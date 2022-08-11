Callum Ah Chee receives treatment after a bump from Patrick Cripps during Brisbane's clash with Carlton in round 21, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards join all the dots on football's big issues.

- Nat and Damo unpack the Patrick Cripps hearing

- Looking ahead to a massive Sunday match-up between the Swans and Pies

- The coaching situation at Port Adelaide

0:00 – Patrick Cripps’ marathon hearing

4:50 – Why the Tribunal’s decision was overturned last night

8:09 – Sydney and Collingwood square off on Sunday

11:31 – A pair of brothers on each side

13:23 – Round 22 team news

15:49 – David Koch clarifies his stance on Ken Hinkley

17:51 – The pressure on a coach in a two-team town