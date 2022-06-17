GOLD Coast has lost a young gun to illness for its clash against Adelaide, which has dropped Lachlan Murphy.
Mal Rosas jnr has been in fine form for the Suns, kicking nine goals this year, including three against Hawthorn in round 11.
But the 20-year-old will miss Sunday's clash at Metricon Stadium due to illness.
The Suns welcome back Levi Casboult, while Sean Lemmens and Sam Flanders are in as Sam Day makes way, with Rosas and Lachie Weller (knee) out.
Despite their impressive form at VFL level, Jack Bowes and Elijah Hollands must wait to get their chance in the senior team.
Adelaide has brought back Josh Rachele and Jordon Butts, replacing Murphy and Mitchell Hinge (both omitted).
Murphy has kicked 1.9 in nine games for the Crows this year.
Friday, June 17
St Kilda v Essendon at Marvel Stadium, 7.50pm AEST
ST KILDA
In: H.Clark, J.Billings, R.Byrnes, N.Wanganeen-Milera
Out: M.Wood (omitted), M.Windhager (omitted), J.Lienert (omitted), D.McKenzie (concussion), M.Owens (concussion)
Last week's sub: Jarrod Lienert (replaced M.Owens at half-time)
ESSENDON
In: A.McGrath, M.D'Ambrosio, B.Ham
Out: T.Cutler (omitted), Z.Reid (omitted), D.Parish (calf), A.Waterman (Medi-Sub)
Last week's sub: Alec Waterman (replaced D.Parish in the third quarter)
Saturday, June 18
Port Adelaide v Sydney at Adelaide Oval, 1.15pm ACST
PORT ADELAIDE
In: B.Teakle, J.Mead, M.Georgiades
Out: S.Motlop (omitted), R.Gray (knee), T.Dumont (calf), T.Boak (HS Protocol)
Last week's sub: Martin Frederick (replaced T.Dumont in the third quarter)
SYDNEY
In: H.Cunningham, L.Franklin
Out: R.Fox (omitted), J.Amartey (omitted), B.Ronke (Medi-Sub)
Last week's sub: Ben Ronke (replaced C.O’Riordan in the first quarter)
West Coast v Geelong at Optus Stadium, 2.35pm AWST
WEST COAST
In: J.Jones, J.McGovern, D.Sheed, W.Rioli, E.Yeo, J.Petruccelle, R.Bazzo
Out: G.Clark (omitted), I.Winder (omitted), L.Foley (omitted), J.Nelson (omitted), H.Edwards (omitted), A.Witherden (omitted), S.Petrevski-Seton (illness), P.Naish (Medi-Sub)
Last game's sub: Patrick Naish (replaced I.Winder in the fourth quarter)
GEELONG
In: S.Menegola, J.Kolodjashnij
Out: G.Rohan (illness), B.Parfitt (hand), Q.Narkle (Medi-Sub)
Last game's sub: Quinton Narkle (replaced T.Stewart in the second quarter)
Greater Western Sydney v Western Bulldogs at Giants Stadium, 7.25pm AEST
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
In: B.Preuss, R.Angwin, N.Haynes
Out: Z.Sproule (omitted), H.Perryman (ribs), M.de Boer (concussion), J.Stein (Medi-Sub)
Last week's sub: Jake Stein (replaced H.Perryman in the second quarter)
WESTERN BULLDOGS
In: J.Johannisen, J.Ugle-Hagan, J.Schache
Out: L.McNeil (omitted), B.Khamis (omitted), B.Smith (suspension), M.Wallis (Medi-Sub)
Last game's sub: Mitch Wallis (unused)
Sunday, June 19
Gold Coast v Adelaide at Metricon Stadium, 3.20pm AEST
GOLD COAST
In: S.Lemmens, L.Casboult, S.Flanders
Out: L.Weller (knee), J.Sharp (omitted), M.Rosas jnr (illness), S.Day (omitted)
Last game's sub: Jeremy Sharp (replaced L.Weller in fourth quarter)
ADELAIDE
In: J.Butts, J.Rachele
Out: L.Murphy (omitted), M.Hinge (omitted), H.Schoenberg (Medi-Sub)
Last game's sub: Harry Schoenberg (replaced P.Parnell in the fourth quarter)