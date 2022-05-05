Jayden Short celebrates with fans after the win over the Western Bulldogs in round four on April 9, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

DUAL premiership Tiger Jayden Short has turned his back on free agency and inked a five-year extension with the club.

The new deal, which was flagged in Inside Trading in March, will see the 26-year-old, who has played 121 games since being selected in the 2014 rookie draft, tied to Richmond until the end of 2027.

Short, who would have been a free agent this year, has started 2022 in outstanding form, averaging 28 disposals and five rebounds per game.

The 2020 best and fairest winner said it was hard to see himself playing anywhere other than Richmond.

"It is really exciting. I am very lucky and grateful for the club giving me a long-term contract," he said.

"I want to repay the club; I have had some very good times here already, and I am looking forward to the next five years."

Short is grateful for the Tigers giving him a chance when as a rookie back in 2014.

"I started as a small little chubby kid, probably just trying to find my way, and I have had some great people around me that have taught me how to be an AFL footballer," he said.

"It has been a good journey and something I am very proud of; now I am looking forward to building on that and continuing to try and get better each year."