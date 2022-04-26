WHO IS a chance to play in round seven?

In this week's In the Mix we find the players who are giving their selectors plenty of food for thought.

Who's going out, who's sore, who is under the pump? Our reporters attempt to pick all the R7 ins and outs. Check it out.

After back-to-back wins, the Crows are fairly settled, with no new injury concerns within their AFL side. Harry Schoenberg pressed his case for a senior recall with 22 disposals and one goal in the SANFL, but he'll likely need to bide his time with Sam Berry and Jackson Hately getting their chance for now. Lachlan Gollant and Elliott Himmelberg were quiet in the win over the Western Bulldogs but will likely hold their spots ahead of Darcy Fogarty, who kicked two goals in the SANFL, and Riley Thilthorpe who injured his knee in that game against Central District.

Verdict: No changes. – Ben Somerford

Although the Lions haven't got official confirmation yet, they're not expecting good news on scan results for Kai Lohmann's ankle injury. Replacing him for Sunday's match against Sydney is a headache for coach Chris Fagan. Mitch Robinson is likely to be available after missing against Gold Coast with a calf niggle, while Nakia Cockatoo, Tom Berry and draftee James Tunstill – who kicked three goals from 20 disposals in the VFL - would all be in the frame as half-forwards.

Verdict: Robinson in for Lohmann - Michael Whiting

Selection could get tricky for the Blues this week. Marc Pittonet will miss up to three months with a PCL injury, meaning Tom De Koning will take on the mantle as the No.1 ruck. Young rookie Alex Mirkov had 42 hitouts in the VFL last weekend, but is still seen as incredibly raw and would be unlikely to feature just yet. Jack Silvagni could assist as a second ruck option, but must pass a fitness test to return after battling an ankle injury. Matt Kennedy will come back into the side having missed last week with soreness, with one of Jack Newnes or Matt Cottrell likely to make way. Jack Carroll had 27 disposals and kicked two goals in the VFL last weekend to continue pressing his case for an AFL debut, while Jesse Motlop is also on the cusp of a senior call-up. However, his chances could be hindered by the fact he was a travelling emergency last week and didn't play any footy. Harry McKay has knee soreness and will face a fitness test. Brodie Kemp may be on standby, should he fail to get up. Mitch McGovern is still at least a week away from a return, while there remains uncertainty as to when Oscar McDonald will be back. Veteran midfielder Ed Curnow has suffered a calf injury on his comeback from a knee problem and will miss an indefinite period.

Verdict: Pending fitness tests, expect Silvagni and Kennedy to replace Pittonet and Newnes. Motlop or Kemp could be options to replace McKay, should he fail a late fitness test. - Riley Beveridge

Collingwood will need to make at least two changes to the side that beat Essendon on Anzac Day after Brodie Grundy and Nathan Kreuger both suffered long-term injuries. Mason Cox is back in the frame following those injuries. The American made an impact in the VFL on Monday, collecting 18 possessions, 15 hit-outs and a goal. Trent Bianco put his hand up for another senior opportunity by kicking five goals from 17 disposals, while Tyler Brown and Finlay Macrae keep banging on the door with strong games in the twos.

Verdict: Cox and Bianco to return to fill some of the void left by Brodie Grundy and Nathan Kreuger. - Josh Gabelich

How the Bombers shape up this week selection-wise will largely depend on how Darcy Parish (ankle) and Jayden Laverde (knee) pull up following their injuries on Anzac Day. The Bombers don't have too many players to choose from who could come in to replace the pair or others. Devon Smith (28 disposals) and Brayden Ham (27) did well at VFL level, while Tom Cutler could also be a chance to come back into the side. Young tall defender Zach Reid had his best game so far in the VFL since returning from injury, but whether the Bombers bring him in off limited games remains to be seen.

Verdict: If Parish and Laverde are passed fit then Ham in as the substitute. - Callum Twomey

Lloyd Meek will come in to lead the ruck with Sean Darcy ruled out of Saturday's game at Geelong after entering concussion protocols. Fremantle has a dilemma on whether to bring best 22 defensive duo Heath Chapman and Hayden Young back in after a week in health and safety protocols, with both due out on Thursday, the same day the squad flies to Victoria. Griffin Logue stepped in strongly against Carlton, while Darcy Tucker also came into the side with James Aish shuffling back into defence. Michael Frederick struggled for impact against the Blues but has been impressive this season, so Bailey Banfield will likely bide his time, with the Dockers keen to stick with a winning formula. Neil Erasmus had 34 disposals in the WAFL, but this is a hard 22 to break into at the moment.

