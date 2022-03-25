Zac Williams and Cody Weightman in action during the Dogs-Blues clash in round two, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The AFL advises the Match Review of Thursday's game during Round Two of the 2022 Toyota AFL Premiership Season has been completed. One charge was laid and there was one incident that required further explanation.

Charge laid:

Zac Williams, Carlton, has been charged with Tripping (Fixed Financial Sanction) Aaron Naughton, Western Bulldogs, during the first quarter of the Round Two match between the Western Bulldogs and Carlton played at Marvel Stadium on Thursday, March 24, 2022.

In summary, the player can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Tripping (Fixed Financial Sanction). The incident was classified as a $1500 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.

Incident assessed:

The incident involving Carlton's Lochie O'Brien and Western Bulldogs' Adam Treloar from the second quarter of Thursday night's match between the Western Bulldogs and Carlton was assessed. O'Brien takes possession of the football and is met by player Treloar who attempts to tackle and makes high contact with O'Brien. Whilst there was a level of exaggeration, it was the view of the Match Review Officer that O'Brien's actions were not excessive. No further action was taken.