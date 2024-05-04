Check out all the best players from this weekend's VFL, SANFL and WAFL action

L-R: Luke Parker, Sam Sturt, Samson Ryan. Pictures: AFL Photos

STATE Leagues around the country are underway, and we'll bring you a wrap of all the action.

Check out how your team fared in the VFL, SANFL and WAFL this weekend.

State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: Adelaide v Port Adelaide at Adelaide Oval, Thursday May 2, 3.20pm ACST

Lachie Gollant was on target in Adelaide's convincing 41-point win over Port Adelaide on Thursday, kicking five goals straight.

Former Sun Chris Burgess also hit the scoreboard with three goals from 14 disposals and eight marks.

Looking for his first senior game of 2024, Harry Schoenberg was the Crows' biggest ball-winner with 27 disposals, also grabbing eight marks and one goal, while Billy Dowling is still searching for an AFL debut and did his chances no harm with 26 touches and seven tackles.

After being the hero at the higher level in the round five win over Carlton, Sam Berry is back in the twos but performed well with 20 disposals and seven tackles.

Lachie Murphy had 19 touches, as did Charlie Edwards who also slotted one goal, Zac Taylor had 18 disposals and James Borlase 17.

2023 first-round draftee Oscar Ryan finished with 15 disposals, ruckman Kieran Strachan racked up 36 hitouts to go with 13 touches and one goal, Will Hamill had 13 disposals and Hugh Bond finished with 12.

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: Brisbane v Gold Coast at Brighton Homes Arena, Sunday May 5, 12.05pm AEST

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: Werribee v Carlton at Avalon Airport Oval, Saturday May 4, 2.05pm AEST

Jaxon Binns found himself back in the seconds after the briefest taste at AFL level as Carlton's sub last round, but he's obviously keen to get back, posting an impressive performance in the Blues' 32-point VFL loss to Werribee on Saturday.

The hard-working midfielder racked up 24 disposals and eight tackles, also kicking two goals to round out a match that will keep him in Michael Voss' thoughts.

Brodie Kemp was Carlton's biggest ballwinner with 26 touches and 13 marks, while Jack Carroll (23 disposals, five clearances, one goal) and Billy Wilson (25 disposals) also got plenty of ball.

Ruck duo Alex Mirkov (35 hitouts, one goal) and Hudson O'Keefe (23 hitouts, 10 disposals, seven clearances, one goal) dominated at the bounces as well as giving a tall option when in the forward line.

Rookies Sam Durdin (15 disposals) and Domanic Akuei (16 disposals) were active.

Harry Lemmey (seven touches, one goal), Ashton Moir (nine disposals) and Rob Monahan (six disposals) were the only other senior-listed players in action.

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: Southport v Collingwood at Fankhauser Reserve, Saturday May 4, 12.05pm AEST

Nathan Kreuger played his first game of the year as Collingwood suffered a 27-point loss to Southport on Saturday.

Kreuger kicked a goal from his four disposals in the Magpies' defeat.

Great to see Nathan Krueger back kicking goals for @CollingwoodVFL 👏



🎥: Watch the Smithy’s VFL live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/uJ4QlTKuex — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) May 4, 2024

Finlay Macrae (18 disposals and six clearances) and Jack Bytel (18 and six) were the busiest of Collingwood's midfielders.

Reef McInnes kicked two majors from his 13 disposals and Aiden Begg was solid in the ruck with 16 hitouts, eight disposals and a goal.

Joe Richards also slotted two goals for the Pies, Ash Johnson had 13 disposals and seven marks and Charlie Dean had 13 touches.

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: Peel Thunder v West Perth at Lane Group Stadium, Saturday May 4, 2.10pm AWST

Sam Sturt started the game on fire for Peel on Saturday, kicking three goals in the opening 15 minutes, and while his scoring slowed somewhat he still impressed with four goals from 19 disposals in the huge 113-point win over West Perth.

Neil Erasmus was prolific with the ball, finishing with 34 disposals, and also had his chances in front of goal with 1.4, while ball-magnet Will Brodie did what he does, racking up 34 touches and five tackles.

Small forward Jack Delean got amongst the goalkicking action with three majors.

Former Demon Corey Wagner was busy with 24 disposals, with Ethan Hughes (20 touches) also getting plenty of it.

Rookie ruckman Liam Reidy earned his keep at the bounces with 43 hitouts and also picked up 14 disposals, while fellow rookie Karl Worner had 16 touches.

First-year key defender Ollie Murphy had eight disposals and Hugh Davies finished with seven.

