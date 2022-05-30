Jamarra Ugle-Hagan kicks for goal against Adelaide in round 20, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

THERE was plenty of exciting action in the state leagues over the weekend with big goal hauls, returning stars and young guns putting their hand up for senior selection.

Here is your one-stop shop for the best highlights packages from an action-packed weekend.

In the VFL, the 2020 No.1 NAB AFL Draft pick Jamarra Ugle-Hagan stole the show with six goals as Footscray won by 66 points over Williamstown. Ugle-Hagan starred with 16 disposals and six marks to boost his case for a return to the senior side.

WATCH MORE VFL Click here for latest showreels and mini-matches

Lewis Taylor dominated in the Sydney Swans' four-point win over Richmond on Friday, gathering 38 possessions, five clearances and a crucial late goal.

Small forward Dan Butler kicked a game-high five goals and gathered 23 possessions in Sandringham's big win over the Kangaroos.

Aaron Francis booted two goals from 13 disposals in Essendon's thrilling one-point win over Coburg - the Bombers' first victory of the season.

And Geelong's NAB AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft hopeful Oskar Faulkhead kicked two goals from 10 disposals in the Cats' win over GWS.

WATCH MORE WAFL Click here for latest showreels and mini-matches

In the WAFL, big man Brynn Teakle continued his strong season with another big showing for East Fremantle, racking up 17 disposals, eight marks, two goals and 10 hitouts.

Check out the highlights packages of this week's stars below.

The Butler does it again

Francis fires for the Dons

Cats' mid-season draft hopeful pushes his case

Jamarra bags six for the Bulldogs

Swan's Lewis has a day out

Teakle puts on a show for recruiters