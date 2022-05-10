Listen to the latest episode of Road to the Draft

ROAD to the Draft is back with a bang for 2022.

No.1 pick contender Elijah Tsatas joins Cal Twomey and Nat Edwards for the first Road to the Draft podcast of this year to discuss his season so far and AFL ambitions.

The Oakleigh Chargers midfielder, who has started the year in hot form to be among the leading players in the pool, reveals his footy and draft ambitions plus a recruiting connection to his family.

With the draft season well underway around the country, the team also look at the leading top-10 contenders and the players you need to know in this year's pool, plus the latest on some potential first-round bolters and a father-son gun impressing.

In this week's episode...

1:00 – The "explosive" No.1 pick contenders in the NAB AFL Draft.

5:00 – The heir apparent to Lachie Neale at Brisbane? The team look at Lions father-son prospect Will Ashcroft.

10:30 – The top prospects in Western Australia's draft pool this year.

15:15 – Another Darcy Parish-like midfielder up for grabs this year?

17:40 – St Kilda's in-form Next Generation Academy player. Will the Saints have access to this midfielder?

20:30 – Gun prospect Elijah Tsatas joins the show as special guest.

25:00 – The work Tsatas has done to build up his body ahead of his draft season.

27:45 – Tsatas describes what it's like to be discussed as the potential No.1 pick.

32:15 – How far did Tsatas take his junior athletics career?

34:20 – We get the correct pronunciation of Tsatas' surname.