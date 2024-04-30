There's been some movement among two of the the game's biggest player management stables

Player agent Julian Petracca speaks to Riley Beveridge on AFL Draft Countdown in November 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

RISING player agent Julian Petracca has jumped management stables, quitting Hemisphere Management Group to join Connors Sports Management.

Petracca is understood to have this week resigned from Hemisphere Management, where he worked alongside Alex McDonald, Dave Trotter, Tom Seccull and Annabel Burge, to join Connors Sports with Paul Connors, Robbie D'Orazio and Nick Gieschen.

The competitors are two of the biggest player management companies in the game, with the likes of Patrick Dangerfield, Nick Daicos, Bailey Smith, Charlie Curnow and Harley Reid with Connors Sports, and Jeremy Cameron, Scott Pendlebury, Harry McKay, Caleb Serong and Hugh McCluggage in Hemisphere's stable.

The older brother of Melbourne superstar Christian, who is managed by Connors Sports, Petracca is considered one of the emerging managers in the game and has built a strong group of young talents.

Greater Western Sydney's No.1 pick Aaron Cadman and defender Connor Idun, Gold Coast's Mac Andrew and Melbourne's Blake Howes are among the players that he has managed in recent seasons.