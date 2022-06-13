IN THIS week's Six Things We Learned, we discover that a star Bomber recaptured his best form, Mark McVeigh's Giant moves are working, plus more round 13 lessons.

1. Shiel stands tall in tough year

Dylan Shiel has found the going tough at Essendon since his big-money move from GWS at the end of 2018. In a difficult year for the club, his impact on games as a senior player has come under scrutiny. He was dropped ahead of the round seven clash against the Bulldogs before earning somewhat of a reprieve as the sub. But Shiel put his head down and got to work against a Carlton midfield featuring Patrick Cripps, Sam Walsh, George Hewett and Matt Kennedy. He was a strong and physical presence in wet conditions, recording a team-high 27 disposals, 10 tackles, eight clearances and a goal. Shiel's influence was particularly important after Darcy Parish's calf injury. The challenge for Shiel is to now continue this good form for the rest of the year – Sarah Black

Dylan Shiel in action during Essendon's clash with Carlton in round 13, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

2. McVeigh's moves are paying dividends

Greater Western Sydney is playing with a new-found freedom under interim coach Mark McVeigh and two positional changes have worked to aplomb throughout his three games in charge - with one player returning to familiar comforts and another to the opposite end of the ground. Stephen Coniglio and Harry Himmelberg have thrived, with the former's move back into the guts as a permanent midfielder along with the latter's shift to defence paying immediate dividends and helping them to their 2-1 record under McVeigh. Coniglio was everywhere for the Giants in their 49-point win over North Melbourne, reminding the competition of his obvious talents, tallying 34 disposals to go with three goals, while Himmelberg put in a career-best showing playing loose in defence - registering 37 disposals at 94 per cent efficiency, along with an astonishing 16 marks. - Nick D'Urbano

3. Bolton's accuracy in front of a goal is an issue

The electric Tigers forward is an absolute game changer but he lets himself down with his finishing, underlined by his return of 0.5 against the Power. Bolton should have iced the game late on running into an open goal yet inexplicably dribbled a simple shot for a behind. The potential Therabody AFL All-Australian has a 2022 return of 21.21, with that 50 per cent accuracy ranking the worst among the AFL's top 40 goalkickers this season. Tigers coach Damien Hardwick said after the game: "He got in the right position to have those shots, I just hoped he'd be a bit cleaner." - Ben Somerford

Shai Bolton in action during the round 13 clash between Richmond and Port Adelaide at the MCG on June 9, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

4. Father-son gun a step closer to winning Rising Star

Nick Daicos will reach Collingwood's mid-season bye as the NAB AFL Rising Star favourite after following up his 36-disposal effort against Hawthorn last Sunday with an even better performance against Melbourne on Queen's Birthday. Jai Newcombe has been incredible this year, emerging from outside the AFL 12 months ago to become one of Hawthorn's best midfielders. But Daicos has peeled off two knockout performances. Twenty-four hours after No.1 pick Jason Horne-Francis was slammed for an undisciplined performance against Greater Western Sydney, the son of Collingwood royalty gathered 33 disposals, three tackles, nine intercepts, four score involvements and 429 metres gained on Monday. - Josh Gabelich

Nick Daicos fires off a handball during the round 13 clash between Collingwood and Melbourne at the MCG on June 13, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

5. The Big O can handle rucking one-out

Joe Daniher's return from injury forced Brisbane coach Chris Fagan to drop his dual ruck threat of Oscar McInerney and Darcy Fort in favour of playing three key forwards (Daniher, Eric Hipwood and Dan McStay) against the Saints. There's not many bigger tests for a solo ruckman than facing the tandem of Paddy Ryder and Rowan Marshall, but McInerney handled it with aplomb. It's not foreign to him – he did it much of 2021 – but it was his first exposure this season and he passed with flying colours. Although not dominating statistically himself, McInerney nullified Ryder's supreme tap-work and helped the Lions to a 34-25 clearance advantage. It doesn't get any easier following the bye for the Big O as he comes up against Melbourne's Max Gawn and Luke Jackson. – Michael Whiting

Paddy Ryder and Oscar McInerney compete during Brisbane's clash with St Kilda in round 13 on June 11, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

6. A weapon returns, but another is emerging for the Dockers

All eyes were on Nat Fyfe on his return, and Andrew Brayshaw stole the show again in the Dockers' 13-point win over Hawthorn. But another important piece is emerging for Freo in Hayden Young. Pick No.7 in the 2019 NAB AFL Draft, Young had 31 disposals, 10 marks, eight intercepts and six score involvements for the Dockers. He is averaging 22.2 disposals in 2022 and his penetrating and pinpoint left foot shapes as playing a big part in Freo's premiership tilt. - Dejan Kalinic