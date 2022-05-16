ONE OF the many highlights of the Sir Doug Nicholls Round is the stunning, specially designed jumpers.

In 2022 we have some new designs that tell a fascinating story, mixed with some favourites of last year.

The jumpers are an incredible tapestry of art, spirit, colour and meaning. Do you have a favourite? Vote below.

This year’s design highlights the coming together of the men’s and women’s teams on their reconciliation journey, as well as acknowledging the impact that the many members of the Crows family have left on the Club since 1991. The Aboriginal adaptation of the crow sits at the centre of the guernsey, with the Kaurna shield perched proudly on its chest. The male and female hands which make up the wings of the crow and the fingerprints on the feathers which wrap around the guernsey represent the imprint players, staff, members and supporters have left on the Club over its journey.

ICYMI: A detailed look at our 2022 Indigenous Guernsey ?



Launched in January ahead of the AFLW season, we'll be wearing it in an AFL match for the first time this Saturday night. Details here: https://t.co/rNP4CLtWQT#NgadluKumangkaKarrinthi pic.twitter.com/kHVT8Y1Bdi — Adelaide Crows (@Adelaide_FC) May 16, 2022

Designed by triple Premiership Lion and proud Eastern Arrernte Man, Darryl White, the Lions' 2022 Indigenous guernsey is a representation of both Darryl’s heritage, and the rich history of the Brisbane Lions, including the merging of the Brisbane Bears and Fitzroy Lions 25 years ago and a representation of it being 20 years since our triumphant Premiership win in 2002. The design features lion and bear footprints meeting at the three home grounds: Turrbal and Yuggera, Yugambeh and Wurundjeri country (The Gabba, Carrara and Brunswick St Oval), along with the names of Indigenous AFL players and trainers who have represented the Cub with dignity and pride, including Ringo Hood, who was a trainer for Fitzroy before the merger and is one of only a handful of Indigenous trainers involved in the AFL.

Callum Ah Chee, Blake Coleman, Anthony Corrie, Keidean Coleman, Darryl White, Charlie Cameron, Nakia Cockatoo model the Lions' 2022 Indigenous jumper. Picture: Lions.com.au

Our '22 Indigenous Guernsey is here ?



An amazing guernsey with an incredible story. Make sure you pick up your piece of Lions history today ? — Brisbane Lions (@brisbanelions) May 11, 2022

The guernsey is a reflection of reconciliation between the Carlton Football Club and its Indigenous players and has been designed by Indigenous artist Shanai Kellett. Each circle represents the club’s Indigenous players and their country, and every past and present Indigenous player to have worn the Carlton guernsey in both AFL and AFLW is named on the front and back of the design. Kellett has a special link to Indigenous Round being the great granddaughter of Sir Doug Nicholls and she wanted the design to feature as many Indigenous stories from the club as possible.

Jack Martin, Jesse Motlop and Zac Williams model Carlton's 2022 Indigenous jumper. Picture: carltonfc.com.au

Heritage and pride.



As the great granddaughter of Sir Doug Nicholls, Kellett wanted the design to feature as many Indigenous stories from the Club as possible. She has delivered. ?



Learn more about our great design. — Carlton FC (@CarltonFC) May 9, 2022

The artwork on the jumper was designed by Tyson Austin and Troi Ilsley and tells the story of the club entering a new chapter. The falling feathers are symbolic of a Magpie shedding its old feathers to be replaced by new ones, representing the season of change at the club. With the appointment of a new president and AFL head coach, Collingwood is growing new feathers and entering a new era - shedding the past to make way for the next generation to thrive. The back of the jumper features a Coolamon providing a safe place for Magpie eggs to hatch and be nurtured - symbolising the young group of players waiting to make their mark and take the club forward. It also represents the ongoing collaboration between the club and the Aboriginal community as Collingwood embarks on this new chapter.

Brayden Maynard, Ash Johnson and Jack Crisp pose in the 2022 Indigenous jumper along Birrarung Marr. Picture: Collingwood FC

Designed by star forward Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti, the feet represent the Bombers' past First Nations players, with the striking design also depicting the pathway and journey through different terrains and lands to the NEC Hangar, our central meeting place. The centre places the Essendon family, players, coaches and staff in the circle, while the words 'Faith, Freedom and Family' on the inside of the guernsey are important pillars in McDonald-Tipungwuti's life.

Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti models the Bombers' 2022 Under Armour Dreamtime guernsey. Picture: Essendon FC

Dreamtime x @UnderArmour.



Always an honour. — Essendon FC (@essendonfc) May 2, 2022

Fremantle will proudly wear a Michael Walters and Peter Farmer Junior designed Indigenous jumper for the AFL’s Sir Doug Nicholls Round games against Collingwood and Melbourne in rounds 10 and 11. The Peter Farmer Designs Team worked closely with Walters through the design process, with the final design developed and produced by Peter Farmer Jnr. Walters is the first current AFL player to provide a design to a Fremantle jumper, and it was a family affair with Walters’ and Junior’s grandparents being close cousins who both have heritage linking back to the Minang language group in the Noongar region around Albany. Farmer is also related to both Polly and Jeff Farmer on his father’s side and the Yarran family on his mother’s side – further strengthening his links to the club. The design process was done in conjunction with Fremantle’s ‘Stretch’ RAP (Reconciliation Action Plan), which was developed in assistance with the Club’s Indigenous program partner, Woodside.

