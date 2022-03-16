THE AFL has released the list of players nominated by clubs as part of the Playing List Guidelines to further support the competition in circumstances where clubs are impacted by AFL COVID health and safety protocols.
As communicated by the League last week, the guidelines are designed to provide clubs with flexibility to navigate circumstances of increased COVID-19 risk whilst also maintaining the integrity of the competition and not materially impacting second-tier competitions across the country.
The AFL has already told all clubs that it intends to play the fixture as scheduled this year and that the competition will continue to play on as we learn to live with COVID.
AFL football manager Brad Scott said the protocols have been introduced as a risk mitigation measure and will only be implemented if the circumstances required.
"Over the last two seasons the AFL has put measures in place to best protect the competition, our clubs, players and umpires. While the ongoing pandemic will continue to challenge us, we remain committed to completing the season for supporters in a way that prioritises the health and safety of the wider community," Scott said.
"In a national sport, played across many states and territories, we need to be able to adapt, and adapt quickly to the COVID-19 conditions at any one time at locations where home teams are based, or away teams are travelling to. These guidelines help us achieve that while providing potential opportunities for talented players plying their craft in state league competitions to play football at the elite level.
"Through these guidelines, we have worked together with state leagues to ensure minimal impact or disruption to their respective competitions.
"Thank you to each state league, AFL clubs and the AFLPA for their collaboration as we worked through these guidelines. We will continue to make all the necessary decisions to ensure we can deliver all games and all finals for supporters across the country."
|AFL CLUB
|FULL NAME
|STATE LEAGUE CLUB
|ADE
|Luke Partington
|Glenelg FC
|ADE
|Corey Lyons
|Glenelg FC
|ADE
|Sam Durdin
|Glenelg FC
|ADE
|Matthew Allen
|Glenelg FC
|ADE
|Justin Hoskin
|Central District FC
|ADE
|Travis Schiller
|Central District FC
|ADE
|Kyle Presbury
|Central District FC
|ADE
|Billy McCormack
|Central District FC
|ADE
|Malachy Carruthers
|Sturt FC
|ADE
|Daniel Fahey-Sparks
|Sturt FC
|ADE
|Tom Lewis
|Sturt FC
|ADE
|Casey Voss
|Sturt FC
|ADE
|Alex Spina
|North FC
|ADE
|Campbell Combe
|North FC
|ADE
|Harrison Wigg
|North FC
|ADE
|Aaron Young
|North FC
|ADE
|Jay Boyle
|Crows SANFL
|ADE
|Nathan Freeman
|Crows SANFL
|ADE
|Matthew Wright
|Crows SANFL
|ADE
