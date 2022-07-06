THE FLOW-ON effect from the human wrecking ball Braydon Preuss is still lingering for many coaches in the ruck department with nothing more than placeholders sitting there.

As opposed to last round, at least this week it appears likely the No.1 and No.2-ranked rucks in Roy's Rollin 22', Tim English and Max Gawn, will be available for selection … although I'm not sure it's wise to bring them straight in? And the correct answer remains to be seen. I am confident however, that English, who hasn't missed a beat all season, will pick up where he left off, but I am a little more wary with Max, given the nature of his injury and the fact Luke Jackson is also likely to return. The flag there is potentially lower TOG and more time forward as he eases back into it.

PLAY AFL FANTASY Make your trades now

We are at the stage where removing rookies off the ground has to be the priority! Unless, of course, they go by the name of Nick Daicos, because he can make himself right at home back there. If, like many teams, you are already in that position, it's all about prioritising your luxury trades. That is, of course, unless you are dealing with Dayne Zorko and Aaron Hall type issues where you need to upgrade to the best available player. Jordan Dawson would be the man on my radar after downgrading a cash cow to fund the trade.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts.

There are a number of big names in the gun at the moment, and rightfully so. Premium selections like Patrick Cripps aren't pumping out scores like he was at the start of the year and Connor Rozee isn't putting four quarters together and is continually falling short of triple figures as a result. Jake Lloyd is up and down compared to his lofty standards and with two trades per week, it's all about chasing the form players and maximising points as we approach finals.

MOST TRADED IN

Callum Brown (DEF/FWD, $261,000)

Jase Burgoyne (MID/DEF, $220,000)

Tim Taranto (MID/FWD, $748,000)

Jordan Dawson (MID/DEF, $879,000)

Jack Steele (MID, $877,000)

Jordan Dawson celebrates a goal during Adelaide's clash against Melbourne in round 16, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

MOST TRADED OUT

Sam De Koning (DEF/FWD, $435,000)

Luke Jackson (FWD/RUC, $586,000)

Nic Martin (FWD/MID, $650,000)

Greg Clark (MID, $456,000)

Jackson Hately (MID, $653,000)

TOP FIVE PRICE RISES

Massimo D'Ambrosio (DEF, $284,000) +$52,000

Jake Kelly (DEF, $532,000) +$51,000

Callum Brown (FWD/DEF, $261,000) +$47,000

Jamie Cripps (FWD, $629,000) +$43,000

Jeremy Cameron (FWD, $724,000) +$40,000

TOP FIVE PRICE FALLS

Dayne Zorko (DEF/MID, $637,000) -$78,000

Kyle Langford (MID, $543,000) -$60,000

Aaron Hall (DEF, $703,000) -$58,000

Kane Lambert (FWD, $546,000) -$55,000

Callum Mills (MID, $891,000) -$53,000

Callum Mills handballs during Sydney's clash with Essendon in round 16, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

LOWEST BREAKEVENS

Callum Brown (FWD/DEF, $261,000) - 17

Massimo D'Ambrosio (DEF, $284,000) - 11

Jase Burgoyne (MID/DEF, $220,000) - 4

James Tunstill (MID, $239,000) 4

Zane Trew (MID, $205,000) 10

HIGHEST BREAKEVENS

Callum Mills (MID, $891,000) 162

Dayne Zorko (DEF/MID, $637,000) 148

Darcy Parish (MID, $824,000) 147

Aaron Hall (DEF, $703,000) 139

Sam Docherty (DEF, $922,000) 132

>> Check the latest Fantasy scores LIVE in the AFL Live Official App

BUY

Jack Steele

ST KILDA

MID, $877,000

The Saint skipper showed his first week back was a sign of things to come, backing up his 10-tackle 124-point game with nine tackles and 114. He is currently available for $141k less than his original asking price and has a breakeven of 113 suggesting he is fairly priced and unlikely to be available any cheaper moving forward. He finished the season strongly last year and looks set to do it again.

Tim Taranto

GWS GIANTS

MID/FWD, $748,000

The powerful Giants midfielder has two games under his belt since returning from injury and his latest suggests it's time to launch. The ball-winner was back to his best, collecting 30 possessions but it was his tackling that was most impressive, laying a season-high 10 on his way to 125. Although he only had eight CBAs, his price drop of $156 since the start of the year confirms his value.

Jordan Dawson

ADELAIDE

DEF/MID, $879,000

The former Swan is absolutely killing it and needs to be on the radar for non-owners. He is averaging a whopping 122 in his past three games and more of the same can be expected with an easy match-up against the Hawks this week. He is coming off his highest score of the year, a 129 that included 30 possessions and 10 marks against the reigning premiers. He has been a great pick for those who started with him, increasing $134k.

