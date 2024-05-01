Jarrod Witts was happy to leave history in the past when discussing recent clashes with Dayne Zorko

Touk Miller and Dayne Zorko go head-to-head during Gold Coast v Brisbane, R22, 2018. Picture: AFL Photos

IF GOLD Coast has any ill-feeling towards Dayne Zorko ahead of Sunday night's QClash against Brisbane, they're certainly not letting it be known publicly.

Zorko has been central to hostilities between the clubs over recent years, locking horns with Suns co-captain Touk Miller on many occasions, with it reaching boiling point following last year's round 20 encounter.

After the Match Review Officer initially cleared an incident between the pair, the AFL conducted a further investigation following radio comments by Zorko.

Miller was eventually suspended for one match by the Tribunal for conducting unbecoming after causing Zorko "pain and discomfort" in the groin region.

Gold Coast football boss Wayne Campbell said at the time that the club was "extremely disappointed".

Speaking ahead of Sunday's match at the Gabba, Miller's fellow co-captain Jarrod Witts was doing anything but stoking the fire.

"They've had some history in the past," Witts chuckled when asked about the head-to-head battle.

"We'll just move on. Dayne's having a really good year and so is Touk, so we'll see where it goes on the weekend."

One thing that is for certain is that Miller saves his best for the Lions, winning a record four Marcus Ashcroft medals as the best player afield.

Last year it was his tagging job on Lachie Neale, limiting the Brownlow medallist to 17 disposals while gathering 29 himself, that earned him the award.

Touk Miller with the Marcus Ashcroft Medal after the R20 match between Gold Coast and Brisbane at Heritage Bank Stadium on July 29, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"He loves these games as much as anyone," Witts said.

"I think he's had some roles in the past that he's been able to execute really well and that's gone a long way to us performing on the day.

"We'll be looking forward to seeing him bring that again this week."

The Lions might be struggling at 2-5, but after losing nine of the past 10 matches between the clubs, Witts says there is no chance his team is taking them lightly.

"It's a really important game for where we're both sitting," he said.

"We haven't been able to get a win on the road and Brisbane probably don’t have the win-loss record they'd like.

"They're a quality team and have been for a long time. I know the results haven't been there at the Gabba this year, but they usually play the Gabba really well."