|Isaya McKenzie
|Crows SANFL
|BRI
|Tahj Abberley
|Brisbane Lions
|BRI
|Harry Arnold
|Brisbane Lions
|BRI
|Charlie Bowes
|Brisbane Lions
|BRI
|Wylie Buzza
|Brisbane Lions
|BRI
|Nathan Colenso
|Brisbane Lions
|BRI
|Will Fletcher
|Brisbane Lions
|BRI
|Riley Greene
|Brisbane Lions
|BRI
|Jackson Hille
|Brisbane Lions
|BRI
|Charlie Offermans
|Brisbane Lions
|BRI
|Luke O'Sullivan
|Brisbane Lions
|BRI
|Bruce Reville
|Brisbane Lions
|BRI
|Toby Triffett
|Brisbane Lions
|BRI
|Charlie Thompson
|Coburg
|BRI
|Sam Lowson
|Coburg
|BRI
|Jack Maibaum
|Coburg
|BRI
|Peter McEvoy
|Coburg
|BRI
|Corey Wagner
|Port Melbourne
|BRI
|Paul Hunter
|Port Melbourne
|BRI
|Fletcher Roberts
|Port Melbourne
|BRI
|Harvey Hooper
|Port Melbourne
|CAR
|Ned Cahill
|Carlton VFL
|CAR
|Alex Cincotta
|Carlton VFL
|CAR
|Josh Cripps
|Carlton VFL
|CAR
|Ben Crocker
|Carlton VFL
|CAR
|Jesse Glass-Mccasker
|Carlton VFL
|CAR
|Luke Goetz
|Carlton VFL
|CAR
|Hugh Hamilton
|Carlton VFL
|CAR
|David Handley
|Carlton VFL
|CAR
|Will Hayes
|Carlton VFL
|CAR
|Cody Hirst
|Carlton VFL
|CAR
|Tyreece Leiu
|Carlton VFL
|CAR
|Michael Lewis
|Carlton VFL
|CAR
|Zavier Maher
|Carlton VFL
|CAR
|Tom North
|Carlton VFL
|CAR
|Stefan Radovanovic
|Carlton VFL
|CAR
|Oliver Sanders
|Carlton VFL
|CAR
|Cooper Stephens
|Carlton VFL
|CAR
|Joel Trudgeon
|Carlton VFL
|CAR
|Toby Wooller
|Carlton VFL
|CAR
|Matt Shannon
|Carlton VFL
|COL
|Campbell Hustwaite
|Collingwood VFL
|COL
|Callan Wellings
|Collingwood VFL
|COL
|Campbell Lane
|Collingwood VFL
|COL
|Sam Fowler
|Collingwood VFL
|COL
|Sam Glover
|Collingwood VFL
|COL
|Lachlan Tardrew
|Collingwood VFL
|COL
|Jacob Booth
|Collingwood VFL
|COL
|Isaac Wallace
|Collingwood VFL
|COL
|Neville Jetta
|Collingwood VFL
|COL
|Derek Eggmolesse - Smith
|Collingwood VFL
|COL
|Patrick Dowling
|Collingwood VFL
|COL
|Michael Hartley
|Collingwood VFL
|COL
|Matt Wetering
|Collingwood VFL
|COL
|Zach Molloy
|Collingwood VFL
|COL
|Cobi Maxted
|Collingwood VFL
|COL
|Lachlan McDonnell
|Collingwood VFL
|COL
|Max Kennedy
|Collingwood VFL
|COL
|Kaden Schreiber
|Collingwood VFL
|COL
|Liam Purcell
|Collingwood VFL
|COL
|Chad Mulvogue
|Collingwood VFL
|ESS
|Dylan Landt
|Essendon VFL
|ESS
|Joe Atley
|Essendon VFL
|ESS
|James Harrold
|Essendon VFL
|ESS
|Ben Archard
|Essendon VFL
|ESS
|Will Golds
|Essendon VFL
|ESS
|James Peters
|Essendon VFL
|ESS
|Shaun McKernan
|Essendon VFL
|ESS
|Sam Conforti
|Essendon VFL
|ESS
|Patrick Bannister
|Essendon VFL
|ESS
|Billy Cootee
|Essendon VFL
|ESS
|Max Simpson
|Essendon VFL
|ESS
|Cam McLeod
|Essendon VFL
|ESS
|Austin Harris
|Essendon VFL
|ESS
|Joel Fitzgerald
|Essendon VFL
|ESS
|Cooper Anderson
|Essendon VFL
|ESS
|Ronald Jnr Fejo
|Essendon VFL
|FRE
|Wade Derksen
|Peel Thunder
|FRE
|Lachlan Cullen
|Peel Thunder
|FRE
|Tyrone Thorne
|Peel Thunder
|FRE