Verdict: Meek for Darcy. – Ben Somerford

Geelong expects to regain superstar midfielder Patrick Dangerfield for the clash against Fremantle on Saturday, after managing the Brownlow Medallist for the trip to Tasmania. Geelong's VFL side had the weekend off, meaning Esava Ratugolea still hasn’t played since hurting his ankle against Collingwood a fortnight ago. Ratugolea was named an emergency along with Francis Evans and Zach Guthrie. Chris Scott will struggle to find room in this side, but will have to find some for Dangerfield and Jack Henry, if he is cleared to play after missing last weekend with a foot injury.

Verdict: Pretty difficult to drop Ollie Dempsey after that debut, but might need to make him the medi-sub in place of Luke Dahlhaus with Patrick Dangerfield returning. - Josh Gabelich

Jack Bowes is available to play his first game since undergoing shoulder surgery at the start of the year, although it would be a huge call to throw him straight back in at AFL level. The Suns should regain the services of Jy Farrar to face Collingwood on Sunday after the versatile defender was a late scratching to face Brisbane with illness. Jack Lukosius has missed the past two matches with a knee injury, while small forward Mal Rosas (calf) missed against the Lions. Both will need to get through the club's main training session to be considered for selection.

Verdict: Farrar in for Chris Burgess, Lukosius for Corbett and Rosas for Alex Davies. - Michael Whiting

The battling Giants face Adelaide on Saturday and coach Leon Cameron does not appear to have a lot of avenues for change. Jesse Hogan was rested for last Friday night's game against St Kilda and would be in the frame for a recall. Another player to watch is Academy draftee Josh Fahey, who was the travelling emergency against the Saints and impressed with another 24 disposals in the VFL. Rookie Cooper Hamilton could be another closing in on a debut.

Verdict: Hogan for Lachie Keeffe, with Connor Idun to move back to defence - Michael Whiting

Mitch Lewis is a chance to return after missing Anzac Day due to hamstring tightness, but will be tested closer to the game. Daniel Howe put his hand up for another shot in Sam Mitchell's side, finishing with 21 touches and seven tackles against Coburg. Ned Long has been landing big tackle numbers and could also be in contention for a debut after being named as an emergency for the trip to Launceston, while Lachie Bramble made a successful return from injury on Sunday. The Hawks are hoping to regain Changkouth Jiath after he missed with a hamstring strain, but won't know his availability until later in the week.

Verdict: If fit, Lewis and Jiath to replace Connor Macdonald and Jarman Impey. - Josh Gabelich

The Demons will regain Jake Lever and Jack Viney from the AFL's health and safety protocols for Saturday's clash with the Hawks. They appear most likely to replace last week's inclusions, Joel Smith and Luke Dunstan. The reigning premier should be set for more good news in the coming weeks, with veteran Michael Hibberd expected to return from a calf injury via the VFL this weekend. The club's incredible depth in reserve was typified when Tom McDonald kicked three goals in the VFL on Sunday, but with Ben Brown and Sam Weideman gelling well in the senior team on Sunday night, don't expect any changes to the forward mix just yet.

Verdict: Lever and Viney to return for Smith and Dunstan. - Riley Beveridge

There are some complicated selection calls for the Kangaroos to make this weekend. Ben McKay will miss through suspension, though his replacement is still up in the air. Could there be an AFL debut for Matt McGuinness, who has plied his trade effectively in the VFL recently, or will Aiden Bonar be looked at as a smaller option? Jaidyn Stephenson will likely return from illness and could take the place of Flynn Perez on a wing, while Tom Powell had 28 disposals and eight tackles in the reserves last weekend and is another midfield option. Jed Anderson could return, but has only had one VFL hitout before suffering a hamstring injury last weekend. Callum Coleman-Jones had 23 disposals and 37 hitouts in the VFL on Sunday night, but who would he replace? Tristan Xerri has been one of the side's standouts this year, so could veteran Todd Goldstein potentially be rested? Watch this space.

