Izak Rankine runs with the ball during Gold Coast's clash against North Melbourne in round 12, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

GOLD Coast is leaving no stone unturned in its pursuit to retain young star Izak Rankine, with the club's leadership group pitching its case to the "special" small forward.

Interest in the out-of-contract 22-year-old hit fever pitch last week with Adelaide making a lucrative financial offer to lure Rankine back to his home state.

Gold Coast co-captain Touk Miller said on Monday the Suns' leaders had re-inforced to Rankine what he meant to the club.

BIG INCENTIVES Rankine to weigh up next move

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Slippery Rankine kicks explosive goal Izak Rankine showed off his innate skill in front of goal with this special finish keeping his side within striking range

"I know there's a lot of speculation around him and his future, but for us we really want him to be at this club. He's a special person, special player," Miller said.

"We've gone to him and had a few chats about how much he means to us and means to the club, so whether that plays a part in the decision, hopefully it does.

"As a leadership group, that's part of what you have to do.

"This club wants success, and he can be a key part of that."

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Ridiculous thinking by Rankine in truly unique goal Only Izak Rankine could invent this brilliant move and finish with a helping hand from Touk Miller

Gold Coast is no stranger to dealing with speculation around out-of-contract players, and Miller said the past week had been tricky, especially on Rankine.

However, the Suns' co-captain said they were doing everything to keep it as normal as possible.

TRADE HUB All the latest player movement news

"I know speculation like that can make it really hard around the club and can make things awkward and nervous, but we want him to feel as comfortable as possible, feel like he can still be himself and play his best footy.

"He's human.

Gold Coast Izak Rankine handpasses the ball in round 20 against West Coast at Metricon Stadium on July 31, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"I can say it's not easy for him and you probably do have your head down a bit more.

"In saying that, we still got a lot of good things out of him game day.

"I'm not in his head, I can't exactly say what he's going to do, but we really want him to stay.

"He's such a special part and key part to our club going forward. We'd love to have him."