoa Nyuon
|
DEF
|
$190,000
|
31
|
40
|
0
|
Dylan Grimes
|
DEF
|
$495,000
|
28
|
48
|
0
|
Will Martyn
|
MID
|
$268,000
|
18
|
23
|
6
|
Maurice Rioli
|
MID/FWD
|
$190,000
|
10
|
17
|
0
Kick-ins (play on): Bradley Hill 5 (5), Jack Sinclair 5 (2), Dougal Howard 2 (2), Josh Battle 2 (2), Jimmy Webster 2 (0), Ben Paton 1 (0).
|
Player
|
Position
|
Price
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
Rowan Marshall
|
RUC
|
$752,000
|
101
|
81
|
18
|
Jack Steele
|
MID
|
$1,018,000
|
86
|
82
|
20
|
Bradley Hill
|
DEF
|
$597,000
|
86
|
89
|
0
|
Mason Wood
|
FWD
|
$488,000
|
86
|
78
|
0
|
Josh Battle
|
FWD
|
$517,000
|
78
|
83
|
0
|
Sebastian Ross
|
MID
|
$669,000
|
76
|
80
|
19
|
Jack Sinclair
|
DEF
|
$665,000
|
72
|
90
|
0
|
Max King
|
FWD
|
$459,000
|
72
|
83
|
0
|
Ben Paton
|
DEF
|
$380,000
|
66
|
86
|
0
|
Hunter Clark
|
DEF/MID
|
$609,000
|
65
|
68
|
10
|
Tim Membrey
|
FWD
|
$647,000
|
64
|
82
|
0
|
Dougal Howard
|
DEF
|
$512,000
|
63
|
91
|
0
|
Callum Wilkie
|
DEF
|
$529,000
|
60
|
82
|
0
|
Brad Crouch
|
MID
|
$798,000
|
57
|
64
|
14
|
Dan Butler
|
FWD
|
$460,000
|
57
|
84
|
0
|
Ryan Byrnes
|
MID/FWD
|
$528,000
|
54
|
63
|
0
|
Jade Gresham
|
MID/FWD
|
$509,000
|
53
|
77
|
5
|
Jimmy Webster
|
DEF
|
$518,000
|
51
|
78
|
0
|
Jack Higgins
|
FWD
|
$579,000
|
50
|
78
|
0
|
Jack Hayes
|
FWD/RUC
|
$190,000
|
49
|
78
|
6
|
Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera
|
DEF/MID
|
$270,000
|
36
|
33
|
0
|
Daniel McKenzie
|
MID
|
$501,000
|
32
|
54
|
0
|
Mitch Owens
|
MID
|
$226,000
|
27
|
24
|
4
|
Jack Billings
|
MID
|
$699,000
|
21
|
42
|
0
|
Cooper Sharman
|
FWD
|
$463,000
|
11
|
17
|
0
|
Marcus Windhager
|
MID/FWD
|
$198,000
|
3
|
32
|
0
Kick-ins (play on): Jake Lloyd 6 (6), Nick Blakey 3 (3).
|
Player
|
Position
|
Price
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
Justin McInerney
|
DEF/MID
|
$583,000
|
107
|
83
|
4
|
Oliver Florent
|
MID
|
$609,000
|
105
|
79
|
8
|
Chad Warner
|
MID
|
$579,000
|
101
|
76
|
6
|
Isaac Heeney
|
FWD
|
$639,000
|
100
|
72
|
5
|
Nick Blakey
|
DEF
|
$501,000
|
97
|
80
|
0
|
James Rowbottom
|
MID
|
$634,000
|
93
|
79
|
13
|
Jake Lloyd
|
DEF
|
$823,000
|
90
|
81
|
1
|
Callum Mills
|
MID
|
$922,000
|
86
|
41
|
8
|
Luke Parker
|
MID
|
$833,000
|
83
|
69
|
12
|
Errol Gulden
|
FWD
|
$609,000
|
79
|
78
|
3
|
Dylan Stephens
|
MID
|
$526,000
|
73
|
83
|
3
|
Josh P. Kennedy
|
MID
|
$746,000
|
67
|
70
|
4
|
Sam Wicks
|
FWD
|
$477,000
|
64
|
86
|
0
|
Will Hayward
|
FWD
|
$522,000
|
61
|
92
|
0
|
Logan McDonald
|
FWD
|
$331,000
|
60
|
71
|
0
|
Tom Hickey
|
RUC
|
$690,000
|
59
|
68
|
17
|
Patrick McCartin
|
DEF/FWD
|
$271,000
|
56
|
91
|
0
|
Braeden Campbell
|
DEF
|
$414,000
|
54
|
80
|
0
|
Tom McCartin
|
DEF
|
$456,000
|
50
|
90
|
0
|
Hayden McLean
|
FWD
|
$461,000
|
48
|
77
|
2
|
Dane Rampe
|
DEF
|
$589,000
|
45
|
91
|
0
|
Sam Reid
|
FWD
|
$538,000
|
32
|
78
|
1
|
Harry Cunningham
|
DEF
|
$577,000
|
28
|
47
|
0
|
Lachlan McAndrew
|
RUC
|
$190,000
|
16
|
14
|
3
|
Ben Ronke
|
FWD
|
$337,000
|
9
|
11
|
0
|
Matty Roberts
|
MID
|
$224,000
|
7
|
13
|
2
Kick-ins (play on): Alex WIthderden 6 (6), Shannon Hurn 4 (3), Jeremy McGovern 2 (1), Josh Rothan 1 (1).
