CHARLIE Cameron says you can expect a slightly different version of him in 2022.

Brisbane's dynamic small forward, who is one of the game's great entertainers, says he'll be looking to roam further afield this season.

There was evidence in both pre-season matches, with a particularly expansive showing against the Western Bulldogs in the AAMI Community Series.

In that six-point win, Cameron kicked two goals from 20 disposals and also had seven score involvements as he often proved a perfect link between the midfield and forward line.

Speaking ahead of Saturday night's season-opener against Port Adelaide at the Gabba, Cameron said he would be more difficult to defend this year.

"I've changed my mindset," he said.

"Over the last two games I've tried to get up the ground, use my leg speed and try to beat my opponents back.

"If I get a good defender, get them up (the ground), and then make the most of my opportunities deep when I get them."

Cameron was a Therabody AFL All-Australian in 2019 and made the squad of 40 last year before being edged out of the final 22 by Sydney's Tom Papley.

He said he was ready for anything Port threw his way.

"It'll depend on the match-up. I'm expecting (Ryan) Burton this weekend but a couple of times I've had (Tom) Jonas," he said.

"Whoever I get I'll try and make the most of my opportunities."

Cameron also confirmed captain Dayne Zorko would play after overcoming a small procedure on his Achilles.