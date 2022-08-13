ISAAC Heeney grew up deep in Andrew Johns country where it was all about the NRL and in particular, the Newcastle Knights. He supported the Sydney Roosters, dreaming of emulating Anthony Minichiello at the Sydney Football Stadium one day.

That day will never come. The Hunter Valley product calls the Sydney Cricket Ground home, starring with a Sherrin instead of a Steeden at the stadium next door. Metres apart, but worlds apart.

It has been nearly 15 years since Sydney spotted the blond bombshell at a national carnival and invited him to join the Swans' Academy. They've gradually transformed the aspiring NRL full-back, who was much more interested in the Roosters than the Swans, into the poster boy of AFL in Sydney.

There was uproar when the Swans were able to gain access to Heeney for just pick No.18 in the 2014 NAB AFL Draft, forcing the system to be changed the following year before Callum Mills was picked by Sydney at No.3. If we didn't already know it at the time, now we know why recruiters thought the system was unfair.

Eight years on, Heeney will play game 150 against Collingwood at the SCG today, in a game some inside club believe is the biggest home and away fixture in two decades.

The 26-year-old has 42 goals next to his name in 2022 and has established himself as one of the best medium-sized forwards in the business, but he hasn't forgotten how he got here. He is adamant his career would never have got started if it wasn't for the opportunity to join the Swans Academy at 12 years of age.

Isaac Heeney after being drafted to Sydney in 2014. Picture: AFL Photos

"I truly believe that. Growing up in Newcastle, NRL dominated. I was one of the only kids at school to play AFL. Growing up there, you kind of got bullied a little bit about that. It never really bothered me. It was myself or maybe a couple of others that kicked the footy at lunchtime," Heeney told AFL.com.au at the SCG this week.

"The Cardiff Hawks were my local team and they were like family to me. We would go there and just loved the whole vibe. Even when I was in the academy at 13, 14, 15, I still loved NRL more than AFL. I looked up to people like Andrew Johns and Anthony Minichiello at the Roosters and thought 'I would love to be them one day'. A few years down the track it was Ryan O'Keefe, Adam Goodes and what-not. If it wasn't for the Academy I definitely wouldn't have that pathway and that vision."

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard High-flying Heeney finishes truly after classic hanger Isaac Heeney gets the Swans their first after taking this terrific grab

Heeney was still a 'leaguey' until recently, preferring Fox League over Fox Footy and the NRL app over the AFL app. But things have changed.

"Up until the last year or two I still watched more NRL," Heeney said.

"I love the NRL and love watching it, especially games like the Origin. Game three this year was unbelievable. I probably have shifted a little bit, become a bit more of an AFL head in that aspect. I'm just falling in love with the game. Not necessarily falling out of love with NRL, but just more in love with AFL."

While John Longmire’s men are focused on becoming the first side to beat Collingwood in three months, the club is celebrating 40 years since relocating from South Melbourne to the Harbour City this week.

Isaac Heeney during a Sydney training session on August 10, 2022. Picture: Phil Hillyard

Heeney has developed into the latest box office star to play for the Bloods and has observed a significant spike in interest in the club and game in Sydney across the past handful of years.

"The growth in the past three to five years has been through the roof, it's just incredible," he said.

"When I first got to the club no one knew AFL up here – there was nothing to do with AFL in Sydney and Newcastle – now boys in their first year are getting pulled up in the street. Nothing like Victoria, South Australia or Western Australia, but there is a lot more hype and talk about it. The growth within New South Wales has been through the roof and is so exciting."

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Heeney highlight reel keeps on growing Isaac Heeney continues his outstanding form with these two dazzling goals in the last

Sydney has emerged as a genuine premiership threat in recent months, but the future of two veterans has been front and centre this week.

Three-time All-Australian and three-time Bob Skilton Medallist Josh Kennedy announced his decision to retire at the end of the season on Tuesday, after his injury interrupted campaign continued when he strained his hamstring in the VFL last Sunday.

"It was a pretty emotional couple of days, he said.

"He has obviously had an unbelievable career and a lot of people know him for that, but he's probably the best person that you could ask for to be around the club as a leader, as a father and as a bit of a mentor. He has been one of the best blokes that has driven this club to a lot of success over 12, 13 years. He is an amazing player and an amazing person. We are definitely going to miss him."

Retiring Sydney champion Josh Kennedy (right) with his wife Ana and children Emilio and Isabella. Picture: Getty Images

The future of four-time Coleman Medallist Lance Franklin remains up in the air on the eve of September. The 35-year-old might only have four or five or six games at the club – and in the AFL, for that matter – but Heeney is hoping Franklin is still playing alongside him in 2023.

"It is a hard one to talk about. I'm not sure what's going on and it's up to him and his manager to sort that out. But I've been very blessed to play a lot of football with him and he is one of the greatest players to play the game, if not the greatest player to play the game," he said.

"To be a part of some amazing milestones of his, whether it be his 300th game or his 1000th goal has been pretty special. If it is four or five games, we've got to cherish it. If not, hopefully he stays and we have another year with him."

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Heeney helps himself to Bud's crumbs and doesn't miss Isaac Heeney reads the play to perfection and snaps through another for Sydney

Those inside head office at Sydney have been preparing for Heeney to become the face of the club and the game in New South Wales once Franklin retires. Heeney is aware of this and prepared for it, as much as one can be.

The question that still remains unanswered is what position Heeney will end up playing long-term. Every summer the noise emanating out of the Swans is Heeney will spend more time in the middle. Will he ever become a permanent midfielder? Or is the 70/30 forward-mid split the present and future?

"It is a bit of a weird one. You get that bit of hype through the pre-season, training full-time in the midfield. I trained pretty well there and had a great pre-season, but at times I think with our squad I'm more valuable forward kicking goals and having influence there," he said.

"I'm jumping back into the midfield here and there. I sort of drifted away from that a little bit throughout the middle of the year. The last couple of weeks I've jumped back in there. But it's up to 'Horse' [Longmire], ultimately. Wherever he feels I'm most impactful for the team. I guess if I keep kicking goals I'll stay forward. If it was going to change it was probably going to change earlier I believe."

Sydney's Isaac Heeney kicks a goal during the round match against GWS at the GWS on July 30, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

No matter what position Heeney plays, it will be in the red and white until the end of 2028 after he put pen to paper on a mega six-year contract extension in February, before his previous five-year deal expired. The location, proximity to home and dollars have always added up for Heeney, but that doesn't mean clubs haven't had decent cracks behind the scenes at trying to prise him out of Sydney.

"There has been a few things here and there. You weigh things up, but ultimately, I've been happy with the Swans and what they put forward to me. I was stoked with that and want to give back for the trust they've put in me. You've got to look at them, you can't just push them aside, but I'm happy here," he said.

Sydney has won five on the bounce – and eight of 10 – to surge into the top-four and put them on course for two home finals if they win the final fortnight of the home and away season. After returning to the finals last year, following two seasons of bottom-four finishes, Heeney believes the Swans are capable of going all the way next month.

Sydney's Dane Rampe, Lance Franklin and Isaac Heeney celebrate after the round 21 win over North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium on August 7, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"Absolutely there is (belief Sydney can win the premiership). I think the belief within the club is amazing. Obviously we started really well and then had a patch throughout the middle where we were a bit inconsistent but the belief never wavered," he said.

"The last month or so, I feel like we've played some good footy against some quality sides. There is belief and confidence in the group. This week against Collingwood is going to be a big test for that. They are on a roll."

Heeney swapped the Steeden for a Sherrin a long time ago and the game in Sydney is much better for that decision.