Lachie Hunter in action during the 2021 Toyota AFL Grand Final against Melbourne. Picture: AFL Photos

WESTERN Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge has refused to buy into speculation former vice-captain Lachie Hunter will be left out of their season opener.

A report by Fox Sports on Monday claimed Hunter, one of the Bulldogs' most prolific midfielders, would not play against Melbourne in Wednesday night's Grand Final rematch at the MCG.

But Beveridge bristled at multiple questions surrounding Hunter's availability for the game when addressing the media on Tuesday.

"I'm aware of the reports but the team will come out later," Beveridge said.

"It's speculation from a journalist so you can't expect me to bite before the teams come out.

"I'm not going to talk about Lachie Hunter if this is some kind of interrogation or investigation into how he's been going.

"It will all be unnecessary at the end of the day, anyway."

Western Bulldog Lachie Hunter in action against Essendon in a practice match on February 23, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

After a difficult 2020, Hunter played in 25 of the Bulldogs' 26 games last year, including the Grand Final loss against Melbourne.

The Bulldogs have one of the deepest midfields in the AFL and Beveridge did admit it was tough to fit everyone he wanted into the team.

Premiership player Josh Dunkley became frustrated by his lack of time playing in the midfield during 2020, and unsuccessfully requested a trade to Essendon at the end of that season.

The Bulldogs can draw on Marcus Bontempelli, Jack Macrae, Tom Liberatore, Adam Treloar, Bailey Smith, Dunkley and Hunter to run through the middle.

"There is pressure on for spots, there's no doubt about it," Beveridge said.

"There's a number of boys who are putting their hand up who might be on the periphery.

"One approach isn't sustainable for too long so hopefully we get the mix right."

Beveridge did confirm key defender Alex Keath will take on the Demons, despite suffering a knock to his shin in the Bulldogs' final pre-season match.

"It was really limiting him post that knock in the game so it was too much of a risk," he said.

"We took him out of the game but he's ready to go."