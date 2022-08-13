WITH Jeremy Cameron putting on a show, Geelong has wrapped up the minor premiership, outclassing Gold Coast by 60 points at Metricon Stadium on Saturday night.
The Cats were in no mood for a close contest, kicking seven goals in the first quarter and rarely letting up, running out 18.11 (119) to 9.5 (59) winners.
It was their 12th straight victory and locks in an unassailable lead atop the premiership ladder ahead of a round 23 date with West Coast at GMHBA Stadium.
Gold Coast has been a difficult team to play on their home ground this season, beating Carlton, Fremantle and Richmond, while running Melbourne and Collingwood close, but Geelong was a different class.
Its physicality was obvious from the outset, with rested skipper Joel Selwood and returning superstar Patrick Dangerfield (seven clearances apiece) damaging in the middle of the ground.
Tyson Stengle strengthened his claim for a Therabody All-Australian jacket with three first quarter goals to blow the game open, while Tom Hawkins (one goal and four assists from 13 disposals), Mark Blicavs (27 and two goals) and Max Holmes (20 and two goals) were all influential.
But it was Cameron that really caught the eye.
With a glut of supply heading forward of centre, Cameron was a nightmare to match-up on, kicking 3.3 from 21 disposals as he roamed all over the ground before resting for much of the last quarter.
The Cats sweated on Gold Coast errors, and there was plenty of them early on.
The Suns committed 21 turnovers from 73 first-quarter disposals, with Sam Menegola, Hawkins and Stengle all profiting from quick transition after winning the ball back.
After trailing by 51 points at half-time, the Suns really battled when things looked like getting totally away from them.
Touk Miller (36 disposals) continued a magnificent season, while Ben Ainsworth (four assists from 19 touches) worked his heart out.
Izak Rankine left the field in the final quarter nursing what appeared to be a left shoulder injury.
Jezza tightens the Coleman race
Jeremy Cameron put together another spectacular performance, roaming from his key forward post to the wing to the midfield and everywhere in between. His gawdy numbers tell only a part of his story, with his work-rate burning opponents up and down Metricon Stadium. Cameron finished with 21 disposals, including three goals, bringing him closer to the top of the Coleman Medal race. He now has 59 goals for the year, two behind Carlton's Charlie Curnow before the Blue plays Melbourne later on Saturday night.
Who did it better, Tyson or Izak?
Both teams have exciting small forwards and they both produced pieces of magic early on to bring the crowd to their feet. From a stoppage in Geelong's forward 50, Tom Hawkins tapped the ball perfectly into the path of Tyson Stengle, who gathered without breaking stride and somehow from deep in the right forward pocket threaded it through for a magnificent goal. Not long after, it was Izak Rankine – who was hard to miss with his dyed-white hair – who produced a show-stopper. Gathering a crumb close to goal, Rankine spun out of trouble and somehow got the ball to his right foot with the most clever of finishes.
More Brownlow votes for Miller
It's hard to not be drawn to Touk Miller. The Suns' co-captain is currently the joint leader, with Lachie Neale, of the AFL Coaches' Association MVP award and will surely add to that tally again tonight. He also has to be right in the running for the Brownlow Medal. With another 36 disposals and a work-rate that had him all over the ground, helping in defence and linking up when Gold Coast went forward, he will likely be in the votes again – even if behind Cameron.
GOLD COAST 2.2 4.2 7.2 9.5 (59)
GEELONG 7.3 12.5 15.9 18.11 (119)
GOALS
Gold Coast: Rankine 2, Anderson, Davies, Day, Flanders, Hollands, Lukosius, Witts
Geelong: Cameron 3, Stengle 3, Blicavs 2, Holmes 2, Miers 2, Parfitt 2, C.Guthrie, Menegola, Hawkins, Tuohy
BEST
Gold Coast: Miller, Ainsworth, Ellis, Anderson, Lemmens, Witts
Geelong: Cameron, Blicavs, Holmes, C.Guthrie, Stengle, Stewart
INJURIES
Gold Coast: Day (knee), Rankine (shoulder)
Geelong: Stanley (leg)
SUBSTITUTES
Gold Coast: Jeremy Sharp (replaced Sam Day in the third quarter)
Geelong: Mark O'Connor (replaced Rhys Stanley in the third quarter)