Michael Walters models the 2022 Indigenous jumper. Picture: fremantlefc.com.au

Go behind the scenes with Sonny and Peter Farmer Jnr. to find out more about our 2022 Indigenous jumper design ?? #KalyakoorlWalyalup



WATCH: https://t.co/QLRQXhZb5t pic.twitter.com/feXlPWF9BR — Fremantle Dockers (@freodockers) May 16, 2022

Designed by Corrina Eccles, a traditional owner of Wadawurrung Country, the guernsey, which the Cats wore in 2021, represents a local story and incorporates a number of meaningful landmarks across the Barwon region. "I wanted to tell the story of Wadawurrung country, the story of Djilang, and take people back on a journey to what the country was like prior to how we see the built environment today,” Eccles said. "In the design I have the Kardiniyoo, the sunrise taking place and the two teams coming together to play what we call Marngrook. The Barwon River is a place that our eels would travel down. The eels then meet on our coast, our saltwater country. Then we have our mountain country, our big hills and Bunjil. Bunjil watches over this country he created, he will often fly over the stadium, watching over country and the river."

Brandon Parfitt models Geelong's Indigenous jumper at the 2022 Sir Doug Nicholls Round launch on May 16, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Hear the story behind this year's Indigenous guernsey from its designer, Wadawurrung woman Corrina Eccles ?????? #GeelongStrong pic.twitter.com/C3k8DbFx2B — Geelong Cats (@GeelongCats) May 25, 2021

This year’s design has been collaboratively developed by Yugambeh artist Luther Cora from the Gold Coast, and Larrakia artist Trent Lee from Darwin. The guernsey features two distinct animals representing the regions they are native to; a crocodile to signify the Northern Territory and an eagle to denote the Gold Coast.

Suns players model the 2022 Indigenous jumper. Picture: goldcoastfc.com.au

Unveiling our 2022 Indigenous Guernsey!



Designed by Yugambeh artist Luther Cora and Larrakia artist Trent Lee. — Gold Coast Suns (@GoldCoastSUNS) May 16, 2022

The Giants' jumper is designed by NSW artist and proud Wiradjuri man Peter Whitton. As well as being an Indigenous artist, Whitton also runs cultural workshops in schools and was previously an Aboriginal liaison officer for a local primary school in Sydney’s west. Passionate about his culture, Whitton believes in the importance of storytelling and sharing this knowledge with his children so they can be proud of their Indigenous heritage. The Giants' 2022 Indigenous jumper design is called ‘Together We Stand’ and represents all those within the GIANTS family - the club, players, staff, members, fans and Indigenous culture - coming together to stand tall.

Stephen Coniglio in the Giants' Indigenous jumper at the 2022 Sir Doug Nicholls Round launch on May 16, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Bobby Hill in Greater Western Sydney's 2022 Indigenous jumper. Picture: Phil Hillyard

The GIANTS are proud to launch their 2022 AFL Indigenous jumper ‘Together We Stand’, designed by NSW artist Peter Whitton.



Learn more ? https://t.co/adzOfV32vi pic.twitter.com/LYccTFP9ZB — GWS GIANTS (@GWSGIANTS) May 9, 2022

For this year's iteration, Hawthorn have collaborated with popular Indigenous Australian Art business, Miimi & Jiinda, founded by Aboriginal mother and daughter duo, Lauren Jarrett and Melissa Greenwood. This specially created painting depicts the core values, ethos and heart of the Hawthorn Football Club community. It shows everyone coming together as one and has all the elements of the Australian landscape including land, sea, waterways, flora, fauna, sun, moon and stars.

Jarman Impey in the Hawks' Indigenous jumper at the 2022 Sir Doug Nicholls Round launch on May 16, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Narrm is at the heart of Melbourne’s 2022 Indigenous guernsey. Paying respect to the region the club calls home, this year’s design tells a story of Wurundjeri culture, with references to community, connection and everlasting spirit. The guernsey, which was designed by Wurundjeri/Dja Dja Wurrung artist Ky-ya Nicholson Ward will proudly be worn during the 2022 AFL Sir Doug Nicholls Round, as well as next season’s AFLW Indigenous Round. Ky-ya shared the story behind the guernsey, which is inspired by Wurundjeri culture.

Steven May (L) and Jack Viney (R) with Ky-ya Nicholson Ward, who designed Melbourne's 2022 Indigenous jumper. Picture: melbournefc.com.au

Our 2022 Indigenous guernsey. ?



Designed by Wurundjeri/Dja Dja Wurrung artist Ky-ya Nicholson Ward, this jumper tells a story of Wurundjeri culture.



