Harris Andrews leads Brisbane off the field after a loss to Fremantle in round one, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

THE DEVASTATION of last year's Grand Final loss has nothing to do with Brisbane's slow start to the season, says co-captain Harris Andrews.

The Lions slumped to a 2-5 win-loss record following their 54-point thumping from Greater Western Sydney on Anzac Day, leaving their top four aspirations in major strife.

Speaking on Tuesday morning, Andrews said reviewing the loss to the Giants was not pretty, highlighting a "really disappointing" lack of intensity and effort during the second half.

As the team searches for answers to its early season struggles, the two-time All-Australian ruled out any emotional hangover from last year's heartbreaking loss to Collingwood.

"If you're looking in the past, you're going nowhere," Andrews said.

"We did a really good job at the end of last year reflecting on the year, identifying what we needed to get better at.

"I don't think that's an issue at all.

"Guys aren't necessarily playing up to the standard they want to be every week at the moment, but I don't think that’s a reason why they'd be doing that ... what happened last year happened last year.

"We're looking forward to moving forward and not reflecting on the past."

Although his team is struggling, Andrews is having an excellent season and said the Lions are keen to turn their fortunes around against Gold Coast on Sunday.

There will almost certainly be two changes to the side to face the Suns, with ruckman Oscar McInerney expected to overcome the concussion that kept him out of the Giants match, and Cal Ah Chee (hamstring) unavailable.

Andrews said he would not be shocked if more changes were made.

Harris Andrews and Lachie Neale during Brisbane's loss to Collingwood in round three, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"The basis of our game is to bring energy and intensity around the ball. That supports our contest," he said.

"When we're up and going, we're one of the great contested ball teams in the comp.

"When we don't get that right we have to defend and if you don't have energy and intensity to defend, you leave yourself wanting a little bit.

"There'd be plenty of blokes that put their hand up and say they didn't play up to the standard they've set over the last couple of years.

"No one is sitting around happy with themselves, and comfortable.

"Everyone's on edge looking to get better."