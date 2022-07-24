COLEMAN Medal leader Charlie Curnow has kicked four goals to help steer Carlton to a 36-point win over Greater Western Sydney at Marvel Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
The Blues led by just three points at half-time but put a break on the visitors during the third term and in the end, pulled clear for a 13.12 (90) to 8.6 (54) victory.
BLUES v GIANTS Full match coverage and stats
The result improves Carlton's record to 12-6, keeping it just two points adrift of the top-four, ahead of consecutive away games against Adelaide and Brisbane.
Sam Walsh shook off a nasty-looking ankle injury to gather 31 disposals and seven clearances for the Blues and captain Patrick Cripps led from the front with 34 disposals, four clearances and a goal.
Curnow and Harry McKay (two goals) were ever-present threats in attack as Jacob Weitering and Mitch McGovern, returning from hamstring troubles for his first match since round two, held firm in defence.
Toby Greene could have put GWS in front midway through the third quarter but failed to score with an around-the-corner kick after marking 30m from goal on a slight angle.
The Blues took advantage, kicking the next three goals in quick succession to give themselves breathing space.
It was party time when Callum Brown dropped a simple chest mark in the Giants' defensive goal square and Josh Honey pounced to toe-poke the ball through for a goal.
Carlton put the result beyond doubt in a strong final quarter, kicking 4.4 to 1.3.
Greene showed flashes of brilliance, using Lewis Young as a launch pad to take a spectacular mark on the wing in the opening quarter.
He kicked two second-quarter goals and could have had a third after he was taken high by McGovern but his free kick sailed wide.
The incident sparked a melee, leaving McGovern's jumper ripped and looking more like a cape.
Moments later McGovern flew into a pack to contest a mark and was hurt, spending the last few minutes of the first half hunched over.
McGovern played out the match and impressed in the backline.
Adam Saad gave his trademark run out of defence and produced a highlight with his huge mark over James Peatling.
GWS was well served by co-captain Stephen Coniglio (21 disposals, six clearances, two goals), Tim Taranto (30 disposals) and Harry Himmelberg (25).
Greene finished with 3.2 from 15 disposals and riled Carlton players with a late spoiling attempt on Lochie O'Brien in the dying stages.
Toby doing Toby things
The Toby Greene show rolled into Marvel and he wasted no time putting on a Toby-like performance. The human highlight reel took a Mark of the Year contender in the first term, and almost followed it up with a Goal of the Year offering just moments later. While he narrowly missed that goal after snapping from a crowded pack, he contributed a team-high three goals for the game. The enigmatic forward went on to be one of the Giants’ best in the disappointing loss, finishing with 15 disposals and five marks.
McGovern successfully returns
It may not have been a career-best outing, but Mitch McGovern made it through in his much-anticipated return to AFL football and will be all the better for the run. The Blues have sorely missed the 27-year old, who hasn’t played a game since round two after he was struck down by a hamstring injury, which later required surgery after he aggravated it at training a few weeks later. McGovern loomed large in the backline, taking seven marks to go with his 10 disposals.
Sam survives injury scare
Superstar Sam Walsh sent a scare through the Blues' camp in the third term when he had to be assisted off with what looked like a serious ankle injury. But you can’t keep a good man down, and Walsh not only returned to the fold, but returned in stunning fashion. The Blues ball-magnet was a clear best on ground, with most of his game-breaking exploits coming coming post-injury. Walsh finished with 31 touches - 14 of those were once he returned - and seven clearances.
CARLTON 3.4. 5.6. 9.8. 13.11 (90)
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY 2.0. 5.3. 7.3. 8.6 (54)
GOALS
Carlton: Curnow 4, Cottrell 2, McKay 2, Cripps, Silvagni, Setterfield, Honey, Durdin
Greater Western Sydney: Greene 3, Coniglio 2, Riccardi, Wehr, Briggs
BEST
Carlton: Walsh, Saad, Cripps, Docherty, Curnow, Setterfield, Cerra
Greater Western Sydney: Taranto, Greene, Coniglio, Himmelberg, Ward
INJURIES
Carlton: Nil
Greater Western Sydney: Nil
SUBSTITUTES
Carlton: Jack Newnes
Greater Western Sydney: Jake Stein