SYDNEY and Fremantle's top-eight positions look to be locked in for the foreseeable future, leading the way in the AFLPA's 22Under22 squad for 2022.

The Swans have six representatives – Nick Blakey, Errol Gulden, Tom McCartin, Justin McInerney, James Rowbottom, Chad Warner – while the Dockers have five in Andrew Brayshaw, Jordan Clark, Michael Frederick, Caleb Serong and Hayden Young.

Bulldogs spearhead Aaron Naughton and Blues star Sam Walsh are gunning for their fourth selections in the final team, with only Andy McGrath (four) and Marcus Bontempelli (five) having reached the mark since the team's inception in 2013.

First-year gun Nick Daicos and pre-season supplemental selection Nic Martin have been recognised for their outstanding debut seasons, named in the squad of 40.

Call on Nick Daicos when you need some spark Pies young gun Nick Daicos ventures forward for a much-needed goal on the run

Players must have featured in a minimum of 11 matches for the year, with consistency of performance then rewarded.

Former Docker and Sun and current Werribee VFL coach Michael Barlow was chair of selectors for the squad of 40, along with an internal AFLPA panel and support from Champion Data.

Clubs were also given the opportunity to nominate a player to come under consideration for the squad.

The final team will be decided by fans, with voting on the 22Under22 site opening on Wednesday, August 10 and closing on August 17.

2022 AFLPA 22Under22 Squad

Adelaide: Sam Berry (mid), Darcy Fogarty (fwd)

Brisbane: Keidean Coleman (def), Cam Rayner (fwd/mid)

Carlton: Adam Cerra (mid/wing), Sam Walsh (mid)

Collingwood: Isaac Quaynor, Nathan Murphy, Nick Daicos (all defs), Jack Ginnivan (fwd)

Essendon: Nic Martin (fwd)

Fremantle: Hayden Young, Jordan Clark (defs), Andrew Brayshaw, Caleb Serong (mids), Michael Frederick (fwd)

Geelong: Sam De Koning (def)

Gold Coast: Matt Rowell, Noah Anderson (mids), Izak Rankine (fwd)

GWS: Tom Green (mid)

Hawthorn: Jai Newcombe (mid)

Melbourne: Harrison Petty (def), James Jordon (mid/wing), Kysaiah Pickett (fwd), Luke Jackson (ruck)

North Melbourne: Bailey Scott (def)

Port Adelaide: Connor Rozee, Zak Butters (both mid/fwds)

Richmond: Noah Balta (ruck)

St Kilda: Max King (fwd)

Sydney: Nick Blakey, Tom McCartin (defs), Chad Warner, James Rowbottom (mids), Justin McInerney (mid/wing), Errol Gulden (fwd/mid)

West Coast: Nil

Western Bulldogs: Bailey Smith (mid), Aaron Naughton, Cody Weightman (fwds)