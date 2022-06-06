Bailey Smith after being reported for headbutting during the Western Bulldogs' loss to Geelong in round 12, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

WESTERN Bulldogs star Bailey Smith admits his emotions got the better of him after accepting a two-match ban for headbutting Zach Tuohy.

Smith accepted a suspension for headbutting Tuohy in Friday night's 13-point loss to Geelong.

The 21-year-old midfielder will miss the Bulldogs' clashes against Greater Western Sydney and Hawthorn after the club's round 13 bye.

Smith, who has starred this year, said the incident was out of character for him.

"I'm disappointed to be missing the next two matches, and regret that I won't be able to help my teammates on the field during that period," he said.

"I understand what happened was outside of what's expected of AFL players. Unfortunately, I let my emotions get the better of me, which is out of character for me.

"I am determined to come back in a couple of weeks to continue giving 100 per cent for my teammates and the club."

Smith is averaging 31.6 disposals, 3.7 tackles and 3.7 clearances this year.

The Bulldogs are 6-6 and sit in ninth spot on the ladder.