|Ben Hancock
|Peel Thunder
|FRE
|Traye Bennell
|Peel Thunder
|FRE
|Ty Anderson
|Peel Thunder
|FRE
|Zac Strom
|South Fremantle
|FRE
|Blake Schlensog
|South Fremantle
|FRE
|Jono Marsh
|East Fremantle
|FRE
|Brynn Teakle
|East Fremantle
|FRE
|Tyler Keitel
|West Perth
|FRE
|Noah Pegoraro
|West Perth
|FRE
|Bailey Rogers
|Claremont
|FRE
|Jye Bolton
|Claremont
|FRE
|Ronin O'Connor
|Claremont
|FRE
|Lachlan Delahunty
|Subiaco
|FRE
|Keegan Knott
|West Perth
|FRE
|Hamish Brayshaw
|East Perth
|FRE
|Leigh Kitchin
|Subiaco
|FRE
|Jesse Palmer
|Swan Districts
|GCS
|Boyd Woodcock
|Southport
|GCS
|Jacob Dawson
|Southport
|GCS
|Max Spencer
|Southport
|GCS
|Jay Lockhart
|Southport
|GCS
|Fraser Thurlow
|Southport
|GCS
|Jacob Townsend
|Southport
|GCS
|Joel Crocker
|Southport
|GCS
|Kwaby Boakye
|Southport
|GCS
|Morgan Ferres
|GC VFL
|GCS
|Riley Stone
|GC Academy
|GCS
|Will Bella
|GC Academy
|GCS
|Ned Stevens
|GC Academy
|GCS
|Jed Foggo
|GC Academy
|GCS
|Brinn Little
|GC Academy
|GEE
|Kade Chalcraft
|Geelong
|GEE
|Jye Chalcraft
|Geelong
|GEE
|Thomas Panuccio
|Geelong
|GEE
|Liam Fiore
|Geelong
|GEE
|Jack Mentha
|Geelong
|GEE
|Jackson McLachlan
|Geelong
|GEE
|Marcus Herbert
|Geelong
|GEE
|Thomas Feely
|Geelong
|GEE
|Angus Byrne
|Geelong
|GEE
|Daniel Capiron
|Geelong
|GEE
|Ned Harris
|Geelong
|GEE
|Isaac Wareham
|Geelong
|GEE
|Ben Lloyd
|Geelong
|GEE
|Cooper Jones
|Geelong
|GEE
|Matt Ling
|Geelong
|GEE
|Oliver Tate
|Geelong
|GEE
|Billy Crofts
|Geelong
|GEE
|Ryan Abbott
|Geelong
|GEE
|Tom Gillett
|Geelong
|GEE
|Brett Bewley
|Geelong
|GWS
|Bailey Stewart
|GWS GIANTS VFL
|GWS
|William Clark
|GWS GIANTS VFL
|GWS
|Ryan Hebron
|GWS GIANTS VFL
|GWS
|Sam Frost
|GWS GIANTS VFL
|GWS
|Harry Grintell
|GWS GIANTS VFL
|GWS
|Josh Green
|GWS GIANTS VFL
|GWS
|Brodie Romensky
|GWS GIANTS VFL
|GWS
|Jordan Foote
|GWS GIANTS VFL
|GWS
|Angus Baker
|GWS GIANTS VFL
|GWS
|Alex Smout
|GWS GIANTS VFL
|GWS
|Shane Mumford
|GWS GIANTS VFL
|GWS
|Jordan Gallucci
|WILLIAMSTOWN
|GWS
|Joel Ottavi
|WILLIAMSTOWN
|GWS
|James Cousins
|WILLIAMSTOWN
|GWS
|Corey Preston
|WILLIAMSTOWN
|GWS
|Taylin Duman
|FRANKSTON
|GWS
|Josh Begley
|FRANKSTON
|GWS
|Bailey Lambert
|FRANKSTON
|GWS
|Will Fordham
|FRANKSTON
|HAW
|Damian Mascitti
|Box Hill Hawks
|HAW
|Vincent Adduci
|Box Hill Hawks
|HAW
|Ben Cavarra
|Box Hill Hawks
|HAW
|Hugh Beasley
|Box Hill Hawks
|HAW
|James Blanck
|Box Hill Hawks
|HAW
|Callum Porter
|Box Hill Hawks
|HAW
|Fergus Greene
|Box Hill Hawks
|HAW
|Jaylon Thorpe
|Box Hill Hawks
|HAW
|Ed Phillips
|Box Hill Hawks
|HAW
|Stuart Horner
|Box Hill Hawks
|HAW
|Lachlan Wynd
|Box Hill Hawks
|HAW
|Brady Grey
|Box Hill Hawks
|HAW
|Jordan Cunico
|Box Hill Hawks
|HAW
|Mason De Wit
|Box Hill Hawks
|HAW
|Luis D'Angelo
|Box Hill Hawks
|HAW
|Max Walton
|Box Hill Hawks
|HAW
|Liam Coghlan
|Box Hill Hawks
