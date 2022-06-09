Harry McKay at Carlton training on May 26, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

CARLTON has confirmed Harry McKay will return for Friday night's massive clash against Essendon at the MCG.

McKay suffered a lateral meniscus tear in his knee following the win over Adelaide in round eight on May 8.

The 24-year-old was initially expected to miss six weeks, but has made a quicker than expected recovery.

Coach Michael Voss confirmed the Coleman medallist will take on the Bombers in a media conference on Thursday morning.

He will be joined in the 22 by luckless defender Caleb Marchbank, who will play his first senior game in nearly three years.

