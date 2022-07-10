Kyle Langford celebrates a goal during Essendon's clash against Brisbane in round 17, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON made the most of facing a depleted Brisbane side, recording an upset 10-point win that hurt the Lions' top-four chances.

Coming off a surprise win over Sydney, the Bombers made it back-to-back victories for the first time this year with Sunday's 15.10 (100) to 13.12 (90) success at the Gabba.

Essendon improved to 5-11, but it was a loss that hurt Brisbane's top-four aspirations as it fell to 11-5 – the same record as Collingwood and one Carlton could join them on later in the day.

Zach Merrett (31 disposals) and Dylan Shiel (25 and a goal) were instrumental for the Bombers, while Jye Caldwell (26 and a goal) did an excellent job in limiting the impact of Brisbane star Lachie Neale (21).

Peter Wright booted five goals and Kyle Langford slotted four, while Lincoln McCarthy (three) was the Lions' most dangerous forward.

Hugh McCluggage (29 disposals) and Brandon Starcevich (26) were busy for Brisbane, which was hit by COVID protocols and injuries.

