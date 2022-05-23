Joel Jeffrey celebrates a goal for Gold Coast against the Western Bulldogs in R10, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

EXCITING Gold Coast forward Joel Jeffrey is the NAB AFL Rising Star nominee for round 10.

Jeffrey, 20, played the best game of his short career on the weekend in the Suns’ 19-point defeat at the hands of the Western Bulldogs, collecting 10 disposals, taking five marks and booting a game-high five goals.

The pick of his five-goals was in the second quarter, when Jeffrey intercepted Bulldog defender Tim O’Brien’s errant handball and instinctively snapped it over his head for his third goal.

Jeffrey's overhead ripper continues Suns' roll Joel Jeffrey made it two in a row for the Suns after he snagged this brilliant goal over his head

Jeffrey, now in his second season at the Suns, was drafted to the club via its academy pre-selection access at the end of 2020.

The young forward had quickly made a name for himself in the Northern Territory, making his senior debut at 16 years old for the Wanderers Football Club in round one of the 2018/19 TIO NTFL season. In round four that same season, Jeffrey was nominated for the Rising Star Award.

Many recruiters believed that in the open draft market, the excitement machine had the potential to be selected in the first round as he dazzled onlookers with aerial prowess and forward craft.

NAB AFL Rising Star: Joel Jeffrey stars in round 10 Watch the highlights and find out why Joel Jeffrey gets the NAB AFL Rising Star in round 10

Jeffrey showcased his raw talent primarily at VFL level in his first season with the Suns.

The Northern Territory product kicked a goal on the full-time siren to see the Suns’ VFL side defeat the Sydney Swans by three points earlier last season, before booting a nine-goal haul against Aspley which saw him selected to make his AFL debut against Melbourne in round 20.

The 192cm forward joined Malcolm Rosas as the second Suns player drafted from the Northern Territory to make their debut last season.

The youngster also comes from football pedigree, with his father, Russell, playing 50 games for St Kilda and the Brisbane Bears. Whilst also being named at full back in the Northern Territory Team of the Century.