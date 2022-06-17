GOLD Coast has lost a young gun to illness for its clash against Adelaide, which has dropped Lachlan Murphy.

Mal Rosas jnr has been in fine form for the Suns, kicking nine goals this year, including three against Hawthorn in round 11.

But the 20-year-old will miss Sunday's clash at Metricon Stadium due to illness.

The Suns welcome back Levi Casboult, while Sean Lemmens and Sam Flanders are in as Sam Day makes way, with Rosas and Lachie Weller (knee) out.

Levi Casboult celebrates a goal against Fremantle in round nine on May 15, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Despite their impressive form at VFL level, Jack Bowes and Elijah Hollands must wait to get their chance in the senior team.

Adelaide has brought back Josh Rachele and Jordon Butts, replacing Murphy and Mitchell Hinge (both omitted).

Murphy has kicked 1.9 in nine games for the Crows this year.

Friday, June 17

St Kilda v Essendon at Marvel Stadium, 7.50pm AEST

ST KILDA

In: H.Clark, J.Billings, R.Byrnes, N.Wanganeen-Milera

Out: M.Wood (omitted), M.Windhager (omitted), J.Lienert (omitted), D.McKenzie (concussion), M.Owens (concussion)

Last week's sub: Jarrod Lienert (replaced M.Owens at half-time)

ESSENDON

In: A.McGrath, M.D'Ambrosio, B.Ham

Out: T.Cutler (omitted), Z.Reid (omitted), D.Parish (calf), A.Waterman (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: Alec Waterman (replaced D.Parish in the third quarter)

Saturday, June 18

Port Adelaide v Sydney at Adelaide Oval, 1.15pm ACST

PORT ADELAIDE

In: B.Teakle, J.Mead, M.Georgiades

Out: S.Motlop (omitted), R.Gray (knee), T.Dumont (calf), T.Boak (HS Protocol)

Last week's sub: Martin Frederick (replaced T.Dumont in the third quarter)

SYDNEY

In: H.Cunningham, L.Franklin

Out: R.Fox (omitted), J.Amartey (omitted), B.Ronke (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: Ben Ronke (replaced C.O’Riordan in the first quarter)

West Coast v Geelong at Optus Stadium, 2.35pm AWST

WEST COAST

In: J.Jones, J.McGovern, D.Sheed, W.Rioli, E.Yeo, J.Petruccelle, R.Bazzo

Out: G.Clark (omitted), I.Winder (omitted), L.Foley (omitted), J.Nelson (omitted), H.Edwards (omitted), A.Witherden (omitted), S.Petrevski-Seton (illness), P.Naish (Medi-Sub)

Last game's sub: Patrick Naish (replaced I.Winder in the fourth quarter)

GEELONG

In: S.Menegola, J.Kolodjashnij

Out: G.Rohan (illness), B.Parfitt (hand), Q.Narkle (Medi-Sub)

Last game's sub: Quinton Narkle (replaced T.Stewart in the second quarter)

Greater Western Sydney v Western Bulldogs at Giants Stadium, 7.25pm AEST

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: B.Preuss, R.Angwin, N.Haynes

Out: Z.Sproule (omitted), H.Perryman (ribs), M.de Boer (concussion), J.Stein (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: Jake Stein (replaced H.Perryman in the second quarter)

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: J.Johannisen, J.Ugle-Hagan, J.Schache

Out: L.McNeil (omitted), B.Khamis (omitted), B.Smith (suspension), M.Wallis (Medi-Sub)

Last game's sub: Mitch Wallis (unused)

Sunday, June 19

Gold Coast v Adelaide at Metricon Stadium, 3.20pm AEST

GOLD COAST

In: S.Lemmens, L.Casboult, S.Flanders

Out: L.Weller (knee), J.Sharp (omitted), M.Rosas jnr (illness), S.Day (omitted)

Last game's sub: Jeremy Sharp (replaced L.Weller in fourth quarter)

ADELAIDE

In: J.Butts, J.Rachele

Out: L.Murphy (omitted), M.Hinge (omitted), H.Schoenberg (Medi-Sub)

Last game's sub: Harry Schoenberg (replaced P.Parnell in the fourth quarter)