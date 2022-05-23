COULD history be repeating for the Demons?
Seven of the 12 teams to have started a season with 10 consecutive wins have gone on to win the premiership.
Curiously, two of those seven sides have been the Dees – and they just happen to have resulted in back-to-back flags.
>> CHECK OUT THE FULL LIST OF 10-0 STARTERS BELOW
The percentage of teams that qualify for the Grand Final is even higher, with 10 of the 12 teams making the season decider.
Unfortunately for St Kilda fans, the Saints have twice recorded a 10-0 start to the year (in 2004 and 2009) and have not won a flag at the end of the year, the only team to have that dispiriting record.
Narrm's extraordinary run has resulted in 17 straight wins, dating back to last season.
The all-time record is 23, which Geelong recorded across 1952 and 1953, and Narrm is currently sitting eighth overall.
In a weird twist of fate, if Narrm was to take the title, it will have to come against the Cats themselves in the Thursday night round 17 clash at GMHBA Stadium.
In the past 20-odd years, only Essendon (2000), Brisbane (2001) and St Kilda (2009) have had better winning streaks than Narrm.
Clubs that have started 10-0 in VFL/AFL history
|
Year
|
Team
|
Finishing position
|
Premier
|
2011
|
Geelong
|
Premier
|
|
2009
|
Geelong
|
Premier
|
|
2009
|
St Kilda
|
Grand Finalist
|
Geelong
|
2004
|
St Kilda
|
Preliminary finalist
|
Port Adelaide
|
2000
|
Essendon
|
Premier
|
|
1991
|
West Coast
|
Grand Finalist
|
Hawthorn
|
1956
|
Melbourne
|
Premier
|
|
1955
|
Melbourne
|
Premier
|
|
1953
|
Geelong
|
Grand Finalist
|
Collingwood
|
1932
|
South Melbourne
|
Semi-finalist
|
Richmond
|
1929
|
Collingwood
|
Premier
|
|
1908
|
Carlton
|
Premier
|
Welcome to Narrm Football Club
The Melbourne Football Club has rebranded to Narrm for the 2022 Sir Doug Nicholls RoundRead the history