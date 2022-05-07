Adam Goodes walks a lap of honour with teammates from Sydney's 2012 premiership side at the SCG on May 7, 2022. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

SYDNEY great Adam Goodes has joined his former teammates at the SCG as part of the Swans' 10-year premiership celebrations.

Goodes and much of the team that beat Hawthorn in the 2012 Grand Final started the Swans' official premiership reunion with a lap of honour at the SCG.

'BEST MOMENT OF MY LIFE' Swans to celebrate unlikely flag 10 years on

The dual Brownlow medallist has distanced himself from AFL events, but not from the Swans since being booed out of the game and retiring at the end of 2015.

Goodes did not join the motorcade of retiring players at the Grand Final that year and has since declined invitations to attend Brownlow Medal events or be inducted into the Australian Football Hall of Fame.

A sizeable crowd arrived at the SCG in time to watch the lap of honour but the Sydney faithful saved their biggest cheers for Goodes.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Finals Highlights: 2012 Grand Final, Hawthorn v Sydney The Hawks take on the Swans to decide the flag in front of a 99,683 crowd

Almost all of the Sydney team that beat the Hawks by 10 points in the 2012 showpiece joined in the pre-match celebrations, including premiership captain Jarrad McVeigh.

The Norm Smith medallist from that day, Ryan O'Keefe, was unable to attend while Rhyce Shaw was there in his role as a development coach for Gold Coast, Sydney's opponents on Saturday.

Current Sydney players Josh Kennedy, Luke Parker and Sam Reid were also at the SCG, but preparing for the clash with the Suns.

The 2012 premiership players formed a guard of honour for the current team as they ran out for the match against Gold Coast.