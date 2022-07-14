AFTER 16 years and 207 games, courageous Saint Jarryn Geary has hung up the boots.

Captain of St Kilda between 2017 and 2021, Geary steered the Saints through some dark years, culminating in the side's return to finals football in 2020.

He battled several injuries in the final years of his career, including compartment syndrome in his quad and a broken leg in 2019, and a shoulder injury in early 2022.

Jarryn Geary and Jack Steele share a joke during Steele's co-captaincy unveiling at RSEA Park on February 12, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Coach Brett Ratten said Geary's impact on the playing group was unparalleled.

“We would not be in the position we are today without Gears’ leadership, honesty and courage, and on behalf of the club, I would like to thank him for all he has done for St Kilda,” Ratten said.

“It’s always sad when one of your great warriors calls time, but you can’t help but feel immense pride for everything Jarryn has achieved and done for this football club.

“He's never backed down or thrown in the towel, he's always fought hard and put his body on the line for his teammates, and his bravery is rivalled by very few.

Brett Ratten and Jarryn Geary look on during an AAMI Community series game between Essendon and St Kilda on March 5, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

“Above all, Jarryn is fiercely loyal, both to his football club and those around him.

“He’s led the club through some challenging times and pushed those around him to improve and bring a high standard consistently.

"As a leader, Jarryn has influenced so many people around him over his time. From the players, to the football department and the wider staff, we owe him a debt of gratitude for everything he has poured into this club.



“Jarryn has the ultimate recognition in football: he has the entire club’s respect for the way he has conducted himself throughout his career."

St Kilda players share a laugh at the team's photo day on February 16, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

St Kilda CEO Simon Lethlean said Geary had left a great legacy for the club's players.

“Gears hangs up the boots as one of the most influential and dedicated players to represent the red, white and black,” he said.

“As a long-serving captain and leader, Jarryn really put the betterment of this club first and has been unflinching in that mission for the better part of a decade.

“Our next crop of leaders, namely Jack Steele, Dougal Howard, Callum Wilkie and Tim Membrey, have all benefitted significantly from Gears’ input, and you can see a number of those elements within all of them as a result of his commitment.

“Gears has now passed on the torch, and it is now up to us to continue his relentless work and loyalty to the ultimate success he pushed us all towards.

“To Jarryn, his wife Emma and children Harriet and Freddie, you will always be a part of the St Kilda family.”