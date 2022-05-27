CARLTON has been dealt a big blow ahead of its clash with Collingwood on Sunday, losing in-form midfielder Matt Kennedy to a corked quad.

Kennedy, who is averaging 25 disposals through his nine games, has been replaced in the Blues' 22 by Paddy Dow, while Jack Newnes has also been recalled.

In other big news for teams playing on Sunday, St Kilda has dropped Jack Billings, while Port Adelaide has confirmed spearhead Charlie Dixon will play his first game of the season against Essendon.

>> SCROLL DOWN FOR INS AND OUTS

>> CLICK HERE FOR FULL TEAMS

Billings' omission is one of two changes from the team that beat Adelaide to face North Melbourne, with Mitch Owens coming in.

The Kangaroos have dropped last week's medi-sub Atu Bosenavulagi.

Dixon’s return is a welcome sight for Port fans, being rewarded for strong SANFL form after overcoming a long-term ankle injury.

Charlie Dixon at Port Adelaide training on April 22, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

His inclusion means Mitch Georgiades is the unlucky tall forward to be left out after kicking 10 goals from 10 games.

The Bombers have made four changes, recalling Jordan Ridley, Jye Caldwell, Harrison Jones and Andrew Phillips.

While the Blues have been dealt the late injury blow with Kennedy, Collingwood goes into the blockbuster with just one change – rewarding Ollie Henry for his four-goal effort as the medical sub last week with a spot in the 22.

Meanwhile, Shannon Neale – pick No.33 in the 2020 NAB AFL Draft – will make his debut for the Cats, replacing the injured Gary Rohan for Saturday's clash against Adelaide.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard VFL Showreel, R9: Shannon Neale highlights Enjoy Shannon Neale's standout VFL performance for the Cats

Friday, May 27

Sydney v Richmond at the SCG, 7.50pm AEST

SYDNEY

In: M.Roberts, S.Reid, J.Rowbottom

Out: C.O'Riordan (omitted), J.Bell (omitted), J.Kennedy (hamstring), T.Hickey (toe)

New: Matt Roberts

Last week's sub: Braeden Campbell (replaced J. Kennedy)

RICHMOND

In: M.Pickett, J.Graham

Out: K.Lambert (hip), T.Lynch (hamstring), J.Aarts (omitted)

Last week's sub: Jake Aarts (replaced K. Lambert)

Saturday, May 28

Brisbane v Greater Western Sydney at the Gabba, 1.45pm AEST

BRISBANE

In: M.Adams, D.McStay, D.Robertson

Out: T.Fullarton (omitted), J.Payne (omitted), H.McCluggage (hamstring), M.Robinson (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: Mitch Robinson (replaced H. McCluggage)

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: L.Keeffe, L.Ash

Out: A.Kennedy (illness), X.O'Halloran (omitted), J.Stein (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: Jake Stein (unused)

Geelong v Adelaide at GMHBA Stadium, 1.45pm AEST

GEELONG

In: S.Neale

Out: P.Dangerfield (calf), G.Rohan (injured)

New: Shannon Neale

Last week's sub: Gryan Miers (replaced P. Dangerfield)

ADELAIDE

In: J.Butts, W.Milera, R.O'Brien, M.Crouch

Out: C.Jones (omitted), K.Strachan (omitted), J.Rachele (managed), L.Sholl (Medi-Sub), T.Walker (HS Protocol)

Last week's sub: Lachlan Sholl (replaced J. Rachele)

Narrm v Fremantle at the MCG, 4.35pm AEST

NARRM

In: J.Viney, S.Weideman

Out: L.Dunstan (omitted), E.Langdon (ribs), T.McDonald (ankle)

Last week's sub: Toby Bedford (replaced E. Langdon)

FREMANTLE

In: D.Tucker, B.Walker

Out: S.Switkowski (suspension), B.Banfield (omitted), N.Erasmus (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: Neil Erasmus (unused)

West Coast v Western Bulldogs at Optus Stadium, 5.30pm AWST

WEST COAST

In: J.Kennedy, S.Petrevski-Seton

Out: J.Rotham (omitted), P.Naish (omitted), H.Dixon (omitted)

Last week's sub: Brady Hough (replaced L. Shuey)

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: C.Weightman, T.English, T.Duryea

Out: L.Cleary (omitted), Z.Cordy (omitted), B.Smith (illness), R.Smith (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: Roarke Smith (unused)

Gold Coast v Hawthorn at TIO Stadium, 7.10pm ACST

GOLD COAST

In: A.Davies, C.Graham, J.Sharp

Out: B.Fiorini (omitted), R.Thompson (knee), J.Farrar (concussion), S.Lemmens (HS Protocol)

Last week's sub: Oleg Markov (replaced R. Thompson)

HAWTHORN

In: J.Scrimshaw, C.Macdonald

Out: M.Lynch (concussion), J.O'Meara (hamstring), K.Hartigan (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: Kyle Hartigan (replaced W. Day)

Sunday, May 29

St Kilda v North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, 1.10pm AEST

ST KILDA

In: M.Owens

Out: J.Billings (omitted), R.Byrnes (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: Ryan Byrnes (unused)

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: Nil

Out: A.Bosenavulagi (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: Atu Bosenavulagi (replaced C. Taylor)

Collingwood v Carlton at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST

COLLINGWOOD

In: Nil

Out: B.McCreery (omitted)

Last week's sub: Ollie Henry (replaced M. Cox)

CARLTON

In: P.Dow, J.Newnes

Out: M.Kennedy (injured), B.Kemp (managed), J.Carroll (omitted)

Last week's sub: Brodie Kemp (unused)

Port Adelaide v Essendon at Adelaide Oval, 4.10pm ACST

PORT ADELAIDE

In: C.Dixon, R.Bonner

Out: M.Georgiades (omitted), L.Jones (omitted), M.Frederick (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: Martin Frederick (unused)

ESSENDON

In: J.Ridley, J.Caldwell, H.Jones, A.Phillips

Out: A.Francis (omitted), T.Cutler (omitted), N.Bryan (omitted), M.Redman (suspension), M.Guelfi (hamstring)

Last week's sub: Tex Wanganeen (replaced M. Guelfi)