GREATER Western Sydney veteran Phil Davis won't feature again this season and might have played his final game after suffering another long-term hamstring injury in Saturday night's loss to Port Adelaide.

The 31-year-old underwent scans on Sunday and has been ruled out for the rest of 2022 after they revealed he has ruptured the tendon in his right hamstring.

Davis had only just returned in the past fortnight from three months on the sidelines after recovering from a similar injury on his left hamstring that required surgery in April.

The key defender will consult with specialists this week to determine the next steps in his recovery.

Disaster for Giants with Davis subbed out Former GWS captain Phil Davis has been subbed out for the match with a suspected hamstring injury

Davis has endured a frustrating run on the injury front since the 2019 Grand Final loss to Richmond, managing only 26 games across the past three seasons due to knee and soft tissue issues.

AFL.com.au understands Davis will have the option to play on in 2023 if he chooses to after deferring payment from his most recent deal to next season, meaning he is not technically out of contract.

Davis will be given time to make a decision on his future after making a massive contribution to the Giants since becoming the first player to sign with the club in 2011.

After proving he can recover from a serious hamstring injury this season, there is a belief inside Giants HQ that the former Crow can play on for a 14th season if he wants to.

The injury Davis sustained at Adelaide Oval on the weekend was to the opposite hamstring he injured against Richmond in round two.

The mechanism was also different, with it occurring after he landed awkwardly while attempting to spoil Charlie Dixon in a marking contest.

Davis is regarded as one of the brighter players at Greater Western Sydney, along with Matt de Boer, Lachie Keefe and Toby Greene, having completed a commerce degree during his time at the club to put himself in a strong position to transition out of the game.

The Canberran has provided special comments for Channel Seven in three Sydney Swans games this year and is understood to be wanted by the host broadcaster in a more permanent role when he eventually hangs up his boots.

There is believed to be a role for Davis in the back six in 2023, but with Greater Western Sydney going through change following the departure of Leon Cameron, the time might be right for Davis to hang up the boots after 192 games at the highest level.