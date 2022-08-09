Tim Kelly tackles Sam Berry during West Coast's loss to Adelaide in round 21, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast midfielder Tim Kelly will be miss Saturday night's Derby against Fremantle after the Tribunal upheld his rough conduct charge for a dangerous tackle on Sam Berry.

Tribunal chairman Jeff Gleeson said although Berry played the match out, the potential to cause injury was "significant".

He said Berry was slung 360 degrees with his feet off the ground and the arm that could have protected his fall was pinned to him.

Kelly's counsel argued the impact was low, rather than medium as it was graded, saying he allowed the Crow a chance to brace

"To be completely honest it didn't look like there was much impact at all," Kelly said.

"He got straight up, took his free kick and played out the rest of the game and showed absolutely no signs of being affected."

However, after a 45-minute hearing and a 20-minute deliberation the Tribunal disagreed.

"Berry was not injured but his head hit the ground with considerable force," tribunal chairman Jeff Gleeson said.

"We find the impact was medium, according to the charge and the ban stands."

The Eagles (2-18) will already be without retired forward Josh Kennedy, who booted eight goals in his farewell match last Sunday.

Tim Kelly in action during West Coast's clash with Adelaide in round 21, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Carlton captain Patrick Cripps is up next at the Tribunal as he attempts to overturn his two-game suspension for a high hit that left Brisbane's Callum Ah Chee concussed.

If Cripps' challenge fails, he will miss crucial games against Melbourne and Collingwood. The Blues need to win one of those matches to guarantee a finals berth for the first time since 2013.

