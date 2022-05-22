THERE are now nearly 20 picks available for next week's NAB AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft as clubs continue to open list spots.

Clubs are able to open spots until after round 11 by placing players on the inactive list through long-term injuries or retirements.

Five clubs – Carlton, Fremantle, Geelong, Hawthorn and Sydney – had open list spots at the start of the season and will hold their selections, with the Blues now having two live choices at the mid-season draft on June 1 after placing backman Oscar McDonald on the inactive list.

West Coast currently holds pick one in the mid-season intake after opening two picks due to the injuries to Oscar Allen and Luke Edwards, while Richmond (through Josh Caddy) and Essendon (via Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti) also now have at least one pick due to the early retirements of their players.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard 'I love this club so much': Emotional Tippa bids farewell Retired star Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti says goodbye in an emotional team meeting

Port Adelaide has also placed Jake Pasini on the inactive list so has a selection next Wednesday.

A number of clubs have the ability to open selections for the mid-season draft but are yet to officially activate their spots.

Collingwood (Nathan Kreuger), North Melbourne (Miller Bergman), Adelaide (Rory Sloane), Gold Coast (Ben King) and St Kilda (Nick Coffield and Jack Hayes) can all place their players on the inactive list and open selections to partake in the mid-season draft.

Essendon and Adelaide may also open secondary selections due to the respective foot injury to Nik Cox at the Bombers and Paul Seedsman's ongoing concussion issues at the Crows.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard The 'cooler' role on star Lion, Saint an All-Australian lock? Damian Barrett and Matthew Lloyd take a look at all the big issues from the weekend on Access All Areas

At this stage the Lions, Demons, Western Bulldogs and Greater Western Sydney do not have the capacity for a selection.

Last year there were 22 selections used at the mid-season draft, including Hawk Jai Newcombe, who is one of the NAB AFL Rising Star favourites this year.

See every NAB AFL Mid-Season Draft live and exclusively on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App on Wednesday, June 1 from 6.30pm AEST.