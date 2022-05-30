WEST Coast great Peter Matera is recovering in hospital after suffering a heart attack.
The 53-year-old suffered the heart attack on Sunday and was rushed to hospital, where he reportedly had two stents inserted.
Matera's scare comes after a series of tragic heart attacks among Australia's sporting royalty.
Former Test stars Shane Warne and Rod Marsh died in March, while ex-WA cricketer Ryan Campbell is lucky to be alive after suffering a cardiac arrest in April.
Matera's brother and former Eagles teammate Phil is set to fly to Victoria to visit his older sibling.
Flag-winning Eagle Guy McKenna is also planning to visit his former long-time teammate in hospital.
"The club is saddened by this news and wishes Peter a speedy and full recovery," West Coast said in a statement.
"Our thoughts are with Peter, Suzy and his family, who have requested for their privacy to be respected at this time."
Matera is one of West Coast's all-time greatest players, having won two premierships and five All-Australian jumpers during his glittering 253-game AFL career.
He also won the 1992 Norm Smith medal for his breathtaking five-goal display in the club's 28-point grand final win over Geelong.
Matera's long-range goals in that decider were the stuff of folklore, with his performance ensuring West Coast became the first non-Victorian club to win an AFL flag.