|HAW
|Charlie Beasley
|Box Hill Hawks
|HAW
|Mitchell Sruk
|Box Hill Hawks
|HAW
|James Parsons
|Box Hill Hawks
|MEL
|Mitch White
|Casey Demons
|MEL
|James Munro
|Casey Demons
|MEL
|Matthew Buntine
|Casey Demons
|MEL
|Jack Bell
|Casey Demons
|MEL
|Corey Ellison
|Casey Demons
|MEL
|George Grey
|Casey Demons
|MEL
|Miles Shepherd
|Casey Demons
|MEL
|Roan Steele
|Casey Demons
|MEL
|Aiden Quigley
|Casey Demons
|MEL
|Luca Goonan
|Casey Demons
|MEL
|Riley Baldi
|Casey Demons
|MEL
|Josh Smith
|Casey Demons
|MEL
|Bryce Milford
|Casey Demons
|MEL
|Tyler Edwards
|Casey Demons
|MEL
|Jack Lonie
|Casey Demons
|MEL
|David Zaharakis
|Casey Demons
|MEL
|Reece Conca
|Casey Demons
|MEL
|Sam J. Reid
|Casey Demons
|MEL
|Callum Moore
|Casey Demons
|MEL
|Thomas Freeman
|Casey Demons
|NTH
|Kade Answerth
|North Melbourne VFL
|NTH
|Josiah Burling
|North Melbourne VFL
|NTH
|Sam Collins
|North Melbourne VFL
|NTH
|Louis Cunningham
|North Melbourne VFL
|NTH
|Youseph Dib
|North Melbourne VFL
|NTH
|Hamish Dick
|North Melbourne VFL
|NTH
|Connor Hinkley
|North Melbourne VFL
|NTH
|Marty Hore
|North Melbourne VFL
|NTH
|Harry Jones
|North Melbourne VFL
|NTH
|Jack Lipscombe
|North Melbourne VFL
|NTH
|Max Mitchell-Russell
|North Melbourne VFL
|NTH
|Hamish Murphy
|North Melbourne VFL
|NTH
|Cooper Smith
|North Melbourne VFL
|NTH
|Bode Stevens
|North Melbourne VFL
|NTH
|Michael Stingel
|North Melbourne VFL
|NTH
|Dylan Stone
|North Melbourne VFL
|NTH
|Dom Tyson
|North Melbourne VFL
|NTH
|Mathew Walker
|North Melbourne VFL
|NTH
|Jack Watkins
|North Melbourne VFL
|NTH
|Alec Wright
|North Melbourne VFL
|POR
|Ryan Garthwaite
|South Adelaide
|POR
|Bryce Gibbs
|South Adelaide
|POR
|Keegan Brooksby
|South Adelaide
|POR
|Oscar Clavarino
|South Adelaide
|POR
|Jay Rantall
|Norwood
|POR
|Ben Jarvis
|Norwood
|POR
|Declan Hamilton
|Norwood
|POR
|Jacob Kennerley
|Norwood
|POR
|Hamish Hartlett
|West Adelaide
|POR
|Kaiden Brand
|West Adelaide
|POR
|Tom Keough
|West Adelaide
|POR
|Josh Ryan
|West Adelaide
|POR
|Connor Ballenden
|Woodville West Torrens
|POR
|Dylan Clark
|Woodville West Torrens
|POR
|Troy Menzel
|Woodville West Torrens
|POR
|Daniel Menzel
|Woodville West Torrens
|POR
|Cameron Sutcliffe
|PAFC SANFL
|POR
|Trent Burgoyne
|PAFC SANFL
|POR
|Luke Surman
|PAFC SANFL
|POR
|Matthew Lobbe
|PAFC SANFL
|RIC
|Tom Brachar
|Richmond FC VFL
|RIC
|Will Bravo
|Richmond FC VFL
|RIC
|Dylan Cook
|Richmond FC VFL
|RIC
|Massimo D'Ambrosio
|Richmond FC VFL
|RIC
|Jackson Davies
|Richmond FC VFL
|RIC
|Fraser Elliot
|Richmond FC VFL
|RIC
|Misilifi Faimalo
|Richmond FC VFL
|RIC
|Bailey Henderson
|Richmond FC VFL
|RIC
|Angus Hicks
|Richmond FC VFL
|RIC
|Lachlan Johnson
|Richmond FC VFL
|RIC
|John Jorgensen
|Richmond FC VFL
|RIC
|Mykelti Lefau
|Richmond FC VFL
|RIC
|Steve Morris
|Richmond FC VFL
