Melbourne players celebrate with the premiership cup following their 2021 Toyota AFL Grand Final win against Western Bulldogs at Optus Stadium on September 25, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

COULD history be repeating for the Demons?

Seven of the 12 teams to have started a season with 10 consecutive wins have gone on to win the premiership.

Curiously, two of those seven sides have been the Dees – and they just happen to have resulted in back-to-back flags.

>> CHECK OUT THE FULL LIST OF 10-0 STARTERS BELOW

The percentage of teams that qualify for the Grand Final is even higher, with 10 of the 12 teams making the season decider.

Unfortunately for St Kilda fans, the Saints have twice recorded a 10-0 start to the year (in 2004 and 2009) and have not won a flag at the end of the year, the only team to have that dispiriting record.

St Kilda lost the 2009 Grand Final to Geelong after beginning the year 10-0

Narrm's extraordinary run has resulted in 17 straight wins, dating back to last season.

The all-time record is 23, which Geelong recorded across 1952 and 1953, and Narrm is currently sitting eighth overall.

In a weird twist of fate, if Narrm was to take the title, it will have to come against the Cats themselves in the Thursday night round 17 clash at GMHBA Stadium.

In the past 20-odd years, only Essendon (2000), Brisbane (2001) and St Kilda (2009) have had better winning streaks than Narrm.

Clubs that have started 10-0 in VFL/AFL history

Year Team Finishing position Premier 2011 Geelong Premier 2009 Geelong Premier 2009 St Kilda Grand Finalist Geelong 2004 St Kilda Preliminary finalist Port Adelaide 2000 Essendon Premier 1991 West Coast Grand Finalist Hawthorn 1956 Melbourne Premier 1955 Melbourne Premier 1953 Geelong Grand Finalist Collingwood 1932 South Melbourne Semi-finalist Richmond 1929 Collingwood Premier 1908 Carlton Premier