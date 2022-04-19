Taylor Walker is tackled by Toby Nankervis during the Crows-Tigers clash in round five on April 16, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

VETERAN Adelaide forward Taylor Walker has hit out at Richmond star Trent Cotchin's "deliberate" kick at him during the Crows' upset win.

Walker, who served a six-game suspension for making a racist comment during a SANFL game last year, claims the AFL's Match Review Officer would have ruled him out for a month if reacted how Cotchin did.

The three-time Tigers premiership skipper escaped with a $2000 fine for kicking Walker during the third quarter of Saturday's match at Adelaide Oval.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Walker angry with Cotchin after this fiery clash Taylor Walker isn't happy with Trent Cotchin after the Tigers skipper appears to extend his boot out

Walker shoved Cotchin over the boundary line during the match, with the Richmond midfielder then lifting his leg up towards the former Crows captain, prompting a furious reaction.

The 31-year-old, who booted five goals in a match-winning display against Richmond, was still frustrated by the incident on Tuesday.

"Especially when it's deliberate," Walker told Triple M when host Chris Dittmar said Cotchin needed a bigger sanction from the AFL.

"I tell you what, if the shoe was on the other foot I would have been missing the next month."

He also claimed GWS star Toby Greene, who is set to return from a six-game ban for pushing an umpire last year, would have been suspended for an entire season for an incident like Cotchin's.

Walker has returned to Adelaide's team in stunning form, kicking nine goals in two appearances despite being unable to play games at any level during his high-profile suspension.