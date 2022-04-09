Collingwood's Jamie Elliott grabs his injured left shoulder against West Coast in round four, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD could be without forward Jamie Elliott for three months after he suffered a suspected AC joint injury in the Magpies' shock loss to West Coast.

Elliott hurt his left shoulder when he landed heavily in a hard, fair tackle from Eagle Jamaine Jones early in the final quarter.

He immediately grabbed at the joint and walked slowly from the ground in obvious pain.

Elliott subbed off with shoulder injury Jamie Elliott was taken out of the game after copping a shoulder injury early in the fourth quarter from a brutal tackle

Collingwood coach Craig McRae said Elliott had been taken to hospital and was being assessed, but the club feared it was a serious injury.

Elliott's injury blow compounds the pain of a disappointing evening at Marvel Stadium, when the Magpies conceded the last three goals of the game to lose to a West Coast side still without several key players due to health and safety protocols.

