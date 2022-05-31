WEST Coast looks set to add midfielder Jai Culley with the No.1 pick at Wednesday's NAB AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft as clubs prepare for a range of youngsters and more mature-age options to join the competition.

Culley, a 193cm midfielder from the Dandenong Stingrays, was revealed by AFL.com.au's Inside Trading in April as a potential top mid-season pick after his strong start to the NAB League and the Eagles loom as his likely destination.

The 19-year-old stamped his claims as a mid-season fancy with a four-goal and 22-disposal performance for the Young Guns against Vic Metro earlier this month and has been the centre of plenty of interest from clubs in the lead-up to Wednesday night.

Jai Culley celebrates a goal for the Young Guns against Vic Metro on May 7, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

North Melbourne (pick No.2), Essendon (No.3) and Adelaide (No.4) had been among the clubs interested, with the Bombers attempting to have Culley play for their VFL side last week, but will turn their attention to other targets, with the Kangaroos linked to Williamstown key defender Kallan Dawson.

The Bombers did work on running half-back Massimo D'Ambrosio and half-forward Hugo Hall-Kahan this week and have also been interested in 22-year-old tall midfielder Josh Carmichael from the SANFL. Oskar Faulkhead’s form in the VFL has also seen him linked to Essendon. D'Ambrosio suffered a shoulder injury last week playing in Richmond's VFL side but will only miss four weeks.

Carmichael will also be in Adelaide's mix at pick No.4 as well as mature-age midfielder Brett Turner who could offer a point of difference, while D'Ambrosio, half-forward Jacob Bauer, key forward Wade Derksen and ruckman Max Ramsden are contenders for Greater Western Sydney's pick No.5.

Hawthorn holds pick No.6 and has been strongly linked to key defender James Blanck, who is a part of the club's VFL program and nominated an 18-month contract, but the Hawks have also opened up a second selection to potentially use later in the draft so could have the flexibility to swing their selections.

The club has shown interest in former Brisbane tall Connor Ballenden as well as Frankston big man Liam Reidy and WA prospect Brynn Teakle to bolster their ruck stocks, with former GWS big man Tom Downie also linked to the Hawks.

The Suns have been linked to D'Ambrosio, Derksen and Faulkhead, who will also be in the mix for the Cats after impressing with their VFL side in recent weeks, including kicking two goals on the weekend.

Port Adelaide has spent time on ruck pair Ramsden and more mature option Teakle from the WAFL, with Hall-Kahan also a chance, while Derksen and Ramsden have also been linked with Collingwood if they get through.

There are 23 picks set to be available to be used at the draft, but clubs are not expecting all selections to be used with the likelihood of passes if players have already been picked. Many clubs have between four and eight players on their list – and some have fewer – who they are keen to select.

Carlton has been heavily linked to adding to their tall defenders group by taking former North Melbourne first-round draftee Sam Durdin from Glenelg, while St Kilda could swoop on Hall-Kahan if he is still available at its pick, with the Saints opening one selection.

North could look at small forward Zane Williams with its second selection, while defender Mutaz El Nour has been linked as a potential option for the Crows and Cats as well.

The Western Bulldogs, Brisbane and Melbourne do not have any picks in the mid-season draft.