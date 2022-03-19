The AFL advises the Match Review of Friday's game between Collingwood and St Kilda during Round One of the 2022 Toyota AFL Premiership Season has been completed. One charge was laid and there were no further incidents that required a detailed explanation.



Charge laid:

Dougal Howard, St Kilda, has been charged with engaging in Rough Conduct against Mason Cox, Collingwood, during the first quarter of the Round One match between Collingwood and St Kilda played at Marvel Stadium on Friday March 19, 2022.



In summary, he can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.



Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Intentional Conduct, Low Impact, Body Contact. The incident was classified as a $3000 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.