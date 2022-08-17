David Noble chats to the media after a North Melbourne training session on July 6, 2022. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

FORMER North Melbourne coach David Noble will assist St Kilda in a post-season review of its football operations.

The Saints have opted for a thorough review after a disappointing back-half of 2022. Brett Ratten's role as coach is not in question in the review, with the club seeking improvement in the responsibilities and roles of all key football department officials.

Noble's specific focus is yet to be finalised and there will be other senior football people asked for input.

St Kilda has already made approaches to have favourite son Lenny Hayes return to Moorabbin as part of the coaching structure for 2023 and beyond.

Chris Fagan and David Noble worked closely together at the Lions for four years. Picture: AFL Photos

The club will also soon see the official transition of Simon Lethlean from chief operating officer to chief executive officer, with Matt Finnis choosing to exit the main administration post after nine years.

Noble was sacked by North Melbourne after round 17 this year. Before becoming Roos coach at the start of 2021, he had established himself as a high-end football department official at Brisbane Lions and Adelaide Crows.