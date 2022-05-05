WEST Coast has hit "unprecedented times" with coach Adam Simpson entering the AFL health and safety protocols and only 22 players available for Saturday night's clash with the Brisbane lions.

The Eagles confirmed on Thursday morning that Simpson would miss the game, while revealing eight staff and players are currently in protocols, including round seven debutant Greg Clark.

On Wednesday afternoon the club had confirmed its WAFL side had been forced to have its game against East Fremantle on Saturday postponed due to a lack of availability, unable to meet the minimum requirement of three AFL-listed players.

Greg Clark in action for West Coast in round seven, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Simpson had confirmed earlier in the week that Alex Witherden and Jackson Nelson would be unavailable for the Lions trip having entered protocols.

The Eagles were already without Oscar Allen (foot), Tom Cole (ankle), Nic Naitanui (knee), Willie Rioli (hamstring), Dom Sheed (ankle), Luke Shuey (hamstring) and Elliot Yeo (concussion) due to injuries.

Former Essendon coach Matthew Knights will step in for under-pressure Simpson and lead the Eagles against Brisbane, in a game that appears horribly lopsided on paper.

Matthew Knights speaks to West Coast players during the clash against Sydney in round five on April 15, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The long list of absentees is the latest setback in a nightmare 2022 for West Coast who have lost a swathe of players to injuries and protocols throughout the season, leaving them last with a 1-6 record.

West Coast Football Manager Gavin Bell said: "As it stands we have 22 available AFL-listed players with the remainder either injured or in AFL Health and Safety Protocols. With Adam also being unable to coach this weekend, it is clearly unprecedented times.

"We have been working hard with the players on COVID Contingency List and it is likely several of them will be a part of the travelling party.

"Our club would again like to thank and acknowledge the understanding of the WAFL competition and the clubs whose players will help us take the field against the Lions. The WAFL clubs and players have been remarkably supportive through this challenging period.

"While our club has hit hard in terms of availability, we will roll up our sleeves and get on with the task of doing our absolute best against one of the competition’s leading contenders."

Top-up Eagle Aaron Black in action against North Melbourne in round two on March 27, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

West Coast used five top-up players in its round two loss to North Melbourne and is likely to dip into that pool again.

Simpson had indicated that they may need to utilise the WAFL top-up pool earlier in the week as they waited on more test results.

The AFL has granted West Coast an extension in naming its team with the squads for both sides to be publicly revealed on Friday at 3.30pm AWST (5.30pm AEST).