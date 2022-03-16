THE AFL has released the list of players nominated by clubs as part of the Playing List Guidelines to further support the competition in circumstances where clubs are impacted by AFL COVID health and safety protocols.

As communicated by the League last week, the guidelines are designed to provide clubs with flexibility to navigate circumstances of increased COVID-19 risk whilst also maintaining the integrity of the competition and not materially impacting second-tier competitions across the country.



The AFL has already told all clubs that it intends to play the fixture as scheduled this year and that the competition will continue to play on as we learn to live with COVID.

Former Tiger and Docker Reece Conca will be a top-up player for Melbourne. Picture: AFL Photos

AFL football manager Brad Scott said the protocols have been introduced as a risk mitigation measure and will only be implemented if the circumstances required.



"Over the last two seasons the AFL has put measures in place to best protect the competition, our clubs, players and umpires. While the ongoing pandemic will continue to challenge us, we remain committed to completing the season for supporters in a way that prioritises the health and safety of the wider community," Scott said.

"In a national sport, played across many states and territories, we need to be able to adapt, and adapt quickly to the COVID-19 conditions at any one time at locations where home teams are based, or away teams are travelling to. These guidelines help us achieve that while providing potential opportunities for talented players plying their craft in state league competitions to play football at the elite level.



"Through these guidelines, we have worked together with state leagues to ensure minimal impact or disruption to their respective competitions.



"Thank you to each state league, AFL clubs and the AFLPA for their collaboration as we worked through these guidelines. We will continue to make all the necessary decisions to ensure we can deliver all games and all finals for supporters across the country."