|RIC
|Joel Nathan
|Richmond FC VFL
|RIC
|Cam Olden
|Richmond FC VFL
|RIC
|Jack Sexton
|Richmond FC VFL
|RIC
|Lachlan Street
|Richmond FC VFL
|RIC
|Liam Wale-Buxton
|Richmond FC VFL
|RIC
|Tylar Young
|Richmond FC VFL
|STK
|Darby Hipwell
|Sandringham Zebras
|STK
|Jacob Lohmann
|Sandringham Zebras
|STK
|Sam Dunnell
|Sandringham Zebras
|STK
|Cody Henness
|Sandringham Zebras
|STK
|Oscar Lewis
|Sandringham Zebras
|STK
|Tyson Milne
|Sandringham Zebras
|STK
|Chris Carey
|Sandringham Zebras
|STK
|Mitch Riordan
|Sandringham Zebras
|STK
|Goy Lok
|Sandringham Zebras
|STK
|Fin Bayne
|Sandringham Zebras
|STK
|Jack McHale
|Sandringham Zebras
|STK
|Anthony Seaton
|Sandringham Zebras
|STK
|Oliver Lowe
|Sandringham Zebras
|STK
|Liam Hayes
|Sandringham Zebras
|STK
|Nick Hodgson
|Sandringham Zebras
|STK
|Scott Beilby
|St Kilda NGA
|STK
|Angus McLennan
|St Kilda NGA
|SYD
|Kyle DUNKLEY
|Northern Bullants
|SYD
|Mutaz EL NOUR
|Northern Bullants
|SYD
|William MITCHELL
|Northern Bullants
|SYD
|Liam PODHJASKI
|Northern Bullants
|SYD
|Nathan COOPER
|Werribee
|SYD
|Ollie HANRAHAN
|Werribee
|SYD
|Shaun MANNAGH
|Werribee
|SYD
|Samuel PAEA
|Werribee
|SYD
|Adam GULDEN
|Sydney Swans VFL
|SYD
|William COLLIS
|Sydney Swans VFL
|SYD
|Nicholas SHIPLEY
|Sydney Swans VFL
|SYD
|Jake BARTHOLOMAEUS
|Sydney Swans VFL
|SYD
|Harry MORRISON
|Sydney Swans VFL
|SYD
|Darcy CORDELL
|Sydney Swans VFL
|SYD
|Nick BREWER
|Sydney Swans VFL
|SYD
|Harry MAGUIRE
|Sydney Swans VFL
|SYD
|Kye PFRENGLE
|Sydney Swans VFL
|SYD
|Max GEDDES
|Sydney Swans VFL
|SYD
|Angus ANDERSON
|Sydney Swans Academy
|SYD
|Will EDWARDS
|Sydney Swans Academy
|WBD
|Ewan McPherson
|Footscray
|WBD
|Nathan Drummond
|Footscray
|WBD
|Lachie Sullivan
|Footscray
|WBD
|Charlie Cormack
|Footscray
|WBD
|Josh Kellet
|Footscray
|WBD
|Austin Hodge
|Footscray
|WBD
|Joel Garner
|Footscray
|WBD
|Joshua Chatfield
|Footscray
|WBD
|Luke Goater
|Footscray
|WBD
|Bailey Van Der Heuvel
|Footscray
|WBD
|Will Lewis
|Footscray
|WBD
|Ned Nichols
|Footscray
|WBD
|Angus Bade
|Footscray
|WBD
|Nayef Hamad
|Footscray
|WBD
|Jamieson Ballentyne
|Footscray
|WBD
|Josh Patullo
|Footscray
|WCE
|RYAN AMBROSE
|WEST COAST WAFL
|WCE
|JOEY DEEGAN
|WEST COAST WAFL
|WCE
|ZANE SUMICH
|WEST COAST WAFL
|WCE
|LOGAN YOUNG
|WEST COAST WAFL
|WCE
|DAMON GREAVES
|EAST PERTH
|WCE
|ANGUS SCHUMACHER
|EAST PERTH
|WCE
|BRAYDEN AINSWORTH
|PERTH
|WCE
|COREY BYRNE
|PERTH
|WCE
|ANGUS DEWAR
|SUBIACO
|WCE
|STEFAN GIRO
|SUBIACO
|WCE
|SAM FISHER
|SWAN DISTRICTS
|WCE
|TOBE WATSON
|SWAN DISTRICTS
|WCE
|STEVEN MILLER
|CLAREMONT
|WCE
|AARON BLACK
|WEST PERTH
|WCE
|TOM BLECHYNDEN
|SOUTH FREMANTLE
|WCE
|JACKSON RAMSAY
|EAST PERTH
|WCE
|DECLAN MOUNTFORD
|CLAREMONT
|WCE
|LUKE MEADOWS
|WEST PERTH
|WCE
|JAKE FLORENCA
|SOUTH FREMANTLE
|WCE
|CHAD PEARSON
|SOUTH FREMANTLE