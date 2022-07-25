The AFL is pleased to launch the Toyota Good for Footy Round which will be held across Round 20 of the 2022 Toyota AFL Premiership Season.

The Toyota Good for Footy Round will celebrate Toyota's significant contribution to Australian football, from the grassroots to the elite level.

Since 2008, Toyota's Good for Footy program has helped thousands of local football clubs raise over $8m to help support communities and leagues across Australia.

As part of Toyota's Good for Footy program, Toyota has also supported the Toyota AFL National Volunteer Awards since 2019. These awards call on community football clubs and leagues to nominate a valued member of their local football community, with the winner taking home a Toyota HiLux SR5.



AFL Executive General Manager of Customer and Commercial, Kylie Rogers said it was pleasing to be able to recognise Toyota's support of Australian football across the dedicated round.



"I would like to thank our Premier Partner, Toyota Australia, whose enduring support of the AFL continues to positively impact the football community," Ms Rogers said.



"The AFL, like Toyota Australia, shares the same values that volunteers are the heart and soul of Community Football clubs. We're proud to work alongside Toyota in bringing to life their Toyota AFL National Volunteer Awards as well as the Toyota Good for Footy round across Australia."



"Nominations for the Toyota AFL National Volunteer Awards are open until the end of Round 20, so there is still time to nominate someone from your club or community that deserves some recognition."



As part of the Toyota Good for Footy Round, the AFL and Toyota Australia will be donating a $50 thank you gift to each community club across Australia to allow clubs the chance to give back to their volunteers. Clubs have the option to take a few volunteers out for coffee or celebrate a special volunteer with a gift.



AFL Chief Executive Officer Gillon McLachlan said that ensuring that community football is thriving in 2022 and beyond has been one of the biggest priorities of the league.



"Footy means so much to so many people across the country. Local, regional towns and communities are at the heart of our game, and we will continue to engage and connect with all clubs as we bounce back together" Mr McLachlan said.



"It has been exciting to see more fans filling out our stadiums across the country and I'm looking forward to seeing our volunteers and community football clubs be celebrated as part of Toyota Good for Footy Round in Round 20."



Toyota Australia Chief Marketing Officer, Vin Naidoo said Toyota was committed to supporting football at all levels, from community clubs to the elite level, and making footy accessible for all.



"Toyota's Good for Footy program has provided substantial support for our community clubs across Australia and we're looking forward to celebrating this at the Good for Footy round of the 2022 Toyota AFL Premiership Season.



"Toyota Australia is proud to support and celebrate the volunteers that show up day after day to strengthen the game and provide positive role models within the community."



The Toyota Good for Footy Round will kick off at Optus Stadium for the Round 20 match between Fremantle and Melbourne on Friday, July 29 and conclude on Sunday, July 31.