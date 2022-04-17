Trent Cotchin makes contact with Taylor Walker during Adelaide's win over Richmond in round five, 2022. Picture: AFL Digital

The AFL advises the Match Review of the Saturday games of Round Five has been completed. Two charges were laid and there were no further incidents that required a detailed explanation.

Charges laid:

Trent Cotchin, Richmond, has been charged with Kicking Taylor Walker, Adelaide Crows, during the third quarter of the Round Five match between the Adelaide Crows and Richmond played at Adelaide Oval on Saturday April 16, 2022.

In summary, he can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Intentional Conduct, Low Impact, Body Contact. The incident was classified as a $3000 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Walker angry with Cotchin after this fiery clash

Steven May, Melbourne, has been charged with Tripping Bobby Hill, GWS GIANTS, during the second quarter of the Round Five match between Melbourne and the GWS GIANTS played at the MCG on Saturday April 16, 2022.

In summary, he can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Intentional Conduct, Low Impact, Body Contact. The incident was classified as a $3000 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.