Paddy Ryder celebrates during St Kilda's clash with Hawthorn in round four on April 10, 2022. Inset: Screenshot of Ryder's bump on Will Day

THE AFL advises the Match Review of the Sunday Round Four games has been completed. Six charges were laid and there were no further incidents that required a detailed explanation.

Charges laid:

Josh Rachele, Adelaide Crows has been charged with Striking Devon Smith, Essendon, during the third quarter of the Round Four match between Essendon and the Adelaide Crows played at Marvel Stadium on Sunday April 10, 2022.

In summary, the player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Intentional Conduct, Low Impact, Body Contact. The incident was classified as a $3000 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Darcy Parish, Essendon, has been charged with Tripping Brayden Cook, Adelaide Crows, during the fourth quarter of the Round Four match between Essendon and the Adelaide Crows played at Marvel Stadium on Sunday April 10, 2022.

In summary, the player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Intentional Conduct, Low Impact, Body Contact. The incident was classified as a $3000 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Paddy Ryder, St Kilda, has been charged with Engaging in Rough Conduct against Will Day, Hawthorn, during the second quarter of the Round Four match between Hawthorn and St Kilda played at the MCG on Sunday, April 10, 2022.

In summary, the player can accept a two-match sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Conduct, High Impact, High Contact. The incident was classified as a two-match sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a two-match sanction with an early plea.

Ryder late bump leaves young Hawk dazed Paddy Ryder applies a belated bump on Will Day after he kicks and the Hawk leaves the field

Ben Ainsworth, Gold Coast SUNS, has been charged with Wrestling Nic Newman, Carlton, during the third quarter of the Round Four match between the Gold Coast SUNS and Carlton, played at Metricon Stadium on Sunday, April 10, 2022.

In summary, the player can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.

A first offence for Wrestling is a $1500 sanction. An early plea enables the player to accept a $1000 sanction.

Nic Newman, Carlton, has been charged with Wrestling Ben Ainsworth, Gold Coast SUNS, during the third quarter of the Round Four match between the Gold Coast SUNS and Carlton, played at Metricon Stadium on Sunday, April 10, 2022.

In summary, the player can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.

A first offence for Wrestling is a $1500 sanction. An early plea enables the player to accept a $1000 sanction.

Harry McKay, Carlton, has been charged with Staging during the fourth quarter of the Round Four match between the Gold Coast SUNS and Carlton, played at Metricon Stadium on Sunday, April 10, 2022.

In summary, he can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.

A first offence for Staging is a $1500 sanction. An early plea enables the player to accept a $1000 sanction.