Will Setterfield (R) celebrates kicking a goal during Carlton's round 19 match between Carlton and Greater Western Sydney at Marvel Stadium on July 24, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

COLEMAN Medal leader Charlie Curnow has kicked four goals to help steer Carlton to a 36-point win over Greater Western Sydney at Marvel Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Blues led by just three points at half-time but put a break on the visitors during the third term and in the end, pulled clear for a 13.12 (90) to 8.6 (54) victory.

BLUES v GIANTS Full match coverage and stats

The result improves Carlton's record to 12-6, keeping it just two points adrift of the top-four, ahead of consecutive away games against Adelaide and Brisbane.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Highlights: Carlton v GWS The Blues and Giants clash in round 19

Sam Walsh shook off a nasty-looking ankle injury to gather 31 disposals and seven clearances for the Blues and captain Patrick Cripps led from the front with 34 disposals, four clearances and a goal.

Curnow and Harry McKay (two goals) were ever-present threats in attack as Jacob Weitering and Mitch McGovern, returning from hamstring troubles for his first match since round two, held firm in defence.

Toby Greene could have put GWS in front midway through the third quarter but failed to score with an around-the-corner kick after marking 30m from goal on a slight angle.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Cogs shows some wheels and steals opening show Stephen Coniglio charges towards goal and buries a delightful opener

The Blues took advantage, kicking the next three goals in quick succession to give themselves breathing space.

It was party time when Callum Brown dropped a simple chest mark in the Giants' defensive goal square and Josh Honey pounced to toe-poke the ball through for a goal.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Durdin dodges, weaves and achieves stellar finish Corey Durdin produces a ridiculous goal in the last to add more icing for the Blues

Carlton put the result beyond doubt in a strong final quarter, kicking 4.4 to 1.3.

Greene showed flashes of brilliance, using Lewis Young as a launch pad to take a spectacular mark on the wing in the opening quarter.

He kicked two second-quarter goals and could have had a third after he was taken high by McGovern but his free kick sailed wide.

The incident sparked a melee, leaving McGovern's jumper ripped and looking more like a cape.

Mitch McGovern reacts after a contest during the round 19 match between Carlton and Greater Western Sydney at Marvel Stadium on July 24, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Moments later McGovern flew into a pack to contest a mark and was hurt, spending the last few minutes of the first half hunched over.

McGovern played out the match and impressed in the backline.

Nic Newman of the Blues, Toby Greene of the Giants and Mitch McGovern of the Blues compete for the ball during the round 19 match between Carlton and GWS at Marvel Stadium on July 24, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Adam Saad gave his trademark run out of defence and produced a highlight with his huge mark over James Peatling.

GWS was well served by co-captain Stephen Coniglio (21 disposals, six clearances, two goals), Tim Taranto (30 disposals) and Harry Himmelberg (25).

Greene finished with 3.2 from 15 disposals and riled Carlton players with a late spoiling attempt on Lochie O'Brien in the dying stages.

Patrick Cripps greets a young Blues fan after the round 19 win over Greater Western Sydney at Marvel Stadium on July 24, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Toby doing Toby things

The Toby Greene show rolled into Marvel and he wasted no time putting on a Toby-like performance. The human highlight reel took a Mark of the Year contender in the first term, and almost followed it up with a Goal of the Year offering just moments later. While he narrowly missed that goal after snapping from a crowded pack, he contributed a team-high three goals for the game. The enigmatic forward went on to be one of the Giants’ best in the disappointing loss, finishing with 15 disposals and five marks.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Greene nearly reaches roof in mega MOTY contender Toby Greene stuns the whole stadium with this sky-high speccy

McGovern successfully returns

It may not have been a career-best outing, but Mitch McGovern made it through in his much-anticipated return to AFL football and will be all the better for the run. The Blues have sorely missed the 27-year old, who hasn’t played a game since round two after he was struck down by a hamstring injury, which later required surgery after he aggravated it at training a few weeks later. McGovern loomed large in the backline, taking seven marks to go with his 10 disposals.

Mitch McGovern marks the ball during the round 19 match between Carlton and Greater Western Sydney at Marvel Stadium on July 24, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Sam survives injury scare

Superstar Sam Walsh sent a scare through the Blues' camp in the third term when he had to be assisted off with what looked like a serious ankle injury. But you can’t keep a good man down, and Walsh not only returned to the fold, but returned in stunning fashion. The Blues ball-magnet was a clear best on ground, with most of his game-breaking exploits coming coming post-injury. Walsh finished with 31 touches - 14 of those were once he returned - and seven clearances.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Blues fans hold breath as Walsh helped off with hurt ankle Carlton is dealt a massive scare as star midfielder Sam Walsh pulls up sore from this tackle

CARLTON 3.4. 5.6. 9.8. 13.11 (90)

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY 2.0. 5.3. 7.3. 8.6 (54)

GOALS

Carlton: Curnow 4, Cottrell 2, McKay 2, Cripps, Silvagni, Setterfield, Honey, Durdin

Greater Western Sydney: Greene 3, Coniglio 2, Riccardi, Wehr, Briggs

BEST

Carlton: Walsh, Saad, Cripps, Docherty, Curnow, Setterfield, Cerra

Greater Western Sydney: Taranto, Greene, Coniglio, Himmelberg, Ward

INJURIES

Carlton: Nil

Greater Western Sydney: Nil

SUBSTITUTES

Carlton: Jack Newnes

Greater Western Sydney: Jake Stein