Also consider: Tim English, Callum Brown, Touk Miller.

Aaron Naughton (L) and Tim English (R) celebrate a goal against Richmond in round four on April 9, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

HOLD

Callum Mills

SYDNEY

MID, $891,000

The star Swan played a variety of roles in their loss to the Bombers and it was certainly reflected by his scoring. Mills was moved from the inside role he has dominated throughout the season where he is averaging 109, to register an unfathomable 13 possessions, three marks, three tackles and a goal for just 50 points. It was his first score under 70 for the season and he now has a BE of 162.

Harry Himmelberg

GWS GIANTS

MID/FWD, $761,000

The forward-turned-defender has absolutely flourished in the defensive half of the ground since making the switch, with his high volume marking the highlight. Prior to this week, he had taken 34 marks in three weeks but unfortunately the game against the Hawks was played in the middle of a weather event consisting of plenty of rain. He took just three.

James Sicily

HAWTHORN

DEF, $747,000

Another player who relies heavily on marking to keep the elite score ticking over is the Hawks' backline leader James Sicily. Unfortunately the horrific weather conditions restricted his ability to go big. Coming into the game, Sic Dawg had recorded a low of six marks in a game this year but was able to take just one in the rain against the Giants. He will bounce back under the roof this week.

Also consider: Tom Mitchell, Karl Amon, Dan Houston.

SELL

Dayne Zorko

BRISBANE

DEF/MID, $637,000

In a cruel blow for coaches that held the Lions skipper, he lasted just four per cent of the game for a score of six. It has been a rollercoaster season for owners of Zorko, with his best in the mix for a spot in the Roy's Rollin' 22 but he has also recorded four scores under 50. I hate to say it, but his Fantasy days are over. He has dropped a total of $198k since the start of the year and he has a breakeven of 148 upon return.

Aaron Hall

NORTH MELBOURNE

DEF, $703,000

Many coaches' eyes lit up last week when the hard-running defender had his second-best score for the year with 124 from 38 possessions. Well, he started the game like a house on fire, looking every bit the man that absolutely dominated across half-back last season. Unfortunately, he lasted only two per cent of the game for 12 and has dropped $153k since the beginning of the season.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Hamstrung Hall distraught after luckless run continues An emotional Aaron Hall is ruled out of the game following another cruel injury blow

Patrick Cripps

CARLTON

MID, $777,000

The inspirational Blues skipper is still finding plenty of the ball, but he isn't getting it done on the scoreboard like he was earlier in the year. After scoring over 110 in six of his first seven games this season including five over 120, he has a top score of just 106 since. He is scoring around 30 less points per week than the uber premiums. If you were to hold for one more week, he has a good match-up with the Eagles.

Also consider: Connor Rozee, Luke Jackson, Sam De Koning.

YOUR QUESTIONS ANSWERED

Sinclair or Dawson — Dimitrios Garas (@DGaras555) July 5, 2022

Great question mate, both are outstanding options. I would be taking Dawson.

Thoughts on Guthrie as a unique? 116.4 L5 AVG & only 3.1% owned. — rez (Lucky7) (@rezpxnd) July 5, 2022

Unfortunately he is quite expensive now but his form can't be denied if you are on the hunt for a unique.

Luke McDonald to fill the Hall role? ? — The Carton Blues (@TheCartonBlues) July 5, 2022

It's a no from me.

Is Stephenson an option with the hall injury took over his role and scored 97 value at that price and could be a downgrade option for rozee? — Jake Bragg (@SpudsFCFantasy) July 5, 2022

From one problem to another, I would resist the temptation.

Libba or Taranto? — Happy Capybara (@CapybaraHappy) July 5, 2022

Love them both and although Libba probably has the better role, it's Taranto for me.

Ben Keays a serious option good form and great run — Ibwokxz (@FredBarker83) July 5, 2022

He appears to be back! And worth a punt at that price given his draw.

Gawn or English? I can afford both but every cent counts from now on. — Sharp Rowen ?? (@SharpRowen) July 5, 2022

It's English for me this week mate.

Gresham or Daiocs out first — Jack Howe (@_WhiteChocky) July 5, 2022

Gresham goes first for me.

Do we trust Whitfield is back? — Damo (@OzTrikster) July 5, 2022

I have faith in Whit going 95-105 each week.

Dawson or Whitfield +100k. 100k very handy to turn Nic Martin into a premo next week. — Edward Adcock (@EdwardAdcock9) July 5, 2022

Both great options. If you are within reach of Dawson however, I'd launch into it.

Get expert advice from The Traders during the pre-season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.