IN AFL Fantasy, rookies dictate structure. This year, the cash cows are looking very thin and if you want rookies on your field, you’ll need to pay up.

Starting on Tuesday, teams will be named daily before Sunday games are trimmed to their final 22 on Friday. Having your eyes across teams is vital to make sure you have the right rookies in the right spot.

Roy and Calvin have dug deep to find some players under $300,000 that you need to monitor, hoping that they feature when teams finally drop.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts.

DEFENDERS

Josh Gibcus (DEF, $274,000)

CLUB: Richmond

AAMI Score: 55 (81 per cent TOG)

Team named: Wednesday night 6:20pm AEDT

Ownership: 11 per cent

The 196cm defender is ready to go. Picked at No.9 in the 2021 NAB AFL Draft, Gibcus could feature against the Blues this week. Although he won’t have huge scores, if he’s in their team he needs to be seriously considered.

Patrick McCartin (DEF/FWD, $271,000)

CLUB: Sydney

AAMI Score: 56 (91 per cent TOG)

Team named: Thursday night 6:20pm AEDT

Ownership: 14 per cent

McCartin should play this week after playing 91 per cent game time against the Kangaroos. He scored 36 in the first quarter and although his scoring dried up after that, he appears to be set in their best 22.

Paddy McCartin poses during Sydney's official photo day on February 16, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Josh Sinn (DEF/MID, $268,000)

CLUB: Port Adelaide

AAMI Score: 29 (43 per cent TOG)

Team named: Thursday night 6:20pm AEDT

Ownership: 17 per cent

Coming on late in a pre-season game isn’t always a good sign that you will be a round one starter. Sinn averaged 65 in the NAB League and if he doesn’t feature round one, he will at some point and could be a good downgrade option.

Sam De Koning (DEF/FWD, $190,000)

CLUB: Geelong

AAMI Score: 70 (91 per cent TOG)

Team named: Thursday night 6:20pm AEDT

Ownership: 39 per cent

De Koning was impressive in his pre-season game scoring 70 from 19 disposals. He played one game for the Cats last year and is a strong chance to play again this weekend.

OTHER DEFENDERS TO CONSIDER: Will Kelly (DEF/FWD, $191,000), Brodie Kemp (DEF, $271,000), Jordan Boyd (DEF, $190,000)

MIDFIELDERS

Jason Horne-Francis (MID, $290,000)

CLUB: North Melbourne

AAMI Score: 78 (72 per cent TOG)

Team named: Friday 5:00pm AEDT (Squad cut to 22)

Ownership: 57 per cent

The No.1 pick didn’t take long to show his worth in the AAMI Community Series. He oozed class, while kicking two goals and scoring 78 to cement himself in the 22. A must-have cash cow.

Nick Daicos (MID, $284,000)

CLUB: Collingwood

AAMI Score: 99 (87 per cent TOG)

Team named: Thursday night 6:20pm AEDT

Ownership: 61 per cent

The Pig in the making was arguably Collingwood’s best payer during the AAMI Community Series. He found the ball at will, mixing up roles between half-back and the midfield and will be in the running for DPP come round six.

GWS' Lachie Whitfield and Collingwood's Nick Daicos battle for the ball in the AAMI Community Series on March 6, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Josh Ward (MID, $271,000)

CLUB: Hawthorn

AAMI Score: 91 (67 per cent TOG)

Team named: Friday 5:00pm AEDT (squad cut to 22)

Ownership: 36 per cent

Despite the return of Tom Mitchell and Jaeger O’Meara who missed the AAMI Community Series game, Ward did enough to earn a spot in round one. He looked ready to make an instant impact after collecting 29 possessions while rotating through the midfield.

Connor MacDonald (MID, $240,000)

CLUB: Hawthorn

AAMI Score: 57 (71 per cent TOG)

Team named: Friday 5:00pm AEDT (squad cut to 22)

Ownership: Five per cent

MacDonald looked good with 16 possessions and a goal in the AAMI Community Series but maybe it wasn’t enough to force his was into the team for round one.

Connor MacDonald talks to Sam Mitchell at Hawthorn training on March 4, 2022. Picture: Getty images

Brady Hough (MID, $230,000)

CLUB: West Coast

AAMI Score: 65 (83 per cent TOG)

Team named: Friday 5:00pm AEDT (squad cut to 22)

Ownership: Four per cent

The injury crisis at the Eagles is potentially Hough’s best friend. There are spots up for grabs and Adam Simpson has flagged the likelihood of multiple debuts in round one.

