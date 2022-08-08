LET'S GET INTO IT: Cal Twomey, Sarah Olle and Riley Beveridge bring you AFL Exchange. Picture: AFL Digital

At the halfway point of the season, Riley Beveridge took the plunge into naming his mid-year All-Australian team. With two rounds to go, we put him under the hammer – which players have bolted into calculations? And, which players from the mid-year side would be on the outer?

Join Sarah Olle, Cal Twomey and Riley himself, as he talks through how his team looks with the home and away season finishing in a fortnight's time.

Away from the team of the year, on the field, the Demons have again had their premiership credentials questioned. Will Lance Franklin find himself at a third home before his career finishes? Plus, on the back of Josh Kennedy being farewelled to Blink 182, we ask the question – what would your farewell song be?

EPISODE GUIDE

1.55: What has the past fortnight shown about Melbourne's premiership credentials?

6.45: Carlton, the Western Bulldogs or St Kilda – who makes the finals?

10.00: Which song would you want playing as you are chaired off after a retirement game?

15.00: Elijah Hollands – Gold Coast Suns, round 21 NAB AFL Rising Star nominee

23.25: Who is Collingwood's most important player in its premiership push?

27.30: Re-rank the 2016 national draft – who are your top five players?

31.50: Have there been any All-Australian bolters since the mid-season team?

37.07: What should the expectations be for Hawthorn next year?

39.55: What is Lance Franklin doing in 2023?