CARLTON has been dealt a big blow ahead of its clash with Collingwood on Sunday, losing in-form midfielder Matt Kennedy to a corked quad.
Kennedy, who is averaging 25 disposals through his nine games, has been replaced in the Blues' 22 by Paddy Dow, while Jack Newnes has also been recalled.
In other big news for teams playing on Sunday, St Kilda has dropped Jack Billings, while Port Adelaide has confirmed spearhead Charlie Dixon will play his first game of the season against Essendon.
>> SCROLL DOWN FOR INS AND OUTS
>> CLICK HERE FOR FULL TEAMS
Billings' omission is one of two changes from the team that beat Adelaide to face North Melbourne, with Mitch Owens coming in.
The Kangaroos have dropped last week's medi-sub Atu Bosenavulagi.
Dixon’s return is a welcome sight for Port fans, being rewarded for strong SANFL form after overcoming a long-term ankle injury.
His inclusion means Mitch Georgiades is the unlucky tall forward to be left out after kicking 10 goals from 10 games.
The Bombers have made four changes, recalling Jordan Ridley, Jye Caldwell, Harrison Jones and Andrew Phillips.
While the Blues have been dealt the late injury blow with Kennedy, Collingwood goes into the blockbuster with just one change – rewarding Ollie Henry for his four-goal effort as the medical sub last week with a spot in the 22.
Meanwhile, Shannon Neale – pick No.33 in the 2020 NAB AFL Draft – will make his debut for the Cats, replacing the injured Gary Rohan for Saturday's clash against Adelaide.
Friday, May 27
Sydney v Richmond at the SCG, 7.50pm AEST
SYDNEY
In: M.Roberts, S.Reid, J.Rowbottom
Out: C.O'Riordan (omitted), J.Bell (omitted), J.Kennedy (hamstring), T.Hickey (toe)
New: Matt Roberts
Last week's sub: Braeden Campbell (replaced J. Kennedy)
RICHMOND
In: M.Pickett, J.Graham
Out: K.Lambert (hip), T.Lynch (hamstring), J.Aarts (omitted)
Last week's sub: Jake Aarts (replaced K. Lambert)
Saturday, May 28
Brisbane v Greater Western Sydney at the Gabba, 1.45pm AEST
BRISBANE
In: M.Adams, D.McStay, D.Robertson
Out: T.Fullarton (omitted), J.Payne (omitted), H.McCluggage (hamstring), M.Robinson (Medi-Sub)
Last week's sub: Mitch Robinson (replaced H. McCluggage)
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
In: L.Keeffe, L.Ash
Out: A.Kennedy (illness), X.O'Halloran (omitted), J.Stein (Medi-Sub)
Last week's sub: Jake Stein (unused)
Geelong v Adelaide at GMHBA Stadium, 1.45pm AEST
GEELONG
In: S.Neale
Out: P.Dangerfield (calf), G.Rohan (injured)
New: Shannon Neale
Last week's sub: Gryan Miers (replaced P. Dangerfield)
ADELAIDE
In: J.Butts, W.Milera, R.O'Brien, M.Crouch
Out: C.Jones (omitted), K.Strachan (omitted), J.Rachele (managed), L.Sholl (Medi-Sub), T.Walker (HS Protocol)
Last week's sub: Lachlan Sholl (replaced J. Rachele)
Narrm v Fremantle at the MCG, 4.35pm AEST
NARRM
In: J.Viney, S.Weideman
Out: L.Dunstan (omitted), E.Langdon (ribs), T.McDonald (ankle)
Last week's sub: Toby Bedford (replaced E. Langdon)
FREMANTLE
In: D.Tucker, B.Walker
Out: S.Switkowski (suspension), B.Banfield (omitted), N.Erasmus (Medi-Sub)
Last week's sub: Neil Erasmus (unused)
West Coast v Western Bulldogs at Optus Stadium, 5.30pm AWST
WEST COAST
In: J.Kennedy, S.Petrevski-Seton
Out: J.Rotham (omitted), P.Naish (omitted), H.Dixon (omitted)
Last week's sub: Brady Hough (replaced L. Shuey)
WESTERN BULLDOGS
In: C.Weightman, T.English, T.Duryea
Out: L.Cleary (omitted), Z.Cordy (omitted), B.Smith (illness), R.Smith (Medi-Sub)
Last week's sub: Roarke Smith (unused)
Gold Coast v Hawthorn at TIO Stadium, 7.10pm ACST
GOLD COAST
In: A.Davies, C.Graham, J.Sharp
Out: B.Fiorini (omitted), R.Thompson (knee), J.Farrar (concussion), S.Lemmens (HS Protocol)
Last week's sub: Oleg Markov (replaced R. Thompson)
HAWTHORN
In: J.Scrimshaw, C.Macdonald
Out: M.Lynch (concussion), J.O'Meara (hamstring), K.Hartigan (Medi-Sub)
Last week's sub: Kyle Hartigan (replaced W. Day)
Sunday, May 29
St Kilda v North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, 1.10pm AEST
ST KILDA
In: M.Owens
Out: J.Billings (omitted), R.Byrnes (Medi-Sub)
Last week's sub: Ryan Byrnes (unused)
NORTH MELBOURNE
In: Nil
Out: A.Bosenavulagi (Medi-Sub)
Last week's sub: Atu Bosenavulagi (replaced C. Taylor)
Collingwood v Carlton at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST
COLLINGWOOD
In: Nil
Out: B.McCreery (omitted)
Last week's sub: Ollie Henry (replaced M. Cox)
CARLTON
In: P.Dow, J.Newnes
Out: M.Kennedy (injured), B.Kemp (managed), J.Carroll (omitted)
Last week's sub: Brodie Kemp (unused)
Port Adelaide v Essendon at Adelaide Oval, 4.10pm ACST
PORT ADELAIDE
In: C.Dixon, R.Bonner
Out: M.Georgiades (omitted), L.Jones (omitted), M.Frederick (Medi-Sub)
Last week's sub: Martin Frederick (unused)
ESSENDON
In: J.Ridley, J.Caldwell, H.Jones, A.Phillips
Out: A.Francis (omitted), T.Cutler (omitted), N.Bryan (omitted), M.Redman (suspension), M.Guelfi (hamstring)
Last week's sub: Tex Wanganeen (replaced M. Guelfi)