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: Geelong v Frankston at GMHBA Stadium, Sunday May 5, 1.05pm AEST

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: Brisbane v Gold Coast at Brighton Homes Arena, Sunday May 5, 12.05pm AEST

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: Sydney v Greater Western Sydney at the SCG, Saturday May 4, 5.15pm AEST

Veteran defender Nick Haynes turned back the clock in the Giants' 10-point loss to Sydney, the 31-year-old racking up game-highs for disposals (38) and marks (14).

Conor Stone (16 disposals) and Max Gruzewski (10) kicked three goals apiece.

Harry Rowston was busy with 28 touches, eight clearances and one goal, with Xavier O'Halloran also slotting a major from his 23 disposals and six clearances.

Ruckman Nick Madden (31 hitouts, 13 disposals and eight clearances) and Phoenix Gothard (11 disposals) also kicked one goal apiece.

Rookie Wade Derkson had 18 touches, while Josh Fahey got his share of the ball with 22 disposals.

Other Giants in action included Toby McMullin (nine disposals), Ryan Angwin (15), Lachie Keeffe (nine, 10 hitouts), Cooper Hamilton (eight), Joe Fonti (10), Isaac Cumming (eight) and Leek Aleer (seven).

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: Footscray v Box Hill at Whitten Oval, Sunday May 5, 11.05am AEST

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: Casey Demons v Williamstown at Casey Fields, Sunday May 5, 2.05pm AEST

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: Sandringham v North Melbourne at Trevor Barker Beach Oval, Sunday May 5, 2.05pm AEST

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: Adelaide v Port Adelaide at Adelaide Oval, Thursday May 2, 3.20pm ACST

Back from suspension but denied a return at AFL level, Jeremy Finlayson was Port's best in its 41-point loss to Adelaide on Thursday, kicking four goals from 24 disposals and eight marks.

Josh Sinn was the busiest around the ball with 29 touches, draftee Will Lorenz not far behind with 26 disposals.

Fellow first-year player Lachlan Charleson kicked two goals from his 18 touches, veteran Tom Clurey had 15 disposals and teenager Tom Anastasopoulos found the ball 10 times, also laying eight tackles.

Talls Dante Visentini (10 disposals, 28 hitouts) and Thomas Scully (eight disposals) kicked one goal apiece.

Other senior-listed Power players in action included Xavier Walsh (eight disposals), Kyle Marshall (seven) and Francis Evans (three).

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: Coburg v Richmond at Piranha Park, Saturday May 4, 1.05pm AEST

If not for a wayward boot Noah Cumberland may have put himself back in the frame for a senior recall, the out-of-favour forward finishing with 1.6 from 14 possessions and an equal team-high six tackles in Richmond's 32-point win over Coburg on Saturday.

Ruckman Samson Ryan did his chances no harm with two goals from 14 disposals, 26 hitouts and seven clearances.

Jacob Koschitzke also slotted two goals (10 disposals), while small forward Matthew Coulthard kicked one from 17 touches and eight marks.

Kane McAuliffe was busy with 22 disposals and five clearances, Kaleb Smith had 19 touches and James Trezise finished with 16 touches.

Close to a senior debut after being named on the Tigers' AFL extended interchange, Steely Green had the ball 10 times.

State league affiliate: Sandringham (VFL)

This weekend: Sandringham v North Melbourne at Trevor Barker Beach Oval, Sunday May 5, 2.05pm AEST

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: Sydney v Greater Western Sydney at the SCG, Saturday May 4, 5.15pm AEST

In his second game back from injury Luke Parker has starred in Sydney's VFL side, grabbing 35 disposals, nine clearances, kicking a goal and letting John Longmire know he's ready to step straight back up to AFL level.

After starting the game in defence, Joel Hamling moved forward and kicked three goals in the Swans' 10-point win, while former Bomber Aaron Francis (17 disposals) held down a key defensive post.

Angus Sheldrick was busy with 27 disposals, six tackles and six clearances, with 2023 first round draftee Caiden Cleary also getting plenty of the ball with 25 touches and a goal.

Cooper Vickery (20 disposals) also kicked one goal, as did Caleb Mitchell (20 disposals) and Jacob Konstanty (eight).

Braeden Campbell laid a team-high seven tackles to go with 22 possessions.

Ruckman Lachlan McAndrew had 25 hitouts and nine disposals, and was helped out at the bounces by 18-year-old Will Green with half a dozen taps and 14 touches.

Rookies Will Edwards (18 disposals), Jaiden Magor (16) and Jack Buller (12) all got involved, while Patrick Snell had eight touches.

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: East Perth v West Coast at Sullivan Logistics Stadium, Sunday May 5, 11.05am AWST

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: Footscray v Box Hill at Whitten Oval, Sunday May 5, 11.05am AEST