|
Player
|
Position
|
Price
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
Tim Kelly
|
MID
|
$707,000
|
110
|
76
|
21
|
Alex Witherden
|
DEF
|
$791,000
|
84
|
91
|
0
|
Andrew Gaff
|
MID
|
$815,000
|
80
|
79
|
8
|
Shannon Hurn
|
DEF
|
$736,000
|
79
|
67
|
0
|
Jamaine Jones
|
FWD
|
$405,000
|
75
|
70
|
7
|
Jack Redden
|
MID
|
$786,000
|
66
|
84
|
13
|
Brady Hough
|
MID
|
$230,000
|
65
|
83
|
0
|
Luke Foley
|
DEF
|
$363,000
|
63
|
96
|
0
|
Tom Barrass
|
DEF
|
$523,000
|
62
|
88
|
0
|
Connor West
|
FWD
|
$362,000
|
62
|
69
|
7
|
Tom Joyce
|
NA
|
NA
|
58
|
60
|
10
|
Liam Ryan
|
FWD
|
$474,000
|
57
|
71
|
0
|
Patrick Naish
|
NA
|
NA
|
52
|
37
|
0
|
Jackson Nelson
|
DEF
|
$446,000
|
50
|
70
|
0
|
Zac Langdon
|
FWD
|
$392,000
|
49
|
79
|
0
|
Jack Petruccelle
|
FWD
|
$404,000
|
49
|
76
|
2
|
Josh Rotham
|
DEF
|
$600,000
|
47
|
91
|
0
|
Nic Naitanui
|
RUC
|
$713,000
|
43
|
58
|
16
|
Hugh Dixon
|
FWD/RUC
|
$190,000
|
38
|
89
|
0
|
Sam Petrevski-Seton
|
DEF
|
$514,000
|
36
|
57
|
0
|
Jeremy McGovern
|
DEF
|
$604,000
|
35
|
85
|
0
|
Willie Rioli
|
FWD
|
$293,000
|
35
|
65
|
7
|
Bailey J. Williams
|
RUC/FWD
|
$332,000
|
27
|
70
|
6
|
Josh J. Kennedy
|
FWD
|
$502,000
|
27
|
80
|
0
|
Callum Jamieson
|
RUC
|
$190,000
|
1
|
11
|
3
Kick-ins (play on): Bailey Dale 5 (5), Caleb Daniel 5 (4), Ed Richards 3 (2), Josh Schache 1 (1).
|
Player
|
Position
|
Price
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
Jack Macrae
|
MID
|
$972,000
|
143
|
81
|
18
|
Adam Treloar
|
MID/FWD
|
$731,000
|
108
|
81
|
17
|
Marcus Bontempelli
|
MID
|
$905,000
|
107
|
87
|
15
|
Tim English
|
RUC/FWD
|
$673,000
|
106
|
79
|
19
|
Josh Dunkley
|
MID/FWD
|
$767,000
|
105
|
81
|
21
|
Bailey Smith
|
MID
|
$733,000
|
99
|
82
|
7
|
Caleb Daniel
|
DEF
|
$729,000
|
90
|
84
|
0
|
Bailey Dale
|
DEF
|
$700,000
|
82
|
82
|
0
|
Ed Richards
|
DEF
|
$368,000
|
72
|
80
|
0
|
Laitham Vandermeer
|
FWD
|
$430,000
|
72
|
79
|
0
|
Hayden Crozier
|
DEF
|
$550,000
|
69
|
81
|
0
|
Aaron Naughton
|
FWD
|
$560,000
|
68
|
85
|
0
|
Bailey Williams
|
DEF
|
$565,000
|
64
|
80
|
0
|
Josh Schache
|
DEF/FWD
|
$408,000
|
64
|
100
|
0
|
Roarke Smith
|
MID
|
$389,000
|
63
|
76
|
0
|
Cody Weightman
|
FWD
|
$480,000
|
59
|
78
|
0
|
Lachie Hunter
|
MID
|
$714,000
|
54
|
84
|
0
|
Jason Johannisen
|
FWD
|
$404,000
|
48
|
84
|
0
|
Stefan Martin
|
RUC
|
$430,000
|
37
|
63
|
7
|
Robbie McComb
|
MID
|
$190,000
|
34
|
39
|
0
|
Mitch Hannan
|
FWD
|
$444,000
|
28
|
78
|
0
|
Zaine Cordy
|
DEF
|
$373,000
|
17
|
91
|
0
|
Alex Keath
|
DEF
|
$457,000
|
16
|
44
|
0