? | https://t.co/muI5Ch4gQ8 pic.twitter.com/qzzH95FiqC — Melbourne Demons (@melbournefc) May 2, 2022

The club's 2022 Indigenous guernsey is called 'Marram'. Designed by Wurundjeri/Dja Dja Wurrung artist Ky-ya Nicholson Ward, the guernsey will be worn by both the club's men's and women's teams for the first time in history. "Marram is the word for Kangaroo in Woiwurrung language, the language of the Wurundjeri people," Nicholson Ward said. "The way I have represented it in the guernsey is to honour the Kangaroo. The Kangaroo only physically moves forward so it symbolises moving forward in a positive way and into the future in a positive way."

North Melbourne midfielder Jy Simpkin at the Sir Doug Nicholls Round launch on May 16, 2022. Picture: Michael Willson/AFL Photos

"The way I've represented it in the jersey is to honour the kangaroo, as it only physically moves forward." ?



Ky-ya Nicholson Ward details the inspiration behind her design, from Uncle William Barak's influence to our players' unique journeys ? pic.twitter.com/9v2ta3MOGh — North Melbourne FC (@NMFCOfficial) May 12, 2022

Designed by defender Lachie Jones with assistance from his aunty Madeliene Dirdi, the guernsey celebrates his journey to discovering more about his Aboriginal heritage and the life and legacy of his grandmother. The guernsey’s centrepiece is a Brolga – the totem of the Yanyuwa people of Jones’ grandmother’s country at Borroloola, in Arnhem Land, south east of Darwin. The footprints and the lines and circles around the V on the front of the guernsey represent his Nanna’s journey as a member of the "Stolen Generation" from Borroloola to Bute on the Yorke Peninsula, while the teal symbols represent the people who helped along the way. On the back, the Brolga in a meeting place represents his Nanna’s final resting place at Bute.

Port Adelaide players model the 2022 Indigenous jumper. Picture: portadelaidefc.com.au

Introducing our 2022 Indigenous guernsey designed by Lachie Jones, celebrating his journey to discovering more about his Aboriginal heritage and the life and legacy of his grandmother ????#weareportadelaide pic.twitter.com/rYj1BvMduY — Port Adelaide FC (@PAFC) May 15, 2022

Marlion Pickett together with his partner Jessica Nannup have designed Richmond’s 2022 Dreamtime guernsey. The story on the PUMA-made jumper represents Marlion, Jessica and their young family moving from Perth to Melbourne for the start of their Richmond journey and pays tribute to each Indigenous player at the club. Marlion’s family totem, The Kaarak, a red-tailed black cockatoo is represented as flying on the design, to signify the families move across Australia.

Marlion Pickett and Matt Parker model Richmond's 2022 Dreamtime jumper. Picture: richmondfc.com.au

St Kilda will adopt an Indigenous guernsey designed by proud Noongar man and club legend Nicky Winmar for the second consecutive Sir Doug Nicholls Round. The 2022 iteration of Winmar’s guernsey retains all of his artwork from last season, but is featured on a predominantly white colour backdrop as opposed to last year’s black to serve as a ‘clash’ variation of the fan-favourite design. Winmar’s guernsey, which features traditional Indigenous splatter painting techniques, is inspired by his family, his heritage and his love of the Saints.

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera and Nicky Winmar with the famed No.7, now sitting proudly on the back of a guernsey designed by Winmar. Picture: saints.com.au

Mangee Yeanebi Komagee.



Together We Rise. pic.twitter.com/SoGmd7dvOo — St Kilda FC (@stkildafc) May 10, 2022

Sydney players will don a new Marn Grook guernsey this year, which has been designed by GO Foundation scholar, artist Lua Pellegrini. A proud Wiradjuri woman who grew up on Darug country, Pellegrini is studying at UNSW and is Chairperson of the NSW Youth Advisory Council. The artwork on the guernsey is titled Duguwaybul Yindyamangidyal which means altogether respectfully: respect, gentleness, politeness, honour, careful, altogether as one. It represents connectedness, depicting the story of the 19 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander men who have played for the Sydney Swans, both in the past and the present.

Dane Rampe in Sydney's Indigenous jumper at the 2022 Sir Doug Nicholls Round launch on May 16, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Lance Franklin in Sydney's 2022 Indigenous jumper. Picture: Phil Hillyard

Created by artist Darryl Bellotti, the "Guernsey depicts the Waugul (Rainbow Serpent) as it travels the land and watches over the West Coast Eagles journey to the Grand Final at the MCG. To Nyoongar people, the Waugul is widely regarded and is known as the Creator Spirit and in the Dreaming, what Nyoongar call the Nyitting, only Spirit beings inhabited the land. It was the Spirits that gave the world form and meaning. One of these Spirits was the Waugul. It is said that the Waugul journeyed from the east, creating valleys and hills with its body as it travelled."

The Western Bulldogs will once again wear the Indigenous guernsey designed by former player Lindsay Gilbee for this year’s Sir Doug Nicholls round 10 match against Gold Coast. The design features reflections of Gilbee’s family history and the Boandik people of Mt Gambier, with Gilbee working closely with renowned Aboriginal artist Nathan Patterson to help translate aspects of his story.

