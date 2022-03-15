BRISBANE is desperate to avoid a repeat of the slow start that dogged its 2021, with wingman Hugh McCluggage saying Saturday night's opener against Port Adelaide is all about "energy".

The Lions lost badly to Sydney in the corresponding match last season and were 1-3 following defeats at the hands of Geelong and the Western Bulldogs, which sandwiched an after-the-siren win over Collingwood.

McCluggage said Brisbane was mindful of that ahead of playing Ken Hinkley's men at the Gabba on Saturday night.

"We saw what Sydney did to us in round one … they picked us apart," McCluggage said.

Brisbane's Hugh McCluggage takes a mark during round one, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

"We were a little bit flat, so we've just got to be switched on from the start against Port Adelaide, who we think will be thereabouts again this year.

"We want to make sure the energy is high early in the season, which comes with having a bit of fun and having a laugh."

McCluggage conceded the slow start, and another three-match slide late in the season, took energy away from the Lions as they played catch-up.

Brisbane players look dejected after a loss during round two, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

"We need to make sure we're more consistent this year for sure," he said.

"I don't think you run out there after those losses thinking you've got to play harder or spend more energy, but you probably do naturally because you want to get in the best position possible on the ladder and every game really does count."

Captain Dayne Zorko (Achilles) completed another session on Tuesday morning and is expected to be available, while wingman Mitch Robinson will get out of health and safety protocols on Thursday morning.