Verdict: Stephenson and Bonar to replace Perez and McKay. Coleman-Jones could come in for Goldstein if coach David Noble wants to see how a pairing with Xerri would work. Anderson is a chance to get one more VFL appearance under his belt before earning a senior call-up. - Riley Beveridge

Robbie Gray is set to be available to face St Kilda on Saturday night despite being subbed out against West Coast after jarring his knee. The Power won't get any players back from injury, but Xavier Duursma will come under consideration having recovered from neck and shoulder bruising and collecting 27 disposals with five tackles, six clearances and one goal in the SANFL. Miles Bergman was a late out against the Eagles due to illness and will come into calculations, while Karl Amon had 25 disposals following his reprieve, having originally been dropped. Trent Dumont may be the unlucky player to miss out from the win over West Coast. Sam Mayes (23 disposals and 11 tackles) and Jackson Mead (22 disposals and seven tackles) had good SANFL games but may need to wait.

Verdict: Duursma or Bergman for Dumont. – Ben Somerford

Developing midfielder Thomson Dow is likely to be rested after two consecutive thigh corks. Kane Lambert and Dylan Grimes need to get through training to be considered, with Grimes the less likely of the two to play. Coach Damien Hardwick revealed post-match Ivan Soldo has undergone minor toe surgery but is still a chance to play. Jake Aarts put in another strong VFL performance (21, 10 tackles), while Sydney Stack had eight clearances. Veteran Shane Edwards (seven disposals) was uncharacteristically quiet, as was Jason Castagna (seven).

Verdict: Lambert and Stack for Dow and Castagna. – Sarah Black

Paddy Ryder is set to return for the trip to Cairns after missing the past fortnight due to suspension. He will replace Jack Hayes in the 22 and could be the only change given the five-game winning streak. Zak Jones exited health and safety protocols on Tuesday but may not be taken to Queensland. Ryan Byrnes put his hand up for another chance at AFL level after spending the past fortnight as the unused sub. Byrnes collected 32 disposals and 11 clearances in a dominant display. Dean Kent is also searching for an opportunity after gathering 25 touches and two goals. Tom Highmore was enormous down back against Greater Western Sydney, while Jack Bytel continued his good form.

Verdict: Hard to make a change to this side right now. Paddy Ryder to replace Jack Hayes. - Josh Gabelich

John Longmire might have some tough decisions on his in-form team ahead of hosting Brisbane on Sunday. Livewire forward Tom Papley needs to get through training this week to be available after missing two months and would be an automatic inclusion. Paddy McCartin will miss following his concussion against Hawthorn, as will Logan McDonald. Veteran Sam Reid can play at either end, but would seem a better fit in defence against Brisbane's tall forward line, while Joel Amartey and Will Gould could also come into consideration.

Verdict: Papley for James Bell, Reid for McCartin and Amartey for McDonald - Michael Whiting

Elliot Yeo will miss Friday's game with Richmond with concussion, opening up a midfield spot with Andrew Gaff closing in on a return from an ankle injury, having trained strongly on Monday. Mature-age draftee Greg Clark is also in contention for a debut after 25 disposals in his second WAFL game following a shoulder injury. Jeremy McGovern is firmly in contention to return after missing two games due to health and safety protocols and would likely replace Harry Edwards. Luke Strnadica should continue as back-up ruck with Hugh Dixon still battling a minor calf issue. Luke Foley was down against Port and Josh Rotham may be preferred, while Jack Petruccelle may be considered to add something up forward. Gaff's potential return may also impact Patrick Naish. Eagles coach Adam Simpson hinted at a player or two entering protocols earlier this week too.

Verdict: McGovern and Gaff for H.Edwards and Yeo. – Ben Somerford

The Dogs could get Laitham Vandermeer and Roarke Smith back against the Bombers. Rhylee West was the unused medical substitute against the Crows and could come into the starting 22, while at VFL level Arthur Jones, Buku Khamis and Louis Butler continue to show good form. Lachie McNeil added good pressure but will be on the fringe of selection.

Verdict: Vandermeer and Smith in for McNeil and Robbie McComb. - Callum Twomey