Cooper Stephens (MID, $190,000)

CLUB: Geelong

AAMI Score: 62 (64 per cent TOG)

Team named: Thursday night 6:20pm AEDT

Ownership: 14 per cent

His low time on ground was a concern in the AAMI Community Series game which isn’t great for round one selection prospects, however Stephens did a great job while he was out there collecting 15 touches, four marks and four tackles. He will play at some stage this year.

OTHER MIDFIELDERS TO CONSIDER: Jake Soligo (MID, $220,000), Jackson Mead (MID, $190,000)

RUCKS

Jack Hayes (RUC/FWD, $190,000)

CLUB: St Kilda

AAMI Score: 49 (78 per cent TOG)

Team named: Thursday night 6:20pm AEDT

Ownership: 14 per cent

The Saints' SSP selection was solid without being outstanding against the Bombers. He had 12 possessions and four hitouts for a score of 49 but is in the mix for selection given Paddy Ryder’s injury status.

Sam Hayes (RUC, $190,000)

CLUB: Port Adelaide

AAMI Score: 50 (45 per cent TOG)

Team named: Thursday night 6:20pm AEDT

Ownership: 34 per cent

The Power big man was given only 45 per cent game time against the Crows and didn’t waste it. He managed 19 hitouts and 50 points in that time to put his hand up for a starting gig in round one. A viable bench option who will likely appear at some stage this year.

Port Adelaide's Sam Hayes and Adelaide's Riley Thilthorpe compete in the ruck during the AAMI Community Series on March 5, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Hugh Dixon (RUC/FWD, $190,000)

CLUB: West Coast

AAMI Score: 38 (89 per cent TOG)

Team named: Friday 5:00pm AEDT (squad cut to 22)

Ownership: 11 per cent

Dixon didn’t have a CBA while playing as a key forward during the AAMI Community Series. He played impressive game time for the injury-riddled Eagles with 89 per cent and although he only scored 38, he appears likely to remain in the team while Jack Darling is absent.

FORWARDS

Tristian Xerri (FWD, $281,000)

CLUB: Kangaroos

AAMI Score: 110 (89 per cent TOG)

Team named: Friday 5:00pm AEDT (squad cut to 22)

Ownership: 11 per cent

With 29 hit-outs and 17 disposals, Xerri was a standout player in his pre-season game. Sharing the ruck duties with Goldstein he dominated with 110, but will he have this role when the real thing starts?

Joshua Rachele (MID/FWD, $280,000)

CLUB: Adelaide

AAMI Score: 90 (78 per cent TOG)

Team named: Friday 5:00pm AEDT (squad cut to 22)

Ownership: 45 per cent

We need players who are playing and therefore we need to pay up for the likes of Rachele. He scored 90 in his pre-season game which was highlighted by his game-high nine tackles.

Josh Rachele celebrates a goal against Port Adelaide in the AAMI Community Series on march 5, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Hugo Ralphsmith (MID/FWD, $258,000)

CLUB: Richmond

AAMI Score: 86 (85 per cent TOG)

Team named: Wednesday night 6:20pm AEDT

Ownership: 22 per cent

Against Hawthorn, Ralphsmith took 10 marks and firmly put his hand up for round one selection. He may have forced his way into the Tiger’s line-up after not putting a foot wrong all pre-season.

Kaine Baldwin (FWD, $190,000)

CLUB: Essendon

AAMI Score: 51 (80 per cent TOG)

Team named: Thursday night 6:20pm AEDT

Ownership: Seven per cent

The key forward kicked a goal and had 10 possessions against the Saints in his pre-season game. The Bombers have lost Harry Jones to injury which could open the door for the 19-year-old.

Corey Durdin (FWD, $190,000)

CLUB: Carlton

AAMI Score: 24 (43 per cent TOG)

Team named: Wednesday night 6:20pm AEDT

Ownership: 11 per cent

Durdin looked dangerous early kicking two goals before he left the ground with a calf injury in his pre-season game. However, he should be right is he is selected to play this Thursday.

OTHER FORWARDS TO CONSIDER: Nick Martin (FWD, $190,000), Jed McEntee (FWD, $190,000)

